Author Topic: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67  (Read 23927 times)

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #880 on: Today at 11:41:13 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:24:19 am
+ ESPN: "Real Madrid humiliate Liverpool in Champions League, expose weak right-side defence"

The vast majority of teams would have crumbled at 2-0 down, but unlike Barcelona in 2019 -- who saw a 3-0 semifinal first-leg lead blown away in a 4-0 defeat here -- Real turned a lost cause into a winning one to inflict Liverpool's biggest-ever Champions League loss.

At 2-0 down, Real didn't let panic set in. They just calmly held their nerve, knowing that chances would come to claw their way back into the game. Just like last season, when they overturned similarly bleak situations against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City, Real backed their quality and experience, and it paid off in spectacular fashion.

When Liverpool were torn apart in a 4-1 defeat against Napoli in the group stage, the Serie A leaders won by targeting Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez on the right side of Liverpool's defence.

Having done the same to win the Champions League final in Paris last year, it was no surprise that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti used the same tactic at Anfield, with Vinicius Junior repeatedly tormenting both Liverpool defenders. The result on Tuesday was another loss by three goals, equaling Liverpool's largest losing margin in the Champions League, albeit by conceding a club-record five goals in the competition.

Quite simply, Europe's best coaches know exactly where Liverpool's biggest weakness lies: the right side of their defence.

Real's first three goals at Anfield came directly from that side of the pitch, with Alexander-Arnold constantly abandoning his defensive duties to leave Gomez isolated against the pace and strength of Vini Jr.

Gomez is a confidence player. He only seems to have highs or lows, with nothing in between, and this was a low night. His back-pass to goalkeeper Alisson Becker, when under pressure from Vini Jr., led to Alisson kicking the ball against the Vini Jr. and into the net. With the Real Madrid forward on his shoulder, Gomez should have gone safety first and cleared for a throw-in.

- https://global.espn.com/football/uefa-champions-league/story/4883730/real-madrid-humiliate-liverpool-expose-right-side-defenders

I can only assume that was written by someone that didn't watch the game and simply has an agenda against Trent. What a load of shite.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #881 on: Today at 11:44:18 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:34:58 am
Haven't seen anything from us this season to suggest we could go on enough of a run to do it?

Saw more than enough last night that we can get at anyone. Big caveat, we need to get our mental shit together and stop giving away stupid, cheap goals. That game came at a terrible point when we are trying to turn our momentum around. We were excellent for 30 minutes, but the scars of January don't just disappear because you beat the Ev and Newcastle. 5 or 10 games into good results and we'd be better. We're just fragile as fuck at the mo, 2 stupid goals and a worldie and we fell to bits.  But there's enough there to suggest we can go on a run if we can get some momentum.     
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #882 on: Today at 11:46:27 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:37:41 am
Lot of shouts about not deserving to lose by 3 goals for some reason which i can't understand. We are lucky to only lose by 3 in my opinion after that display.

How does that work, outside of their goals they had one notable shot on goal.

They weren't knocking at the door, we were just pushing them through it every now and then.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #883 on: Today at 11:46:54 am »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 11:44:18 am
Saw more than enough last night that we can get at anyone. Big caveat, we need to get our mental shit together and stop giving away stupid, cheap goals. That game came at a terrible point when we are trying to turn our momentum around. We were excellent for 30 minutes, but the scars of January don't just disappear because you beat the Ev and Newcastle. 5 or 10 games into good results and we'd be better. We're just fragile as fuck at the mo, 2 stupid goals and a worldie and we fell to bits.  But there's enough there to suggest we can go on a run if we can get some momentum.     

