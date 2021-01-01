« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67  (Read 28770 times)

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,991
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 05:21:52 pm »
Tie isn't over  ::)  ;)
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 05:26:19 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:18:45 pm
How did Robertson play vs Real Madrid?

This was a troubled night for Robertson who despite making a frankly ridiculous tackle to deny Rodrygo  as per the Anfield Watch  was run ragged like many of his teammates.

The 28-year-old ace was particularly lapse in possession, losing it a mammoth 16 times, via Sofascore. Although much of that was to do with his creativity, the fact he gifted the ball back to Madrid so many times was an indicator of the poor events that unravelled in Merseyside.

The former Hull City ace was also dribbled past twice and lost 100% of his aerial duels, as well as failing to deliver a single one of his four crosses accurately. Having won only three ground duels throughout, it proved that his usually high standards failed to be met.

16 times? That is pretty bad.
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 05:33:03 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:18:45 pm
The former Hull City ace

I find it odd that they point this out, it's as if they are trying to compound the point of him not being up to scratch.

Could have said the former Champions League winner, Premier League winner, FA Cup holder etc
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline mickl

  • many mickls makes a muckl
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 388
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 05:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 05:21:52 pm
Tie isn't over  ::)  ;)
Hes right, you know. Onwards and Upwards.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,420
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 05:38:03 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:18:45 pm
How did Robertson play vs Real Madrid?

This was a troubled night for Robertson who despite making a frankly ridiculous tackle to deny Rodrygo  as per the Anfield Watch  was run ragged like many of his teammates.

The 28-year-old ace was particularly lapse in possession, losing it a mammoth 16 times, via Sofascore. Although much of that was to do with his creativity, the fact he gifted the ball back to Madrid so many times was an indicator of the poor events that unravelled in Merseyside.

The former Hull City ace was also dribbled past twice and lost 100% of his aerial duels, as well as failing to deliver a single one of his four crosses accurately. Having won only three ground duels throughout, it proved that his usually high standards failed to be met.

There's the problem right there. That piece of shit site should be banned on here. How a c*nt rag affiliated site like that has so many Liverpool 'supporters' following them is beyond me.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,432
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 06:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:38:03 pm
There's the problem right there. That piece of shit site should be banned on here. How a c*nt rag affiliated site like that has so many Liverpool 'supporters' following them is beyond me.

Never heard of them myself. But now I know.

That was an article on MSN that I posted.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,432
  • JFT96
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 06:15:03 pm »
Really enjoyed the first half of football despite losing the 2 goal lead. Second half, yeah, not so much.

The collapse was really sad to see. The reality is we just got schooled by a side that are miles better than us, and some of the defending was inexcusable.

Everyone knows the issues we are facing, and the position that need some serious reinforcement and I just hope that Jurgen is backed properly in the summer.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,967
  • JFT 97
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 07:16:23 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:18:45 pm
How did Robertson play vs Real Madrid?

This was a troubled night for Robertson who despite making a frankly ridiculous tackle to deny Rodrygo  as per the Anfield Watch  was run ragged like many of his teammates.

The 28-year-old ace was particularly lapse in possession, losing it a mammoth 16 times, via Sofascore. Although much of that was to do with his creativity, the fact he gifted the ball back to Madrid so many times was an indicator of the poor events that unravelled in Merseyside.

The former Hull City ace was also dribbled past twice and lost 100% of his aerial duels, as well as failing to deliver a single one of his four crosses accurately. Having won only three ground duels throughout, it proved that his usually high standards failed to be met.

Why are we getting posters quoting shite websites that are slaughtering our players?

How low can you go quoting whoscored who had a sponsorship deal with the Scum.

Nearly as bad as labelling Robbo as a former Hull City player.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,605
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 07:16:50 pm »
We were beaten by the better side but we didn't half make it easy for them and they didn't have to be that good. Any team playing us now just has to target our right-hand side and are gifted chances and goals.

Btw there were about ten Real fans scattered about in our section KN last night, galling to see when it's so hard to get tickets.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,090
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #969 on: Yesterday at 07:19:04 pm »
If we went through still it would eclipse Barcelona which is madness.

