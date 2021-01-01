« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67  (Read 18188 times)

Offline KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #680 on: Today at 01:56:25 am »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Today at 01:54:07 am
The same Ancelotti Klopp beat with literally an u-21 side in 2020?
he said he knows how Liverpool play and they had no preparation for this game

Its just semantics at this point. He knows how to nullify Liverpool and always knows how to exploit us. If thats not a tactician I dont know what is.
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,602
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #681 on: Today at 01:57:25 am »
Hate Madrid. Really do.They are world class, though, and demonstrated the gulf between us right now. Some of their possession in the second half was sublime. Better than anything I have seen against us all season. Just can't make mistakes against them.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,156
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #682 on: Today at 02:01:07 am »
Blew ourselves out in 25, and as ridiculous as it sounds probably needed a third in that period.

They were Madrid, but 2-5 flatters them.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #683 on: Today at 02:05:41 am »
According some guys on here Ancelotti isnt a tactician but hes an arm on shoulder guy but a quick google search shows numerous examples of Ancelotti having the ability to have in game management and tactical tweaks. Something our gaffer lacks.

Here is one example below:

Alright when it comes to tactics the world will scream out Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone as best tactical managers but id have to disagree with that for the most part simply because Carlo has done incredible tactical work everywhere he has managed and is a under-rated manager according to me.

At his time at milan he introduced a 4321 formation where there the 3 midfielders created the chances for the three up front but the main point here is the main striker used mostly stick to his position and the two behind him used have free space to do all sort of stuff ,the result lets just say after he left there hasnt been much trophies around :P

And now coming to chelsea where he shifted between traditional 442 wide and 4321/4231 and made a premier league record with 100+ goals scored and made prem defenders fear drogba and lampard also anelka

In Madrid he introduced the milan formation but it wasnt working and could not get best out of his players and so he changed up his style for a 433 formation and giving birth for what now called as BBC and helping them achieve La Decima.


I love Klopp as much as anyone here but 4-3-3 for 7 years straight and Ancelotti saying he knows exactly how we will play shows me Carlo is a tactician and our manager is a man manager. Not the other way round as guys like Samie etc suggested.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,156
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #684 on: Today at 02:07:02 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 01:56:25 am
he said he knows how Liverpool play and they had no preparation for this game

Its just semantics at this point. He knows how to nullify Liverpool and always knows how to exploit us. If thats not a tactician I dont know what is.

Ancelotti has a winning record against every top manager in Europe. Because he is a very good manager and usually has the better set of players.

Nothing to do with Klopp.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #685 on: Today at 02:07:42 am »
As others have said, its the hope that kills. The last couple of results had restored some semblance of pride after what has been a real eye opening season for so many reasons. However, a couple of weeks ago I think most would have settled for somehow getting to 40pts and the season finishing as soon as possible. As with most wins this season however, Everton aside, they have still been flawed performances highlighting massive problems.

In reality we just have to hope that this result doesn't set us back too bad mentally and we can re-focus and get a few more wins before the end of the season. Top 4 is a pipedream. This team is done and doesn't deserve top 4.

It is a really sad result tonight...especially considering that Madrid are a team currently sitting well behind a team that Utd have just handled quite well away from home. Is it fair to say that there has never been such an incredible drop-off in such a short space of time for a top team? Or maybe has Klopp had us punching well above our weight?

Anyway, a sobering evening and utterly fucking depressing once again.

Logged

Offline Waka

  • negative fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #686 on: Today at 02:12:16 am »
Down 5-2 at 70 mins. Bring on Matip and Milner at 72.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,768
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #687 on: Today at 02:13:37 am »
Im guessing these lot are not arsed with La Liga?
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,088
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #688 on: Today at 02:13:52 am »
I dunno how were 2-5 down in this tie. We were not nearly as bad as that scoreline suggests, and they were not anywhere as good as that score line suggests.

I reckon if we scored one more and it was 5-3 we could do these at theirs but I think three is a step too far. That said, we are Liverpool and weve done things before.
Logged

Offline KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #689 on: Today at 02:14:09 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:07:02 am
Ancelotti has a winning record against every top manager in Europe. Because he is a very good manager and usually has the better set of players.

Nothing to do with Klopp.
not saying Klopp is inferior by any stretch of the imagination. Just think he is tactically flexible and has in game management. Something Klopp has always lacked. Even 4-0 Barca Gini said he ignored Klopp and Ljinders instructions. I blame the players more than Klopp hes not on the pitch with them. They should be able to slow and speed games up themselves something Thiago and maybe Milner a side none of our players are capable of.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,568
  • Member of The Pack
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #690 on: Today at 02:15:57 am »
bent from the referee.