Palace is the biggest game of the season right now - if we can stand back up and perform as we have in the last few games (and I am even including last night with the positives in it) then fantastic, if we crumble we are going to have to rebuild confidence again with not a lot of time left to do so
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #884 on: Today at 11:48:32 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:24:19 am

Gomez is a confidence player. He only seems to have highs or lows, with nothing in between, and this was a low night. His back-pass to goalkeeper Alisson Becker, when under pressure from Vini Jr., led to Alisson kicking the ball against the Vini Jr. and into the net. With the Real Madrid forward on his shoulder, Gomez should have gone safety first and cleared for a throw-in.[/i]


This is complete nonsense and is simply a case of twisting facts to support a narrative.
It's easy to write stuff like this as an arm-chair critic and to get people to believe it (not aimed at NarutoReds btw).
It's very rare that as a defender you have time to look around and think. Your coaching kicks in and you try to select the best option.
There was nothing wrong with what Gomez did and it happens most matches where the keeper has a player quickly closing him down.
Alisson was the one who made the mistake and chose the most risky option. He could have played the ball left to VVD but instead tried to pass across the oncoming attacker.
Having said that, the deflection was pure fluke.

Gomez didn't have a great game but that applies to practically the whole of the team.

I would look at the way we conceded the third goal as that was pathetic. 7 players plus the keeper in the 6 yard area and nobody defending the space just in front of them. It was really poor defending and poor coaching.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #885 on: Today at 11:50:12 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 11:46:27 am
How does that work, outside of their goals they had one notable shot on goal.

They weren't knocking at the door, we were just pushing them through it every now and then.

Have to agree they scored 5 goals from 6 shots on target with an xG of 1.66.

They had 3 big chances and scored all of them plus Ali hitting Vini JR with a back pass plus the Gomez deflection. Add in Mo's miss and a stonewall penalty that Nunez should have got and the scoreline flattered them.

Completely outgunned us in midfield but the scoreline should have been closer.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #886 on: Today at 11:51:47 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:46:54 am
Palace is the biggest game of the season right now - if we can stand back up and perform as we have in the last few games (and I am even including last night with the positives in it) then fantastic, if we crumble we are going to have to rebuild confidence again with not a lot of time left to do so

Agree. We weren't shit last night, we were just stupid at key points and heads dropped, legs got heavy. Leadership on the pitch is needed too. Ideally we just brush ourselves off and try do the first 30 minutes again to Palace - it'll win us more games than we lose.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #887 on: Today at 11:54:52 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:48:32 am
This is complete nonsense and is simply a case of twisting facts to support a narrative.
It's easy to write stuff like this as an arm-chair critic and to get people to believe it (not aimed at NarutoReds btw).
It's very rare that as a defender you have time to look around and think. Your coaching kicks in and you try to select the best option.
There was nothing wrong with what Gomez did and it happens most matches where the keeper has a player quickly closing him down.
Alisson was the one who made the mistake and chose the most risky option. He could have played the ball left to VVD but instead tried to pass across the oncoming attacker.
Having said that, the deflection was pure fluke.

Gomez didn't have a great game but that applies to practically the whole of the team.

I would look at the way we conceded the third goal as that was pathetic. 7 players plus the keeper in the 6 yard area and nobody defending the space just in front of them. It was really poor defending and poor coaching.

Gomez has mishit the backpass though it is slow and bobbling. Ali has made a mistake but for me he has kept his head down and concentrated on making a good connection. If the back pass is hit cleaner then Ali has more time and can keep his head up more.

For me it was a succession of errors.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #888 on: Today at 11:55:41 am »
Painful that, during this bleak season I'd been consoling myself that the CL would give us something to play for but the problems we have obviously weren't just going to disappear and Madrid are too good not to take advantage of it. Very hard to watch that second half and a lot of investment is needed.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #889 on: Today at 11:57:12 am »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 11:51:47 am
Agree. We weren't shit last night, we were just stupid at key points and heads dropped, legs got heavy. Leadership on the pitch is needed too. Ideally we just brush ourselves off and try do the first 30 minutes again to Palace - it'll win us more games than we lose.