To have even a slither of hope we'd have to go 2 up inside 20 again but this time not collapse to fuck.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,810
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 07:57:35 pm »
'28-year-old ace' and 'former Hull City ace' is just too funny. Those 'journalists' have to hit that word quota, so they just throw in completely irrelevant phrases like that to extend their piece and show their editors what a great job they did.

It's like when I was in college and would make the periods one size bigger throughout my papers, so I could hit the page minimum easier.  ;D
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,597
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 07:58:30 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:19:04 pm
If we went through still it would eclipse Barcelona which is madness.

To have even a slither of hope we'd have to go 2 up inside 20 again but this time not collapse to fuck.

If we go 2 up inside 20 we'll lose 4-2 again. Our best chance would be to keep it tight till like 80 and have a mental
Istanbul style 10 minutes at the end to take the time to extra time. Then cling on for our lives and pray for pens. The more time Madrid have to pick us off, the easier we get picked off.

A moot point nonetheless as neither scenario will happen with this set of midfielders.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,453
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 08:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 07:58:30 pm
If we go 2 up inside 20 we'll lose 4-2 again. Our best chance would be to keep it tight till like 80 and have a mental
Istanbul style 10 minutes at the end to take the time to extra time. Then cling on for our lives and pray for pens. The more time Madrid have to pick us off, the easier we get picked off.

A moot point nonetheless as neither scenario will happen with this set of midfielders.

We're capable of scoring 3 over there but no chance of a clean sheet unless it was that sort of scenario.

We're just too easy to score against this season. Added to the fact we can never get near Modric when we play them (or whoever else in midfield).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,901
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 08:09:23 pm »
Some awful fucking snide wankers amongst our support. Love putting the boot into our players, most of whom have delivered every trophy possible.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,942
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #974 on: Yesterday at 08:09:38 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:09:23 pm
Some awful fucking snide wankers amongst our support. Love putting the boot into our players, most of whom have delivered every trophy possible.
Amen.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,967
  • JFT 97
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #975 on: Yesterday at 08:14:43 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 08:02:59 pm
Tbf to 4Pool, alot of people don't know that the kunts behind Anfield Watch have connections to the S*n.

He should see a hatchet piece when he sees it.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #976 on: Yesterday at 08:19:06 pm »
So, it's three weeks before the second leg, yes? Any chance we have all of Konate, Thiago and Diaz back by then?
It's obviously pretty close to impossible we can come through, but, you know, while there's life there's hope.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,967
  • JFT 97
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #977 on: Yesterday at 08:20:59 pm »
Not that I think it's likely but Chelsea were 3-0 up last season.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,432
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #978 on: Yesterday at 08:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:14:43 pm
He should see a hatchet piece when he sees it.

Yes, and people have the hatchet out for Gomez and Trent. Plus, there's always the Bobby gives the ball away too much.


I read the stats and was surprised by them. That is all. I thought others might be a bit taken aback by those stats.

But, hey ho, shoot the messenger. I won't use them again as I was unaware of the source.

Is there another stats source which contradicts Robbo losing the ball 16 times, not winning any duals, etc.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,555
  • BoRac
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #979 on: Yesterday at 08:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 07:58:30 pm
If we go 2 up inside 20 we'll lose 4-2 again.

Left early, did you? ;)
Logged

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #980 on: Yesterday at 09:14:12 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:54:59 pm
Yes, and people have the hatchet out for Gomez and Trent. Plus, there's always the Bobby gives the ball away too much.


I read the stats and was surprised by them. That is all. I thought others might be a bit taken aback by those stats.

But, hey ho, shoot the messenger. I won't use them again as I was unaware of the source.

Is there another stats source which contradicts Robbo losing the ball 16 times, not winning any duals, etc.

