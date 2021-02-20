« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67  (Read 15257 times)

Offline RedDevo

  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 11:52:49 pm »
Madrid sat off in the first half and were there for the taking.
Second half they came out, were aggressive, pressed high and forced mistakes.

And as has happened all season when teams do that we crumble.

And I'm sick of always pre-planned substitutions. Nunez our most dangerous forward. It's hard to understand in the context of the game why you'd replace Nunez and Gakpo with a rusty Bobby and Jota.
Logged

Offline BCCC

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 11:55:48 pm »
It was a masterclass from Madrid, they can soak up pressure, play on the break, press high and kill the game by keeping possession.

We're miles off.
Logged
Offline a little break

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 11:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on Yesterday at 11:46:42 pm
Utterly pathetic, let's see how the mentality midgets respond

Tune into Instagram tomorrow to find out.
Logged

Offline Always_A_Red

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 11:57:59 pm »
Just got in & I'm absolutely gutted  :'(

The way we started was incredible - the cheeky finish from Nunez and the way they were rattled into making mistakes that led to us scoring the 2nd was just brilliant. The atmosphere was just bouncing!

But very quickly we realised that we were in big trouble.

Trent & Gomez should never play together again for me. Im so sick & tired of saying the same thing. Trent allowed Vinicius cut inside about 4 times and got away with it each time before eventually, he does the same thing, Gomez let's him wander inside and he hits a worldie into the far corner. Just utterly garbage defending & stuff you're taught as a 5 year old - show him down the line ffs.

What then followed was one of the worst capitulations I've seen from a Liverpool team since we were thumped 6-1 at stoke on the final day under Brendan.

It's the same players making the same individual mistakes & they've been punished against the likes of Brighton, Wolves & Brentford, so when Real Madrid come to town, it's hardly surprising to see like likes of Fabinho & Hendo constantly give the ball away or run out of gas after 50 minutes. Gomez was at fault for 3 goals. It's fine beyond a joke.

I'm just gutted as we had such a good start to the game, got in such a good position to progress and we gifted them 5 goals. Every single one of them was avoidable & individual errors.

It really is the hope that kills you. 2-0 up & on top of the world, to 5-2 loss and staring elimination in the face in the space of 50 mins.

Gutted.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:59 am by Always_A_Red »
Logged
Offline kasperoff

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 11:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:38:37 pm
We're pinballing around in their 6 yard area and failing to score whilst they're having tame shots deflected from the edge of the box which go in.

xG puts a number on that, it's not hard.

Having an xG of .1 after Vinicius' goal shows it's not worth looking at. Is it trying to say he scored a borderline impossible goal?
Logged
Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #645 on: Today at 12:01:11 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:58:43 pm
Having an xG of .1 after Vinicius' goal shows it's not worth looking at. Is it trying to say he scored a borderline impossible goal?
It's because the box was crowded and he had to hit it perfectly to score (i.e. slightly above Gomez's leg). We shouldn't be conceding from there. Joe was poor.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:59 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #646 on: Today at 12:03:44 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:22:48 pm

You must've been out of sight of the scoreboard.

I was also at the game. We were schooled. Our much debated deficiencies laid bare for all the world to see.


This is how I saw it.
Logged
Offline OsirisMVZ

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #647 on: Today at 12:04:04 am »
That hurt
Logged

Offline kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #648 on: Today at 12:05:57 am »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 11:55:48 pm
It was a masterclass from Madrid, they can soak up pressure, play on the break, press high and kill the game by keeping possession.

We're miles off.

Right. I was thinking how would it have gone if Mo had put that one in for 3-1 but it would have been more goals for sure I think at both ends. Ah fucking hell they are good.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #649 on: Today at 12:07:55 am »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 11:55:48 pm
It was a masterclass from Madrid, they can soak up pressure, play on the break, press high and kill the game by keeping possession.

We're miles off.

Yep. Carlo is an old fox. He's Rafa and Klopp rolled into one. Tactically clever and calm like Rafa, but can also bring chaos and heavy metal when it matters like Klopp.

Logged
Offline kasperoff

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #650 on: Today at 12:08:41 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:01:11 am
It's because the box was crowded and he had to hit it perfectly to score (i.e. slightly above Gomez's leg. We shouldn't be conceding from there. Joe was poor.

0.1 is bollocks though. He took a presentable chance in the penalty area. Hardly lobbing the keeper from the 1/2 way line. That xG tonight looks like some kind of wind up. No way should RM be at 1.6.

Using the xG as some crumb of comfort after letting in 5 at home and getting thoroughly outplayed is reaching.
Logged
Online Beninger

  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #651 on: Today at 12:09:03 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:01:59 pm
Im single so I can focus on shagging Margot Robbie.
If you were in the Margot Robbie PL, you might have a slim chance
Logged
Online Waka

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #652 on: Today at 12:09:53 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:22:48 pm

You must've been out of sight of the scoreboard.

I was also at the game. We were schooled. Our much debated deficiencies laid bare for all the world to see.

Dont agree we were schooled. 5-2 is an awful score but we had control for first 25 minutes. If Nunez would have taken a chance we could have been 3 up. Our deficiency was our confidence which was shot after the first mistake
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #653 on: Today at 12:13:13 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:08:41 am
0.1 is bollocks though. He took a presentable chance in the penalty area. Hardly lobbing the keeper from the 1/2 way line. That xG tonight looks like some kind of wind up. No way should RM be at 1.6.

Using the xG as some crumb of comfort after letting in 5 at home and getting thoroughly outplayed is reaching.
Some of their chances were more difficult than they looked. For example, Benzema's was tough and it's not unheard of for good strikers to miss that on their weaker foot.