Exactly my view of it all. This isn't 3-0 against Wolves were I couldn't see a single thing working on any level, there is stuff there.

I think the best comparison I can think of is Arsenal losing 5-1 to Bayern years ago - Bayern where the better team and deserved winners, but Arsenal were still good enough to reach top 4 if I remember right. If we can beat that Mental hill for Saturday (and I am not certain we currently can tbqh) but if we can, there's still enough there to work on for the end of the season
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #890 on: Today at 11:57:56 am »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Today at 11:55:41 am
Painful that, during this bleak season I'd been consoling myself that the CL would give us something to play for but the problems we have obviously weren't just going to disappear and Madrid are too good not to take advantage of it. Very hard to watch that second half and a lot of investment is needed.

Bleak season? Clubs are getting bought by murdering regimes, getting relegated, going out of business and seeing what they love go to the wall

This is a blip. We are so fucking spoiled as fans, it's unreal.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #891 on: Today at 11:58:14 am »
This talk of a close game is, pardon the language, piffle....I was just sitting there thinking thank Christ they've got the Madrid derby at the weekend and Barcelona next week to focus on...if they'd really taken the gloves off last night they could've hit double figures once our arses had gone...
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #892 on: Today at 11:59:44 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:58:14 am
This talk of a close game is, pardon the language, piffle....I was just sitting there thinking thank Christ they've got the Madrid derby at the weekend and Barcelona next week to focus on...if they'd really taken the gloves off last night they could've hit double figures once our arses had gone...

I kind of agree.

At 2-0, the game felt on edge and the atmosphere sounded quite mute.

You can pick faults in all their goals but they didnt even need to play that well to score five.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #893 on: Today at 12:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:54:52 am
Gomez has mishit the backpass though it is slow and bobbling. Ali has made a mistake but for me he has kept his head down and concentrated on making a good connection. If the back pass is hit cleaner then Ali has more time and can keep his head up more.

For me it was a succession of errors.

If Alisson had dealt with it as he should have then we would not be talking about it. We wouldn't say that we were fortunate to get away with it. Not every pass will be perfect and Gomez's pass was fine. Alisson wasn't really under that much pressure either. He made a mistake but the goal was extremely lucky.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #894 on: Today at 12:01:23 pm »
I thought that Henderson was excellent in the first half, but as his influence waned, so did the team's performance. Doesn't seem able to finish 90 minutes these days which is something that needs to be addressed.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #895 on: Today at 12:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:50:12 am
Have to agree they scored 5 goals from 6 shots on target with an xG of 1.66.

They had 3 big chances and scored all of them plus Ali hitting Vini JR with a back pass plus the Gomez deflection. Add in Mo's miss and a stonewall penalty that Nunez should have got and the scoreline flattered them.

Completely outgunned us in midfield but the scoreline should have been closer.

Yep. That couple of minutes after giving away a spectacularly bad goal, the worst of the night by a mile, the third, then not getting a stonewall penalty as you said and then that bad luck of the deflection. That was the big swing. They did outclass us for most of the the second half but it helps when you're handed a couple of goals.

Really enjoyed the first half for what's it's worth. Midfield evaporated in the second tho'. You drop by 5% in your levels and you are killed.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #896 on: Today at 12:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:57:12 am
Exactly my view of it all. This isn't 3-0 against Wolves were I couldn't see a single thing working on any level, there is stuff there.

I think the best comparison I can think of is Arsenal losing 5-1 to Bayern years ago - Bayern where the better team and deserved winners, but Arsenal were still good enough to reach top 4 if I remember right. If we can beat that Mental hill for Saturday (and I am not certain we currently can tbqh) but if we can, there's still enough there to work on for the end of the season

I think we look like Klopp's first season. Try to transition to a new team but with older rather than younger players, so it's mobility/athleticism rather than naivety is the issue. If we can't do it for 90 minutes, we should aim for that opening 30 and then learn how to manage a game again. We used to be great at it - the self inflicted stuff makes my blood boil, but there are plenty of positives if we care to look.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #897 on: Today at 12:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 12:04:47 pm
I think we look like Klopp's first season. Try to transition to a new team but with older rather than younger players, so it's mobility/athleticism rather than naivety is the issue. If we can't do it for 90 minutes, we should aim for that opening 30 and then learn how to manage a game again. We used to be great at it - the self inflicted stuff makes my blood boil, but there are plenty of positives if we care to look.

