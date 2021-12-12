

Gomez is a confidence player. He only seems to have highs or lows, with nothing in between, and this was a low night. His back-pass to goalkeeper Alisson Becker, when under pressure from Vini Jr., led to Alisson kicking the ball against the Vini Jr. and into the net. With the Real Madrid forward on his shoulder, Gomez should have gone safety first and cleared for a throw-in.[/i]





This is complete nonsense and is simply a case of twisting facts to support a narrative.It's easy to write stuff like this as an arm-chair critic and to get people to believe it (not aimed at NarutoReds btw).It's very rare that as a defender you have time to look around and think. Your coaching kicks in and you try to select the best option.There was nothing wrong with what Gomez did and it happens most matches where the keeper has a player quickly closing him down.Alisson was the one who made the mistake and chose the most risky option. He could have played the ball left to VVD but instead tried to pass across the oncoming attacker.Having said that, the deflection was pure fluke.Gomez didn't have a great game but that applies to practically the whole of the team.I would look at the way we conceded the third goal as that was pathetic. 7 players plus the keeper in the 6 yard area and nobody defending the space just in front of them. It was really poor defending and poor coaching.