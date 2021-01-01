« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67  (Read 21558 times)

Online telekon

  Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #840 on: Today at 10:17:38 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:07:32 am
The defending/marking/whatever the fuck you want to call it for that Militao header is absolutely extraordinary. 3 players just stood in a line marking no one, surely not zonal as they're all about 2 yards from each other. So, so bad. Under 7 stuff.

What I said as well. All zonal marking. Quite bizarre.
Watching the replay I was sure Trent missed his marking target, but no, he's on zone where Militao starts and no one picks him up.

There's 3 Madrid players threatening in our box. Zero man-marking. Beggars belief.
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #841 on: Today at 10:18:25 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:45:56 am
I admire the positivity but I had to laugh at this line. Was going great til the fifth went in. We aren't Wrexham.

You write about luck in that post but by the time the fifth easy goal is flying in it's not bad luck any more. We were absolutely wide open all night. As soon as we gave the ball away, which was frequent, they were only ever two or three passes away from a big chance. The equaliser was just individual brilliance but every other goal is easily avoided by a competent champions league level team. We were embarrassingly easy to play against.

First off, try and understand what I'm saying rather than projecting what you want me to say.

I never said it was going great until the 5th went in, so stop being a clown.

I said that they were better and they were. We're having a bad season, one I consider lost already, so looking at just the performance against one of the best teams in Europe, yeah I think up until the 5th, we did alright.

RM are going to expose us. That's inevitable at the mo. However it was far from as one sided as the scoreline suggests.
Online PhilV

  Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  Epic Swindler
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #842 on: Today at 10:19:34 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:26:41 am
He's far from the only one, too many players are either too comfortable, can't be bothered or seemingly go into shell shock as soon as they come across real opposition. You hear the same 'we have to do better' on autopilot after every match before they go on to produce more of the same. Oh, apart from VVD of course, who was telling interviewers he didn't think we did anything wrong last night after conceding five goals at home.

May as well forfeit the second leg, unless you can get a set of players who won't automatically fold once Real's midfield start to play. You want a visual metaphor for last night's match? Try this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7F_bsE9B1LM#t=2m57s

I think this is the response I agree with the most. A lot of the lads are comfortable, not being pushed for positions, knowing they are guarantees when fit etc... that has to change, Klopp needs to fire a rocket up their arse and if that means some people being binned off so be it, the club is bigger than any player, especially if they are phoning it in.
Online NarutoReds

  Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #843 on: Today at 10:24:19 am »
+ ESPN: "Real Madrid humiliate Liverpool in Champions League, expose weak right-side defence"

The vast majority of teams would have crumbled at 2-0 down, but unlike Barcelona in 2019 -- who saw a 3-0 semifinal first-leg lead blown away in a 4-0 defeat here -- Real turned a lost cause into a winning one to inflict Liverpool's biggest-ever Champions League loss.

At 2-0 down, Real didn't let panic set in. They just calmly held their nerve, knowing that chances would come to claw their way back into the game. Just like last season, when they overturned similarly bleak situations against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City, Real backed their quality and experience, and it paid off in spectacular fashion.

When Liverpool were torn apart in a 4-1 defeat against Napoli in the group stage, the Serie A leaders won by targeting Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez on the right side of Liverpool's defence.

Having done the same to win the Champions League final in Paris last year, it was no surprise that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti used the same tactic at Anfield, with Vinicius Junior repeatedly tormenting both Liverpool defenders. The result on Tuesday was another loss by three goals, equaling Liverpool's largest losing margin in the Champions League, albeit by conceding a club-record five goals in the competition.

Quite simply, Europe's best coaches know exactly where Liverpool's biggest weakness lies: the right side of their defence.

Real's first three goals at Anfield came directly from that side of the pitch, with Alexander-Arnold constantly abandoning his defensive duties to leave Gomez isolated against the pace and strength of Vini Jr.

Gomez is a confidence player. He only seems to have highs or lows, with nothing in between, and this was a low night. His back-pass to goalkeeper Alisson Becker, when under pressure from Vini Jr., led to Alisson kicking the ball against the Vini Jr. and into the net. With the Real Madrid forward on his shoulder, Gomez should have gone safety first and cleared for a throw-in.

- https://global.espn.com/football/uefa-champions-league/story/4883730/real-madrid-humiliate-liverpool-expose-right-side-defenders
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #844 on: Today at 10:30:35 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:49:10 am
Thought we were excellent for 25 minutes, back to our imperious best. What a finish by Darwin and a massive help by Courtious for the 2nd. Nothing you can do about their 1st, it's a superb goal, we've seen Salah and Mane score so many of them over the years. The 2nd is just unbelievable. Ali has been our saviour this season, kept us in with a shout of top 4 and is hands down the best keeper in the world, but that mistake absolutely killed us and you could see our heads go almost instantly

Had a chance to go 3-1 as well with a break where Bajetic should have played in Darwin and we should have made it 3-2 when Hendo pulled it back for Mo and they managed to scramble it away. That's where they differ from us, they are just so clinical and seem to get every single run of the green whereas we get absolutely fuck all (other than the mistake for our 2nd)

Going in 2-2 felt like a result. Especially after the chance for them to go 3-2 up. If we could have kept them out for 15 and started the 2nd as we did the 1st, I think we'd be sat here now with either a lead going over there, or at least a draw. Conceding the free kick wasn't the end of the world, in real time it looked like a great tackle, but if he doesn't make it Vini Jr is basically in our box with a run at Ali (albeit from a tight angle). The defending from the free kick is some of the worst I've ever seen though, I'll have to rewatch it, but I'm sure their lad runs past 4 of ours with no one even attempting a challenge? VVD, Nunez, Fab I think being the 3 main culprits. As soon as that went it, it was done, you could see the energy leave the lads and the ground just went silent

The 1st Benzema goal is just bollocks. Not because we do anything wrong, but he's on the stretch, with a weak as fuck shot, and gets such a fucking lucky deflection. I don't know what the fuck they have over us and this competition. I'm certain it's a penalty before this goal as well (I think the push on Nunez happens just before this goal?). It's a definite push in the back as he jumps, and it's a foul anywhere else on the pitch, why the fuck was it not given?