Everytime we broke he found a way to stop us. Nothing given on Salah as per usual

Each time they went down he gave the decision

 Cheating Manc c*nt.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,449
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #691 on: Today at 02:17:16 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:50:33 am
It's debatable but a world class defender at the top of his game, gives you that something extra which couldve prevented those goals happening today. You wouldn't notice it, because those chances wouldn't have led to a goal

I honestly loved Gomez and VVD partnership during out 97 point season, but they're two defenders who are massively out of form

I think the first part of your post is about Gomez but he isnt a world class player and he never was.  He was maybe on his way to being one before that injury with England but hes never got back to the level he was on before that happened.   
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,156
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #692 on: Today at 02:35:39 am »
Id love Carlo, but Id love to really stuff him in a final one last time before he retires.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,768
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #693 on: Today at 02:37:55 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:35:39 am
Id love Carlo, but Id love to really stuff him in a final one last time before he retires.

Id rather not face him or them again. Hate playing them, they are some unkillable machine. At 2-0 pretty much everyone would have withered, but they didnt.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,779
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #694 on: Today at 02:45:27 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:17:16 am
I think the first part of your post is about Gomez but he isnt a world class player and he never was.  He was maybe on his way to being one before that injury with England but hes never got back to the level he was on before that happened.   

No, I wasn't inferring Gomez is or was ever world class. Just what a world class defender would do in such a situation
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #695 on: Today at 02:48:59 am »
Tough night and a hard watch.

Probably my age (43) but I see football as fairly simple, you score and preferably dont allow the other team to. If they do you have to outscore them. A Defence is the best way to stop the other team scoring. After you have a solid line of defence you can try and employ counter offensive measures. (Midfield, Attack)

While we might need midfield players, it wont matter who we get with the defence the way it is.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,768
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #696 on: Today at 02:49:43 am »
Klopp was very relaxed after the game. Always good to see, even though a lot is wrongly made out about how he looked after the Brighton and Wolves losses (manager not liking losing to shit teams, who knew).
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,156
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #697 on: Today at 03:55:19 am »
Barca were three goals up with Messi and Suarez. Lets do these fucks
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,906
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #698 on: Today at 03:58:18 am »
I miss Origi. He was the symbol of our comeback juju. We need someone to take up that mantle now. Him and Mane were the ever presents when we needed to fight back. We need someone to be that talisman now. Someone to give 0 fucks about how impossible it is and give us belief in these moments.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #699 on: Today at 04:09:06 am »
Interesting game with our midfield and defensive issues rearing their ugly head again. At least were starting to look a bit lively going forward and should only get better with Jota and Diaz to fully join the fold over the next month or so.

Genuinely curious to see how the next 12-18 months go and how we rebuild the midfield and defence, we obviously still have some building blocks to work with but itll be interesting to see who gets moved on and how many we bring over the next 2-3 windows.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,377
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #700 on: Today at 04:09:08 am »
The 3rd goal killed us. All what was said at halftime out the window in the matter of minutes. It happened to be the worst goal we conceded too. Heads completely went after that. Which just shows how fragile our confidence still is.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #701 on: Today at 04:11:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:37:55 am
Id rather not face him or them again. Hate playing them, they are some unkillable machine. At 2-0 pretty much everyone would have withered, but they didnt.


Neither did 10 man Newcastle. We were fortunate they have mediocre players.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,984
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #702 on: Today at 04:19:33 am »
I thought after 2-0 we were going to park the bus, make it difficult for them and keep it tight actually.

But bloody hell, all over the shop. 2-0 going to Madrid is really good actually. No, even 2-3 to Madrid there's still hope for us!!

Now it's all erectile dysfunction.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #703 on: Today at 04:29:16 am »
One club:

Move on players, even if they are club legends, and replace them with younger, hungrier, fitter players. Recruit at least one potential world class talent each season. if a player doesn't cut it, ship them out.

Dont fall apart if you give up a goal, or even several goals. Make tactical changes, and know that your hungry, fit players, who are mostly better than the other teams players, can play for 90 minutes.

Other club:

Hand out fat contract extensions to thank players for what they did in years past. Hang onto players, good, bad or indifferent, until their contract expires.

Fall apart as soon as you give up a goal, because you know you cant physically execute the game plan for more than about half an hour, and are not going to make tactical changes.


« Last Edit: Today at 05:16:04 am by FLRed67 »
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,597
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #704 on: Today at 06:34:10 am »
That second half killed us. Utterly dreadful. Never seen a team come to Anfield and kill us off like that. There is a reason why we are 8th in the league. Time to cull the deadwood in the squad, and get the standard of the squad back up again. If that means lads who are crowd favourites are moved on, so be it. Humbled on the big stage. If Brentford, Brighton and Wolves not wake up calls, tonight was.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,984
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #705 on: Today at 06:50:01 am »
That Vinicius kid, is he always that good? The speed, passing, accuracy and technique are a few levels above our players.

