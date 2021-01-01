« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67  (Read 27644 times)

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,991
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #960 on: Today at 05:21:52 pm »
Tie isn't over  ::)  ;)
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #961 on: Today at 05:26:19 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:18:45 pm
How did Robertson play vs Real Madrid?

This was a troubled night for Robertson who despite making a frankly ridiculous tackle to deny Rodrygo  as per the Anfield Watch  was run ragged like many of his teammates.

The 28-year-old ace was particularly lapse in possession, losing it a mammoth 16 times, via Sofascore. Although much of that was to do with his creativity, the fact he gifted the ball back to Madrid so many times was an indicator of the poor events that unravelled in Merseyside.

The former Hull City ace was also dribbled past twice and lost 100% of his aerial duels, as well as failing to deliver a single one of his four crosses accurately. Having won only three ground duels throughout, it proved that his usually high standards failed to be met.

16 times? That is pretty bad.
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,427
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #962 on: Today at 05:33:03 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:18:45 pm
The former Hull City ace

I find it odd that they point this out, it's as if they are trying to compound the point of him not being up to scratch.

Could have said the former Champions League winner, Premier League winner, FA Cup holder etc
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline mickl

  • many mickls makes a muckl
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 388
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #963 on: Today at 05:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 05:21:52 pm
Tie isn't over  ::)  ;)
Hes right, you know. Onwards and Upwards.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,420
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #964 on: Today at 05:38:03 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:18:45 pm
How did Robertson play vs Real Madrid?

This was a troubled night for Robertson who despite making a frankly ridiculous tackle to deny Rodrygo  as per the Anfield Watch  was run ragged like many of his teammates.

The 28-year-old ace was particularly lapse in possession, losing it a mammoth 16 times, via Sofascore. Although much of that was to do with his creativity, the fact he gifted the ball back to Madrid so many times was an indicator of the poor events that unravelled in Merseyside.

The former Hull City ace was also dribbled past twice and lost 100% of his aerial duels, as well as failing to deliver a single one of his four crosses accurately. Having won only three ground duels throughout, it proved that his usually high standards failed to be met.

There's the problem right there. That piece of shit site should be banned on here. How a c*nt rag affiliated site like that has so many Liverpool 'supporters' following them is beyond me.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,428
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #965 on: Today at 06:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:38:03 pm
There's the problem right there. That piece of shit site should be banned on here. How a c*nt rag affiliated site like that has so many Liverpool 'supporters' following them is beyond me.

Never heard of them myself. But now I know.

That was an article on MSN that I posted.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,432
  • JFT96
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #966 on: Today at 06:15:03 pm »
Really enjoyed the first half of football despite losing the 2 goal lead. Second half, yeah, not so much.

The collapse was really sad to see. The reality is we just got schooled by a side that are miles better than us, and some of the defending was inexcusable.

Everyone knows the issues we are facing, and the position that need some serious reinforcement and I just hope that Jurgen is backed properly in the summer.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,967
  • JFT 97
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #967 on: Today at 07:16:23 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:18:45 pm
How did Robertson play vs Real Madrid?

This was a troubled night for Robertson who despite making a frankly ridiculous tackle to deny Rodrygo  as per the Anfield Watch  was run ragged like many of his teammates.

The 28-year-old ace was particularly lapse in possession, losing it a mammoth 16 times, via Sofascore. Although much of that was to do with his creativity, the fact he gifted the ball back to Madrid so many times was an indicator of the poor events that unravelled in Merseyside.

The former Hull City ace was also dribbled past twice and lost 100% of his aerial duels, as well as failing to deliver a single one of his four crosses accurately. Having won only three ground duels throughout, it proved that his usually high standards failed to be met.

Why are we getting posters quoting shite websites that are slaughtering our players?

How low can you go quoting whoscored who had a sponsorship deal with the Scum.

Nearly as bad as labelling Robbo as a former Hull City player.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,605
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #968 on: Today at 07:16:50 pm »
We were beaten by the better side but we didn't half make it easy for them and they didn't have to be that good. Any team playing us now just has to target our right-hand side and are gifted chances and goals.

Btw there were about ten Real fans scattered about in our section KN last night, galling to see when it's so hard to get tickets.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,090
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #969 on: Today at 07:19:04 pm »
If we went through still it would eclipse Barcelona which is madness.

