Comments like this always make me laugh.



It has the "Oh you don't like that food? There are starving people in Africa you know!?" vibe.





Problems are relative. We have been a fantastic team for many seasons and played good footie. This is not happening now and holes are showing in places. Dismissing that because some other clubs have new owners or getting relegated is frankly, quite stupid.



We actually played quite well - we were two nil up against Real Madrid. We had a bit of a blunder for their 2nd, probably should have had a pen when they broke and got their third and they were lucky with some decisions - but I'm not blaming the ref - had a decent game - an amazing game when you compare it to those English bumbling incompetnant inbred c*nts.But to have a bad result on a not great season isn't the end of the world. We need tweaking and we need to look at recruitment. We have tons of young talent and that'll take time to bed in. In the modern game though, you don't get a second and in the modern game you can't be 'ok' - you have to be 'shite' or 'world class' - no inbetweenI've seen us be properly shite in the 90s and this is nowhere near. Disappointing season yeah, but plenty to look forward to. Great manager. Some amazing players. Some great players and some young ones coming through. Exciting times.Sorry if I don't want to jump on the whinging bandwagon. It's a blip. Seen them before and I'll see them again.