How did Robertson play vs Real Madrid?This was a troubled night for Robertson who despite making a frankly ridiculous tackle to deny Rodrygo as per the Anfield Watch was run ragged like many of his teammates.The 28-year-old ace was particularly lapse in possession, losing it a mammoth 16 times, via Sofascore. Although much of that was to do with his creativity, the fact he gifted the ball back to Madrid so many times was an indicator of the poor events that unravelled in Merseyside.The former Hull City ace was also dribbled past twice and lost 100% of his aerial duels, as well as failing to deliver a single one of his four crosses accurately. Having won only three ground duels throughout, it proved that his usually high standards failed to be met.
Tie isn't over
There's the problem right there. That piece of shit site should be banned on here. How a c*nt rag affiliated site like that has so many Liverpool 'supporters' following them is beyond me.
If we went through still it would eclipse Barcelona which is madness. To have even a slither of hope we'd have to go 2 up inside 20 again but this time not collapse to fuck.
If we go 2 up inside 20 we'll lose 4-2 again. Our best chance would be to keep it tight till like 80 and have a mentalIstanbul style 10 minutes at the end to take the time to extra time. Then cling on for our lives and pray for pens. The more time Madrid have to pick us off, the easier we get picked off. A moot point nonetheless as neither scenario will happen with this set of midfielders.
Some awful fucking snide wankers amongst our support. Love putting the boot into our players, most of whom have delivered every trophy possible.
Tbf to 4Pool, alot of people don't know that the kunts behind Anfield Watch have connections to the S*n.
He should see a hatchet piece when he sees it.
Yes, and people have the hatchet out for Gomez and Trent. Plus, there's always the Bobby gives the ball away too much.I read the stats and was surprised by them. That is all. I thought others might be a bit taken aback by those stats.But, hey ho, shoot the messenger. I won't use them again as I was unaware of the source.Is there another stats source which contradicts Robbo losing the ball 16 times, not winning any duals, etc.
