« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67  (Read 29070 times)

Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,890
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 07:12:30 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:11:49 am
In Kiev they took out our star man and then our keeper gifted them two goals, in Paris we were running on fumes with Salah, Thiago, Fabinho rushed back from injury and we still should have won. Not sure when the third time was, but I do tend to erase these games from memory.

all i see is excuses
Logged

Online MdArshad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 07:24:25 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:23:09 am
After 48 hours and coffeeing around a few cups, my Red's DNA, Red's genetic instructions in cells and blood have kicked in again (typical Liverpool fan eh?).
Suddenly I feel we could turn this around at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid CF (Club de Futbol) 0 - 4 Liverpool FC.

Believe. I refuse to believe we are out.

p/s: I am not drunk. This is my inner faith, it's not like I'm sniffing my underwear or weed to get this high.

Believe.



 ;) :wellin :wellin :wellin
Logged

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,933
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 07:45:32 am »
Anyway we are gonna win the second leg 4-0!

:D
Logged

Online MdArshad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 07:53:27 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:45:32 am
Anyway we are gonna win the second leg 4-0!

:D

At last there is some optimism in this thread.

Raul Gonzalez, Alfredo Di Stefano, Roberto Carlos, Fernando Hierro your guys are going to take a beating on 15 March 2023.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 