According some guys on here Ancelotti isnt a tactician but hes an arm on shoulder guy but a quick google search shows numerous examples of Ancelotti having the ability to have in game management and tactical tweaks. Something our gaffer lacks.Here is one example below:Alright when it comes to tactics the world will scream out Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone as best tactical managers but id have to disagree with that for the most part simply because Carlo has done incredible tactical work everywhere he has managed and is a under-rated manager according to me.At his time at milan he introduced a 4321 formation where there the 3 midfielders created the chances for the three up front but the main point here is the main striker used mostly stick to his position and the two behind him used have free space to do all sort of stuff ,the result lets just say after he left there hasnt been much trophies aroundAnd now coming to chelsea where he shifted between traditional 442 wide and 4321/4231 and made a premier league record with 100+ goals scored and made prem defenders fear drogba and lampard also anelkaIn Madrid he introduced the milan formation but it wasnt working and could not get best out of his players and so he changed up his style for a 433 formation and giving birth for what now called as BBC and helping them achieve La Decima.I love Klopp as much as anyone here but 4-3-3 for 7 years straight and Ancelotti saying he knows exactly how we will play shows me Carlo is a tactician and our manager is a man manager. Not the other way round as guys like Samie etc suggested.