Absolutely we have to manage games. Although they don't make me angry anymore they kind of just are what they are to me at this point, and I know they won't improve much until we make signings, but there is still enough there I think for, at this moment,  I can see us still having a shot of something in the league
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #898 on: Today at 12:08:01 pm »
Cant remember the last time I saw us get played off the park like that at anfield before

That was really embarrassing and painful
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #899 on: Today at 12:09:15 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:00:04 pm
If Alisson had dealt with it as he should have then we would not be talking about it. We wouldn't say that we were fortunate to get away with it. Not every pass will be perfect and Gomez's pass was fine. Alisson wasn't really under that much pressure either. He made a mistake but the goal was extremely lucky.

Ali has to keep his head down though because it is bobbling that is why he doesn't see Vini JR move to his right.

Ali has to play a bouncing ball first time with the forward closer to him than he should be. For me they both make a mistake.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #900 on: Today at 12:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:07:51 pm
Absolutely we have to manage games. Although they don't make me angry anymore they kind of just are what they are to me at this point, and I know they won't improve much until we make signings, but there is still enough there I think for, at this moment,  I can see us still having a shot of something in the league

Same! (but with slightly more anger about marking at routine free kicks  ;D)
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #901 on: Today at 12:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 12:15:54 pm
Same! (but with slightly more anger about marking at routine free kicks  ;D)

Fair enough. My mates were fuming about the whole night, and I guess I have just grown numb to it - I have seen us shit plenty of times over many many years, not as much in recent history until this year, but still
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #902 on: Today at 12:20:17 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 09:36:36 am
Funny listening to Liam Brady he agreed with the sentiment in that Liverpool dont change as in they play one way .
Actually remember Ancelloti saying  after the champions league final last year that Liverpool were easy to play against as its one way and you know what they will do .

Once again, are we forgetting the years where we were up there with City for resting on the ball and controlling games? Our games got boring, in a good way, so it's a totally bullshit sentiment.

This year we haven't been able to do it as we don't have the players in midfield to do this anymore.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #903 on: Today at 12:22:04 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:37:09 am
Why not? Nothing's changing on the pitch, is it?

Doesn't matter how much of a bollocking you get off someone, if you can't run you can't run. It would lead to something like we saw last night actually, 20 minutes of pressure and then falling off again as the motivation seeps out of you and the lactic acid takes over.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #904 on: Today at 12:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:19:37 pm
Fair enough. My mates were fuming about the whole night, and I guess I have just grown numb to it - I have seen us shit plenty of times over many many years, not as much in recent history until this year, but still

Think I expect a little bit better from one or 2 of the more senior players - the basics, like - it gets me cross during the game. It's clear we have a mentality issue this season, and the on pitch leadership thing is really annoying me. Nobody is taking responsibility - if there's a malaise it starts there for me. Last season's ending has really cut everyone deep I think. 

If we can get get any momentum at all it would really help - I can feel it. Just keep doing that first 30 minutes. Wins, then performances, then momentum. Nearly half a season to go - we can catch Spurs. It's fucking Spurs.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #905 on: Today at 12:33:48 pm »
Obvious (to me) mistakes -
1. RM were always going to target TAA with Vini Jur's pace.   There was not enough cover.
2. You can't use zonal marking for a free kick from where Modric was.  From that distance there is not enough time to react to runners. And its Modric FFS.
3. DM's can't give away the ball against a counter attacking side. Keep it simple.
4. Balls over the top to Salah in the second half were not working.  Why persist with it.  (Nacho was great and the injury to Alaba worked against us).
5. Don't let the keeper kick the ball against on-rushing strikers.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #906 on: Today at 12:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:57:56 am
Bleak season? Clubs are getting bought by murdering regimes, getting relegated, going out of business and seeing what they love go to the wall

This is a blip. We are so fucking spoiled as fans, it's unreal.

