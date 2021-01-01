Agree with Andy about people leaving early. There were dickheads leaving on 75 last night. Just fuck off. Place was half empty when the final whistle went. Embarrassing.



I don't know about that Rhi, bit harsh to call them dickheads. Whilst we take pride as a fanbase in supporting our team, people are also human. You talk about it being embarrassing, i've far more embarrassing behaviour on the pitch this year than in the stands. I'm fairly certain, and I believe you were there last night - so correct me if i'm wrong. However, there was a great reception for the coach arriving - the stadium was full and bouncing and even after Madrid's first and second goals went in the fans responded by trying to stimulate the team.Supporters pay a lot of money for the privilege of following the club they love.This season we have had the luxury of watching some insipid stuff....Napoli, Brighton x 3 , Notts Forest, Leeds, Brentford, Wolves and then last night.The very least we ask is that our players, leave it all out there on the pitch.....and we have players who have all season at moments wandered around the pitch. I don't need to name names, we all know who they have been.We care, so we want to see our players care. If we believe they've thrown in the towel....well why shouldn't people go home for a early night?This is far more endemic than just that, the club have poorly strategised since winning the European Cup. Whilst FSG's financial input can be questioned so can the footballing people's forward planning. There is no reason the Ox or Keita should be at this football club for the past two years - we should have a found solution for their exit and brought in replacements that could contribute. That isn't on FSG that's on the footballing team. We could have had one or possibly two 23-25 year olds with twos years experience of this team available for selection last night, instead it's two old men and a baby. We sold Mane in the summer aged 30 for something like 32 million euros plus add ons which could amount to 40 odd million euros - Bayern sold Ledwandowski aged 34 for 45 million euros plus some add ons...... That is horrendous negotiation from our side. How much would Ledwandowski have gone for aged 30?Why is this important because as a club with finite resources, we must get better at using them. Had we of got 50 or 60 million for Mane in the summer, arguably we could have been able to afford a midfielder using the FSG model.We've been in cruise control the past few years at all levels of the club, and that has to change - a new impetus and energy is required both behind the scenes to extract best value from our finite resources and make timely decisions, and new players to reinvigorate the standards on the pitch.All the while the one thing this club can be sure of, is its supporters will endure and support throughout, with no questions asked. Even if on occasion some decide they can't bare to watch all the way through, as it could feel for some like self harm.