Just got in & I'm absolutely gutted :'(



The way we started was incredible - the cheeky finish from Nunez and the way they were rattled into making mistakes that led to us scoring the 2nd was just brilliant. The atmosphere was just bouncing!



But very quickly we realised that we were in big trouble.



Trent & Gomez should never play together again for me. Im so sick & tired of saying the same thing. Trent allowed Vinicius cut inside about 4 times and got away with it each time before eventually, he does the same thing, Gomez let's him wander inside and he hits a worldie into the far corner. Just utterly garbage defending & stuff you're taught as a 5 year old - show him down the line ffs.



What then followed was one of the worst capitulations I've seen from a Liverpool team since we were thumped 6-1 at stoke on the final day under Brendan.



It's the same players making the same individual mistakes & they've been punished against the likes of Brighton, Wolves & Brentford, so when Real Madrid come to town, it's hardly surprising to see like likes of Fabinho & Hendo constantly give the ball away or run out of gas after 50 minutes. Gomez was at fault for 3 goals. It's fine beyond a joke.



I'm just gutted as we had such a good start to the game, got in such a good position to progress and we gifted them 5 goals. Every single one of them was avoidable & individual errors.



It really is the hope that kills you. 2-0 up & on top of the world, to 5-2 loss and staring elimination in the face in the space of 50 mins.



Gutted.