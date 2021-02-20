« previous next »
« Reply #760 on: Today at 08:55:37 am »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 08:54:32 am
Jones here to make up the numbers, cant even get on when we need legs in midfield..".

He's carrying a stress fracture injury, there were reports he's been told to keep his training and playing time down to let it heal fully. I'm sure he's as frustrated as you at his situation.
« Reply #761 on: Today at 08:57:46 am »
Can someone who knows football better than me let me know why you would play full zone (not a single man-marking) on a free kick close to the box and corner flag?
And if it's not the tactic that is absurd, how can someone score a goal like that? I'm not snide, genuinely curious.
« Reply #762 on: Today at 08:57:51 am »
On a plus note, away goal rule was removed in 2021 so we only need to win by 3 in Madrid to take it to ET.
« Reply #763 on: Today at 09:01:56 am »
Quote from: Stubbins on Today at 08:35:46 am
You're going back some time now Mick. I admire your optimism and memory.

The point is following a devastating home and away defeats and being generally schooled in all aspects of the game, within 3 years we had won the European Cup for the first time. Uncle Bob looked and learned. Jürgen will do the same.
« Reply #764 on: Today at 09:02:17 am »
Serious question. How the hell on earth, Luka Modric could still maintain that kind of play and standard at the age of 37?

That's ridiculous!!! Madrid's training? Sport science? Intelligence classes? Madrid's tactical staffs / officers? Assistant managers?

Under huge pressure, for him it's like nothing!!! Can Liverpool FC emulate that?
« Reply #765 on: Today at 09:02:33 am »
I am sure I am going to catch some flak in here for this but...


Anyone else having issue with Trent's mentality atm? Last night really highlighted it for me.

He still pings in a good ball from a cross (although corners frequently never make it past first man) but more often than not I see him walking/slow jogging? Last night he took a corner on the left side and almost walked it back, Rob when caught out of position sprints like a nutter when this happens, Trent just seems like he's mentally switched off this season, I cannot put a finger on it but I think mentally something is different for him!?!? It is highly frustrating, he never gets tight to men either atm so like Vinicious first shot/goal, why is no one in his face?

Part of this will be the frustrations from last night and I am still hoping the team turn up to the Bernabeu with a fire under their arse but yea.
« Reply #766 on: Today at 09:05:38 am »
If you sang 'You'll never walk alone' and left early and didn't clap the lads off when they needed you most then you're a c*nt.

Said this for years. Season ticket dickheads around me leave 10-15-20 minutes early every game. Never clap the lads off.

If I ran the club, I'd give you three strikes - fuck off early and you're season ticket is given to a real fan. Same as last night. If you left early honestly fuck you. I was as gutted as everyone and it was great to see the real fans clap the lads off and they really appreciated it - they felt absolutely shite as it was - imagine seeing all those empty seats with dickheads leaving when real fans could have been sat there.

I know I'm going to have the fucking whiners whining - fuck you. It's my opinion. Back the lads if we fucking win or draw or especially when we lose. What message are you sending?

Fuck off.
« Reply #767 on: Today at 09:06:38 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 09:02:33 am
I am sure I am going to catch some flak in here for this but...


Anyone else having issue with Trent's mentality atm? Last night really highlighted it for me.

He still pings in a good ball from a cross (although corners frequently never make it past first man) but more often than not I see him walking/slow jogging? Last night he took a corner on the left side and almost walked it back, Rob when caught out of position sprints like a nutter when this happens, Trent just seems like he's mentally switched off this season, I cannot put a finger on it but I think mentally something is different for him!?!? It is highly frustrating, he never gets tight to men either atm so like Vinicious first shot/goal, why is no one in his face?

Part of this will be the frustrations from last night and I am still hoping the team turn up to the Bernabeu with a fire under their arse but yea.

He did previously, but there's been plenty times this season where he's been slow to get back.

We've played the most amount of games in Europe over the last 3 years. It's catching up with our lads.
« Reply #768 on: Today at 09:06:58 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:05:38 am
If you sang 'You'll never walk alone' and left early and didn't clap the lads off when they needed you most then you're a c*nt.

Said this for years. Season ticket dickheads around me leave 10-15-20 minutes early every game. Never clap the lads off.

If I ran the club, I'd give you three strikes - fuck off early and you're season ticket is given to a real fan. Same as last night. If you left early honestly fuck you. I was as gutted as everyone and it was great to see the real fans clap the lads off and they really appreciated it - they felt absolutely shite as it was - imagine seeing all those empty seats with dickheads leaving when real fans could have been sat there.

I know I'm going to have the fucking whiners whining - fuck you. It's my opinion. Back the lads if we fucking win or draw or especially when we lose. What message are you sending?

Fuck off.

This works both ways though Andy.

Salah fucked down the tunnel after Brighton when we clapping him.
« Reply #769 on: Today at 09:08:14 am »
We were so good for 20-30 minutes. But that second goal just showed  we are still fragile mentally based on this season. One positive was Trent who was at his creative best.
« Reply #770 on: Today at 09:11:02 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:08:14 am
We were so good for 20-30 minutes. But that second goal just showed  we are still fragile mentally based on this season. One positive was Trent who was at his creative best.

Trent was excellent.

We just lost our heads completely second half.
« Reply #771 on: Today at 09:12:17 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:52:11 am
You seem lovely.

Remember that Gomez was part of a team that gave you the best years of your life.

You dont need to act like a child because we lost.

So was Loris Karius, but he's was still shit.