The less said about the subs the better. Bobby and Diogo brought nothing, Matip and Milner the same

It's mad, I'm not even that arsed, I was pretty much over it by 10.30 last night

Pretty much. Was over it by the final whistle honestly.

For me I can just take the positive that until Nunez and Gakpo came off our attack still looked good, our passing (while it did drop off second half) still looked better than a month ago, and most teams won't be as lethal to us as Madrid when we do drop off so we may not get hit as hard
Online Jean Girard

  • Main Stander
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #845 on: Today at 10:30:36 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:24:19 am
With the Real Madrid forward on his shoulder, Gomez should have gone safety first and cleared for a throw-in.


This is bullshit. Vinicius wasn't even looking at Alli when he kicks it - he'd given up the chase. Joe didn't have a great night - but this one is on the best keeper in the world uncharacteristically hoofing a ball aimlessly off his heel.  Narrative shite.
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online Red Dane

  • Kopite
  Probinate nobis similibusque
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #846 on: Today at 10:36:10 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:30:35 am
and most teams won't be as lethal to us as Madrid

Except Naples, Arsenal, Nott. Forest, Leeds, Brentford, Brighton and Wolves :-X
Every power draws its ultimate consequences at every moment. Supposing that this also is only interpretation-and you will be eager enough to make this objection?-well, so much the better. (Nietzsche; Beyond Good & Evil, p. 30-31).

Online A-Bomb

  Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #847 on: Today at 10:38:07 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:22:44 am
Agree with Andy about people leaving early. There were dickheads leaving on 75 last night. Just fuck off. Place was half empty when the final whistle went. Embarrassing.

I don't know about that Rhi, bit harsh to call them dickheads. Whilst we take pride as a fanbase in supporting our team, people are also human. You talk about it being embarrassing, i've far more embarrassing behaviour on the pitch this year than in the stands. I'm fairly certain, and I believe you were there last night - so correct me if i'm wrong. However, there was a great reception for the coach arriving - the stadium was full and bouncing and even after Madrid's first and second goals went in the fans responded by trying to stimulate the team.

Supporters pay a lot of money for the privilege of following the club they love.

This season we have had the luxury of watching some insipid stuff....Napoli, Brighton x 3 , Notts Forest, Leeds, Brentford, Wolves and then last night.

The very least we ask is that our players, leave it all out there on the pitch.....and we have players who have all season at moments wandered around the pitch. I don't need to name names, we all know who they have been.

We care, so we want to see our players care. If we believe they've thrown in the towel....well why shouldn't people go home for a early night?

This is far more endemic than just that, the club have poorly strategised since winning the European Cup. Whilst FSG's financial input can be questioned so can the footballing people's forward planning. There is no reason the Ox or Keita should be at this football club for the past two years - we should have a found solution for their exit and brought in replacements that could contribute. That isn't on FSG that's on the footballing team. We could have had one or possibly two 23-25 year olds with twos years experience of this team available for selection last night, instead it's two old men and a baby. We sold Mane in the summer aged 30 for something like 32 million euros plus add ons which could amount to 40 odd million euros - Bayern sold Ledwandowski aged 34 for 45 million euros plus some add ons...... That is horrendous negotiation from our side. How much would Ledwandowski have gone for aged 30?

Why is this important because as a club with finite resources, we must get better at using them. Had we of got 50 or 60 million for Mane in the summer, arguably we could have been able to afford a midfielder using the FSG model.

We've been in cruise control the past few years at all levels of the club, and that has to change - a new impetus and energy is required both behind the scenes to extract best value from our finite resources and make timely decisions, and new players to reinvigorate the standards on the pitch.

All the while the one thing this club can be sure of, is its supporters will endure and support throughout, with no questions asked. Even if on occasion some decide they can't bare to watch all the way through, as it could feel for some like self harm.
Online Dr Otto

  • Kemlynite
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #848 on: Today at 10:38:17 am »
Quote from: Red Dane on Yesterday at 10:04:00 pm
Next time we play Real Madrid, Klopp should call Rafa for tactical advise!

This. I always wonder how Rafa would deal with these.
Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #849 on: Today at 10:39:58 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 10:17:38 am
What I said as well. All zonal marking. Quite bizarre.
Watching the replay I was sure Trent missed his marking target, but no, he's on zone where Militao starts and no one picks him up.

There's 3 Madrid players threatening in our box. Zero man-marking. Beggars belief.
I think there were two weird things about that goal - firstly, if you're going all zonal, that can't be at a single line depth. A couple of players needed to be 2-3 yards further out, if only to make that sort of run more congested. Secondly, and I've not watched it back, Modric takes the entire defence by surprise (no run up/backlift?), because most of the players were still checking their surroundings or doing little warm-up hops while the ball was on its way, completely flat-footed.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #850 on: Today at 10:41:24 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:38:07 am
If we believe they've thrown in the towel....well why shouldn't people go home for a early night?


Or even bother watching at all, which is were I am.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation with the average voter. "

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #851 on: Today at 10:41:33 am »
it's amazing how so many of you were banging the drum about how Real Madrid are shite, Benzema is a crock and Modric is past it... you never learn. They schooled us last night, again.
