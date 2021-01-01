One team:
Move on players, even if they are club legends, and replace them with younger, hungrier, fitter players. Recruit at least one potential world class talent each season.
Dont fall apart if you give up a goal, or even several goals. Make tactical changes, and know that your hungry, fit players, who are mostly better than the other teams players, can play for 90 minutes.
Other team:
Hand out fat contract extensions to thank players for what they did in years past.
Fall apart as soon as you give up a goal, because you know you cant physically execute the game plan for more than about half an hour, and are not going to make tactical changes.