Comments like this always make me laugh.

It has the "Oh you don't like that food? There are starving people in Africa you know!?" vibe.


Problems are relative. We have been a fantastic team for many seasons and played good footie. This is not happening now and holes are showing in places. Dismissing that because some other clubs have new owners or getting relegated is frankly, quite stupid.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #907 on: Today at 12:40:17 pm »
After having a night to sleep on it - it doesn't get better.

That was humbling and humiliating. The 5th goal was a microcosm of the last 65 minutes of the game and also of most of our season so far.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #908 on: Today at 01:02:37 pm »
When I left the ground I didnt feel like we were absolute garbage like most online and on the tv said. We were rightly clapped off at HT. I felt we were a bit unlucky, 2nd goal was a rare Allison error, their 3rd wasnt a free kick and taken in the wrong place etc. Im not a massive fan of Gomez anymore but I felt the singling out of him was ott, there were a few players who dipped after their 2nd not just him.

Our confidence is fragile, and that second killed us. They are a much better team than us this season as our position shows. Granted I might need to watch the game back, but in the moment I didnt feel like we were a disgrace like Ive seen mentioned.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #909 on: Today at 01:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:54:52 am
Gomez has mishit the backpass though it is slow and bobbling. Ali has made a mistake but for me he has kept his head down and concentrated on making a good connection. If the back pass is hit cleaner then Ali has more time and can keep his head up more.

For me it was a succession of errors.

This was my interpretation. The execution on Joe's pass was poor and created a more pressured response from Ali.

Succession of errors, one in technique the next in decision making.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #910 on: Today at 01:13:04 pm »
We werent terrible on the whole, certainly not compared to the genuinely worrying games we saw post-Christmas. We looked like we had some kind of plan at least. We were defensively terrible though, they scored one good goal apart from that it was mistakes, gifts, cock-ups and flukey deflections. Plus the minute the third went in we barely threatened at all.

Conceding five without reply after getting yourself into a 2-0 lead is pretty bad by anyones standards though. The score line is embarrassing, not all of the play was. Hard to take the positives from being hammered at home though.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #911 on: Today at 01:13:46 pm »
Quote from: AnnieRoad93 on Today at 01:02:37 pm
When I left the ground I didnt feel like we were absolute garbage like most online and on the tv said. We were rightly clapped off at HT. I felt we were a bit unlucky, 2nd goal was a rare Allison error, their 3rd wasnt a free kick and taken in the wrong place etc. Im not a massive fan of Gomez anymore but I felt the singling out of him was ott, there were a few players who dipped after their 2nd not just him.

Our confidence is fragile, and that second killed us. They are a much better team than us this season as our position shows. Granted I might need to watch the game back, but in the moment I didnt feel like we were a disgrace like Ive seen mentioned.

I did feel a bit deflated leaving the ground but I think it's more the scoreline, it's quite humiliating considering we pride ourselves on being a European powerhouse. It highlighted our problem areas and vulnerabilities. Plus giving away a daft free kick at the start of the second half immediately put us on the back foot.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #912 on: Today at 01:26:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 12:08:01 pm
Cant remember the last time I saw us get played off the park like that at anfield before

That was really embarrassing and painful

It was a nasty combination of us giving the ball away so easily, and them being an absolutely fantastic fucking football team.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #913 on: Today at 01:30:34 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 12:36:35 pm
Comments like this always make me laugh.

It has the "Oh you don't like that food? There are starving people in Africa you know!?" vibe.