Was that him trying forward passes in their half it happens, if its in our defensive third thats a different matter.
Logged

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #981 on: Yesterday at 09:14:17 pm »
Someone on another website said the Núñez goal will go

Quote
"Into the drawer of unreal goals well never rewatch right under the Benteke overhead and Sturbridge Basel finish"

Honourable mention: Coates vs QPR
Logged
don't sign Jude Bellingham for 100 million pounds when you need 3 other midfielders.

feb. 2023

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,586
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #982 on: Yesterday at 09:23:49 pm »
Between now and the 2nd leg well have to learn how to control the game and improve our passing under pressure. Well also need to learn to run with their runners and get an effective tackle in. I cant see it happening but you never know. Wed need to make and convert our chances.

Konate and Diaz may be back. Keita may be an option but he seems to have fallen out of favour again. Well need to grab hold of midfield and not make any mistakes. The confidence of the team is low and so things could fall apart quickly again.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,332
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #983 on: Yesterday at 09:29:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:18:45 pm
How did Robertson play vs Real Madrid?

This was a troubled night for Robertson who despite making a frankly ridiculous tackle to deny Rodrygo  as per the Anfield Watch  was run ragged like many of his teammates.

The 28-year-old ace was particularly lapse in possession, losing it a mammoth 16 times, via Sofascore. Although much of that was to do with his creativity, the fact he gifted the ball back to Madrid so many times was an indicator of the poor events that unravelled in Merseyside.

The former Hull City ace was also dribbled past twice and lost 100% of his aerial duels, as well as failing to deliver a single one of his four crosses accurately. Having won only three ground duels throughout, it proved that his usually high standards failed to be met.

Robbo has been out of form for a while too. It's only because others have been utterly abysmal that his sub par performances have gone unnoticed. My old man said last night how many times he gave the ball away - seems to want to get involved in scuffles and winding the opposition up more than concentrating on his performances
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #984 on: Yesterday at 09:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 09:38:39 am
I honestly don't think the performance was that bad. Real were better than us, yes. They were also clinical and good at creating good chances.

Their first goal, is simply a great strike. Slightly more inside and Alison may get to it, slightly more outside and it misses.

The 2nd, yeah bad by Alison, but considering we were also gifted a goal by their keeper, you can sort of just scrub that one out.

3rd goal. Bad marking but again great delivery, movement and finishing by them.

4th goal, fortunate deflection.

5th goal, good counter attack.

Up to the 5th goal, I thought we gave a good account of ourselves. A bit more luck for us and them being just a little less clinical and the result would have been closer.

Some very encouraging signs from some of our players going forward, which to be honest is what I'm looking for in what looks to be a lost season. Badger tits looked great even in such a heavy defeat.
If they wanted to go for more, they could have because they looked like they could score at will and we were all over the place. Also, we were anonymous attacking wise and we weren't creating in the second half.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #985 on: Yesterday at 09:33:50 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 09:14:12 pm
Was that him trying forward passes in their half it happens, if its in our defensive third thats a different matter.

No it would still be poor because its not like he's making the variety of passes that Trent does, would assume half of them are crosses which might make it better though.
Logged

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,698
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #986 on: Yesterday at 09:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:33:50 pm
No it would still be poor because its not like he's making the variety of passes that Trent does, would assume half of them are crosses which might make it better though.

In all honesty I think robertson is missing diaz or Mane. Seemed to link up better with them, mane helped out a lot defensively as well. As far as I can see very little seems to come from our left at the moment. Last night everything creative seemed to come from the right.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,672
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #987 on: Yesterday at 09:41:19 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 09:14:17 pm
Someone on another website said the Núñez goal will go

Honourable mention: Coates vs QPR

ha ha true, some truly fabulous goals there but yeah, haven't actively sought out any of those.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #988 on: Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm »
Not a good night, I still get my head around the collapse, and just now only speculation of course so take it or leave it.

The Athletics journalist David Ornstein has now revealed what failing to qualify for the Champions League will mean for Liverpool.

Speaking on Sky Sports earlier today, the reporter suggested that finishing outside of the top-four will have a significant effect on the Reds budget in the summer.