To have even a slither of hope we'd have to go 2 up inside 20 again but this time not collapse to fuck.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,809
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #970 on: Today at 07:57:35 pm »
'28-year-old ace' and 'former Hull City ace' is just too funny. Those 'journalists' have to hit that word quota, so they just throw in completely irrelevant phrases like that to extend their piece and show their editors what a great job they did.

It's like when I was in college and would make the periods one size bigger throughout my papers, so I could hit the page minimum easier.  ;D
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,597
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #971 on: Today at 07:58:30 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:19:04 pm
If we went through still it would eclipse Barcelona which is madness.

To have even a slither of hope we'd have to go 2 up inside 20 again but this time not collapse to fuck.

If we go 2 up inside 20 we'll lose 4-2 again. Our best chance would be to keep it tight till like 80 and have a mental
Istanbul style 10 minutes at the end to take the time to extra time. Then cling on for our lives and pray for pens. The more time Madrid have to pick us off, the easier we get picked off.

A moot point nonetheless as neither scenario will happen with this set of midfielders.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,453
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #972 on: Today at 08:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 07:58:30 pm
If we go 2 up inside 20 we'll lose 4-2 again. Our best chance would be to keep it tight till like 80 and have a mental
Istanbul style 10 minutes at the end to take the time to extra time. Then cling on for our lives and pray for pens. The more time Madrid have to pick us off, the easier we get picked off.

A moot point nonetheless as neither scenario will happen with this set of midfielders.

We're capable of scoring 3 over there but no chance of a clean sheet unless it was that sort of scenario.

We're just too easy to score against this season. Added to the fact we can never get near Modric when we play them (or whoever else in midfield).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,901
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #973 on: Today at 08:09:23 pm »
Some awful fucking snide wankers amongst our support. Love putting the boot into our players, most of whom have delivered every trophy possible.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,940
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #974 on: Today at 08:09:38 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:09:23 pm
Some awful fucking snide wankers amongst our support. Love putting the boot into our players, most of whom have delivered every trophy possible.
Amen.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,967
  • JFT 97
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #975 on: Today at 08:14:43 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 08:02:59 pm
Tbf to 4Pool, alot of people don't know that the kunts behind Anfield Watch have connections to the S*n.

He should see a hatchet piece when he sees it.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #976 on: Today at 08:19:06 pm »
So, it's three weeks before the second leg, yes? Any chance we have all of Konate, Thiago and Diaz back by then?
It's obviously pretty close to impossible we can come through, but, you know, while there's life there's hope.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,967
  • JFT 97
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #977 on: Today at 08:20:59 pm »
Not that I think it's likely but Chelsea were 3-0 up last season.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,428
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #978 on: Today at 08:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:14:43 pm
He should see a hatchet piece when he sees it.

Yes, and people have the hatchet out for Gomez and Trent. Plus, there's always the Bobby gives the ball away too much.


I read the stats and was surprised by them. That is all. I thought others might be a bit taken aback by those stats.

But, hey ho, shoot the messenger. I won't use them again as I was unaware of the source.

Is there another stats source which contradicts Robbo losing the ball 16 times, not winning any duals, etc.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,552
  • BoRac
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #979 on: Today at 08:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 07:58:30 pm
If we go 2 up inside 20 we'll lose 4-2 again.

Left early, did you? ;)
Logged

Online harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,939
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #980 on: Today at 09:14:12 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:54:59 pm
Yes, and people have the hatchet out for Gomez and Trent. Plus, there's always the Bobby gives the ball away too much.


I read the stats and was surprised by them. That is all. I thought others might be a bit taken aback by those stats.

But, hey ho, shoot the messenger. I won't use them again as I was unaware of the source.

Is there another stats source which contradicts Robbo losing the ball 16 times, not winning any duals, etc.

Was that him trying forward passes in their half it happens, if its in our defensive third thats a different matter.
Logged

Online Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #981 on: Today at 09:14:17 pm »
Someone on another website said the Núñez goal will go

Quote
"Into the drawer of unreal goals well never rewatch right under the Benteke overhead and Sturbridge Basel finish"

Honourable mention: Coates vs QPR
Logged
don't sign Jude Bellingham for 100 million pounds when you need 3 other midfielders.

feb. 2023
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 