22 years old. Bloody hell, he can really run!!!
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,741
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #706 on: Today at 06:50:54 am »
I really hope we start to do some training on set pieces, weve gone from one of the most dominant teams at both end of the pitches to a headless bag of nerves defending and hitting the first man in attack.

Their 3rd goal is simply basic defending gone wrong, where is the leadership and organisation?

We all know the midfield is struggling, but we need to get back to doing the game basics well and wed have so much more confidence.

Our heads just went after that goal, very worrying our lack of fight from that point.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,362
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #707 on: Today at 07:20:15 am »
Gomez won zero tackles, made zero blocks and lost possession six times.

And people on here moaning about others looking for a scapegoat, he was shocking.
Logged

Online jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #708 on: Today at 07:20:46 am »
I've never been a biased fan, just call the game how I see it, but what's that 5 matches against Real in Jurgens time, a two legger where our squad was decimated with injuries, two finals & last night's game, I think it's fair to say the run of the ball just isn't with us against Real, a catalogue of moments that have favoured them..

We kinda allowed them back into that match last night, of course they have a lot of quality, but to allow them to go 3-2 up from a winning position was very avoidable

If you wanted the defining moment of where our squad is currently at, it's seeing a 37 year old jog on in midfield on 74 minutes as the first midfield change, as much as we all respect James Milner, you know it's wrong, that quote from Jurgen back in August about already having 9 maybe 10 midfielders so how do you expect us to buy any, is really coming home to bite


 
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,405
  • i neither know nor care
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #709 on: Today at 07:21:51 am »
madrid were a class above - well, after the first 15 minutes

joe can't be blamed for that foul - could've been anyone - but why oh why does he turn his back on a shot?

kid's stuff that - awful

their defence is definitely breachable - we just made too many poor/wrong decisions with our final ball, and trent's passing wasn't always what was needed at the time

really, without the fortune, they won 3-1 but they just looked a much better organised team

3-0 at their place to go to extra time? god you have to be optimistic - but what else do we have left but to be so
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,153
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #710 on: Today at 07:23:32 am »
It will take days to first forget, then process slowly what happened last night. What a humiliation after we gained some bits of momentum. Not exactly unexpected to lose, but to have our pants pulled down like this.. This season cant end soon enough.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,371
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #711 on: Today at 07:23:44 am »
Quote from: Waka on Today at 02:12:16 am
Down 5-2 at 70 mins. Bring on Matip and Milner at 72.

Who would you have brought on for an injured centre back at that point out of interest?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,792
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #712 on: Today at 07:27:38 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:20:15 am
Gomez won zero tackles, made zero blocks and lost possession six times.

And people on here moaning about others looking for a scapegoat, he was shocking.

He won tackles though

Where you get those stats?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,362
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #713 on: Today at 07:30:30 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:49:43 am
Klopp was very relaxed after the game. Always good to see, even though a lot is wrongly made out about how he looked after the Brighton and Wolves losses (manager not liking losing to shit teams, who knew).

Its because hes made peace with getting bummed by Ancelotti teams now.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,294
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #714 on: Today at 07:32:58 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:20:15 am
Gomez won zero tackles, made zero blocks and lost possession six times.

And people on here moaning about others looking for a scapegoat, he was shocking.

Yeah but he'd a good season a few years back or something.

Look i get people wanting to support the lad etc... but if you aren't good enough you aren't good enough. There is too many mistakes in him for a centre back i don't care how fast he is.

« Last Edit: Today at 07:35:03 am by Mister Flip Flop »
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #715 on: Today at 07:39:00 am »
That Carmavinga looked very tasty, and Modric is taking the piss playing like this at 37. I'd take him for a year no bother.

As for the game,  let's see what happens at theirs. They won't think they can just walk it, but we have a slight chance.
Logged

Online Komic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,170
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #716 on: Today at 07:39:19 am »
I feel as though to score agaimst us at the moment you need to do 2 good things, whereas we needed 3 good things in a row to get a goal against them (beside fluke errors on both sides). Its hard to get the 3rd good thing in a row but we got the two good things quite a few times in the first half. Our ability to repair after the opposition do something good this season is well down from the last few years so hopefully that recovery returns soon.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,792
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #717 on: Today at 07:39:24 am »
There was an opportunity at 2-0 up where we broke and Nunez wasnt played in.

We fell apart once they hit the first - heads dropped massively.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,582
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #718 on: Today at 07:40:47 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:20:15 am
Gomez won zero tackles, made zero blocks and lost possession six times.

And people on here moaning about others looking for a scapegoat, he was shocking.

I'm not sure those stats are right. He was completely crap like.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 