Cant say I didnt see this coming a mile off even if its crap, I would have a nice little wager we will spend fuck all this summer, but its ok according to lots on here FSG are brill.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,879
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #989 on: Yesterday at 09:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 05:21:52 pm
Tie isn't over  ::)  ;)

this is true.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #990 on: Yesterday at 09:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 05:21:52 pm
Tie isn't over  ::)  ;)
It's not because we certainly have the quality up top to score quick fire goals. You can't underestimate the fear of losing a sizeable advantage.

If we concede first then that's that. Score first and you never know. Personally, I just want to see a competent team performance in the entire game.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #991 on: Yesterday at 09:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 09:14:17 pm
Someone on another website said the Núñez goal will go

Honourable mention: Coates vs QPR

Hamann at Fulham.
Fowler at West Ham (yellow kit)
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,672
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #992 on: Yesterday at 09:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:53:31 pm
Hamann at Fulham.
Fowler at West Ham (yellow kit)

The volley from outside box? What a goal that was.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,142
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #993 on: Yesterday at 10:03:21 pm »
I'm sick of Ancelotti, too. Paris was a joke, if it wasn't for Courtois we would have won it yet he came out with crap afterwards about how predictable we were. Here, he claims another 'masterclass' despite 3 of the goals being fully self-inflicted and being 2-0 down within 20 minutes.

I'd like to play Madrid when we're actually good.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,555
  • BoRac
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #994 on: Yesterday at 10:08:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:53:31 pm
Hamann at Fulham.
Fowler at West Ham (yellow kit)

Suarez v Zenit, Gerrard v Basel, Riise in the 2005 League Cup final, there are loads sadly.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,626
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #995 on: Yesterday at 10:21:06 pm »
Perspective needed I think. A tie Liverpool were likely to lose was lost. At least the first 20 minutes were fun. It points to the need for quite a bit of new blood in teh middle, but also at the back. At least the frontline looks solid for quite some time to come.

I don't buy into the 'the Klopp template is dead' namely because so many other teams are using it efficiently even still. Formations and tactics are frequently over valued, ultimately players make teams and Liverpool's are currently waning in power, not waxing. Change needs to occur to personnel, but I don't buy into the root and branch surgery.

This season has been terrible (worst than the CBless season) so I will take the few crumbs I can: Bajetic has lots to learn and needs time to mature and bulk up, but the didn't look out of place against Madrid, so that is a pretty decent return. Gakpo and Nunez have also began to perform over the last few games, and if they can do that with a mediocre side, it bodes well if new blood is brought in.

Outside that, last night was grim, the season was grim and the futures of quite  afew senior players looks grim too. At this stage, the biggest concern past the midfield is VVD, who looks yards off it, and Gomez, who looks like he is done at this level, whether it is a mental thing, or an injury too far thing. Either wya, a CB is now also a priority for the summer.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,815
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #996 on: Yesterday at 10:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:03:21 pm
I'm sick of Ancelotti, too. Paris was a joke, if it wasn't for Courtois we would have won it yet he came out with crap afterwards about how predictable we were. Here, he claims another 'masterclass' despite 3 of the goals being fully self-inflicted and being 2-0 down within 20 minutes.

I'd like to play Madrid when we're actually good.

We have played them when we are good and lost all three.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,142
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #997 on: Today at 06:11:49 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:35:07 pm
We have played them when we are good and lost all three.
In Kiev they took out our star man and then our keeper gifted them two goals, in Paris we were running on fumes with Salah, Thiago, Fabinho rushed back from injury and we still should have won. Not sure when the third time was, but I do tend to erase these games from memory.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,989
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #998 on: Today at 06:23:09 am »
After 48 hours and coffeeing around a few cups, my Red's DNA, Red's genetic instructions in cells and blood have kicked in again (typical Liverpool fan eh?).
Suddenly I feel we could turn this around at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid CF (Club de Futbol) 0 - 4 Liverpool FC.

Believe. I refuse to believe we are out.

p/s: I am not drunk. This is my inner faith, it's not like I'm sniffing my underwear or weed to get this high.

Believe.

Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 