Problems are relative. We have been a fantastic team for many seasons and played good footie. This is not happening now and holes are showing in places. Dismissing that because some other clubs have new owners or getting relegated is frankly, quite stupid.

We actually played quite well - we were two nil up against Real Madrid. We had a bit of a blunder for their 2nd, probably should have had a pen when they broke and got their third and they were lucky with some decisions - but I'm not blaming the ref - had a decent game - an amazing game when you compare it to those English bumbling incompetnant inbred c*nts.

But to have a bad result on a not great season isn't the end of the world. We need tweaking and we need to look at recruitment. We have tons of young talent and that'll take time to bed in. In the modern game though, you don't get a second and in the modern game you can't be 'ok' - you have to be 'shite' or 'world class' - no inbetween

I've seen us be properly shite in the 90s and this is nowhere near. Disappointing season yeah, but plenty to look forward to. Great manager. Some amazing players. Some great players and some young ones coming through. Exciting times.

Sorry if I don't want to jump on the whinging bandwagon. It's a blip. Seen them before and I'll see them again.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #914 on: Today at 01:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:50:12 am
Have to agree they scored 5 goals from 6 shots on target with an xG of 1.66.

They had 3 big chances and scored all of them plus Ali hitting Vini JR with a back pass plus the Gomez deflection. Add in Mo's miss and a stonewall penalty that Nunez should have got and the scoreline flattered them.

Completely outgunned us in midfield but the scoreline should have been closer.

We make it really hard for ourselves by conceding free headers off every set piece. It was the 3rd goal that dropped their heads and saw the game get away from us.

The derby goes different if Tarkowski's header loops in just before we score. Madrid will always create chances but you've got to do the basics.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #915 on: Today at 01:42:16 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:20:17 pm
Once again, are we forgetting the years where we were up there with City for resting on the ball and controlling games? Our games got boring, in a good way, so it's a totally bullshit sentiment.

This year we haven't been able to do it as we don't have the players in midfield to do this anymore.

What's changed for me is other teams have worked out how to disrupt that game plan. Teams don't sit off anymore. Most teams press now. Our midfield is not (and probably never was) technically gifted enough to cope with a well drilled press. I wonder if that's one reason why we persevered with Elliott in midfield for so long this season.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #916 on: Today at 01:45:45 pm »
Quote from: AnnieRoad93 on Today at 01:02:37 pm
When I left the ground I didnt feel like we were absolute garbage like most online and on the tv said. We were rightly clapped off at HT. I felt we were a bit unlucky, 2nd goal was a rare Allison error, their 3rd wasnt a free kick and taken in the wrong place etc. Im not a massive fan of Gomez anymore but I felt the singling out of him was ott, there were a few players who dipped after their 2nd not just him.

Our confidence is fragile, and that second killed us. They are a much better team than us this season as our position shows. Granted I might need to watch the game back, but in the moment I didnt feel like we were a disgrace like Ive seen mentioned.

yeh mate but when you're at the ground it's like being at a gig - you're surrounded by people who want to be there and to shout and scream for their heroes

when you get the bootleg tape back it's not what you remember at all

we were poor against a decent madrid side but, as i've already said, we had enough chances up front but played the wrong ball or a poor ball - their defence is breachable

that is what we can take into the next leg

nothing is impossible but it's a fucking big old hill this one  :wave
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #917 on: Today at 01:46:16 pm »
Quote from: RedDevo on Today at 01:42:16 pm
What's changed for me is other teams have worked out how to disrupt that game plan. Teams don't sit off anymore. Most teams press now. Our midfield is not (and probably never was) technically gifted enough to cope with a well drilled press. I wonder if that's one reason why we persevered with Elliott in midfield for so long this season.

So it's a personnel problem, not the fact that Klopp can only make his teams play one way. I'm inclined to agree with you as there is plenty of evidence out there that he has no problem with his team taking the sting out of games at all.
