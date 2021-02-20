I am sure I am going to catch some flak in here for this but...





Anyone else having issue with Trent's mentality atm? Last night really highlighted it for me.



He still pings in a good ball from a cross (although corners frequently never make it past first man) but more often than not I see him walking/slow jogging? Last night he took a corner on the left side and almost walked it back, Rob when caught out of position sprints like a nutter when this happens, Trent just seems like he's mentally switched off this season, I cannot put a finger on it but I think mentally something is different for him!?!? It is highly frustrating, he never gets tight to men either atm so like Vinicious first shot/goal, why is no one in his face?



Part of this will be the frustrations from last night and I am still hoping the team turn up to the Bernabeu with a fire under their arse but yea.