The other was a lucky deflection. Alisson's mistake probably had an xG of 0. It's a combination of bad luck, pure quality from them and silly mistakes.

That said, we were completely outplayed in the 2nd half so xG is useless. I guess the bulk of our XG was gained in the first half given the quality of the chances that we created especially Mo's chance (why didn't he hit it first time?) but we threw it away.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:14:56 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online jckliew

  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #654 on: Today at 12:17:27 am »
Basically we cannot control and alter the way we play. High tempo or nothing. Irrespective of the players we have.
At 2-0 up, you thought we would try to slow things down a bit first.

But we still play extremely high line.
It's looks like that's the only way.
Logged
Offline Red Dane

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #655 on: Today at 12:18:22 am »
Tonight i hate football >:(
Logged
Online The 1989 Brit Awards

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #656 on: Today at 12:18:27 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:07:54 pm
We competed last season and lost narrowly mate.
Yet we lost. Again.  With today's defeat, that's six straight times we've lost against Real Madrid, save for a drab 0-0 un between.

We could suppossedly be on our game and still lose against them. What I expected today, was at least true hunger for revenge, pride of facing Real Madrid as an equal and not continue the spanking sessions. The pride of thinking, at the very least, that someday we could touch and even better their CL record.

Instead, they got 5 goals at Anfield.




Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #657 on: Today at 12:19:51 am »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Today at 12:18:27 am
Yet we lost. Again.  With today's defeat, that's six straight times we've lost against Real Madrid, save for a drab 0-0 un between.

We could suppossedly be on our game and still lose against them. What I expected today, was at least true hunger for revenge, pride of facing Real Madrid as an equal and not continue the spanking sessions. The pride of thinking, ay the very least, that someday we could touch and even better their CL record.

Instead, they got 5 goals at Anfield.
Last season, it could have gone either way to be fair. Tonight, we were embarrassingly bad. Shocking performance.
Logged

Offline BCCC

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #658 on: Today at 12:19:58 am »
They are clinical in and around the box, we got into similar positions but lacked the creativity, movement and touch.
Logged
Offline didi shamone

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #659 on: Today at 12:20:06 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:58:43 pm
Having an xG of .1 after Vinicius' goal shows it's not worth looking at. Is it trying to say he scored a borderline impossible goal?

I'm no expert but I assume it means that goal is scored once from ten identical shots. Seems about right. It was an incredible finish.
Logged

Offline Red Dane

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #660 on: Today at 12:27:25 am »
We were schooled. Some of the answer of tonights result,  you'll find in different transfer strategies. They got better players. They buy quality players, whereas we buy talented players, and try to make them into quality players.
Logged
Offline smurfinaus

  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #661 on: Today at 12:31:59 am »
Didnt get a chance to watch the game. Did we run out of gas early on? (some comments elsewhere seem to allude to that). Did we have good chances in the 2nd half?
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #662 on: Today at 12:32:01
Quote from: Red Dane on Today at 12:27:25 am
We were schooled. Some of the answer of tonights result,  you'll find in different transfer strategies. They got better players. They buy quality players, whereas we buy talented players, and try to make them into quality players.

They also get to sell the training base and stadium and get a helping hand from the Spanish Government.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #663 on: Today at 12:33:48 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 12:31:59 am
Didnt get a chance to watch the game. Did we run out of gas early on? (some comments elsewhere seem to allude to that). Did we have good chances in the 2nd half?
Nah. We completely folded
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,573
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #664 on: Today at 12:34:24 am »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 11:57:59 pm
Gomez was at fault for 3 goals. 

Which 3 goals?

Granted he could have been tighter for the first goal but there were three players around Vinicius and not one got close enough.
The 2nd was not his fault.
I didn't really see the tackle for the third goal but Gomez was not subsequently responsible for 7 defenders standing asleep in the 6 yard area.
I'm not sure that you can blame him for the 4th....maybe you can but I think that would be harsh.
I can't remember what he did for the 5th but RM just passed right through us.
Logged
Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,573
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #665 on: Today at 12:37:08 am »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 12:19:58 am
They are clinical in and around the box, we got into similar positions but lacked the creativity, movement and touch.

I mentioned that in the half time thread. Their movement and passing, especially around the box, was much better than ours.
Once we went 3-2 behind we started to chase the game and RM just snapped up every lose ball and played around us.
Their technique was better.
Logged
Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,778
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #666 on: Today at 12:50:33 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:34:24 am
Which 3 goals?

Granted he could have been tighter for the first goal but there were three players around Vinicius and not one got close enough.
The 2nd was not his fault.
I didn't really see the tackle for the third goal but Gomez was not subsequently responsible for 7 defenders standing asleep in the 6 yard area.
I'm not sure that you can blame him for the 4th....maybe you can but I think that would be harsh.
I can't remember what he did for the 5th but RM just passed right through us.

It's debatable but a world class defender at the top of his game, gives you that something extra which couldve prevented those goals happening today. You wouldn't notice it, because those chances wouldn't have led to a goal

I honestly loved Gomez and VVD partnership during out 97 point season, but they're two defenders who are massively out of form
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,444
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #667 on: Today at 12:52:30 am »
We were amazing for the first 20 mins and then shot ourselves in the foot time and again.

Listen, weve gorged on success and wonderful times under Jurgen. It cant always be sunshine. Take defeat with good grace and leave it at that. We will come again eventually.
Logged
Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,603
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #668 on: Today at 01:04:07 am »
Teams must look at Trent and Gomez playing on the right-hand side of defense and be rubbing their hands with glee. Their confidence is shot but the fact they still start games tells everything about our squad.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #669 on: Today at 01:07:16 am »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 01:04:07 am
Teams must look at Trent and Gomez playing on the right-hand side of defense and be rubbing their hands with glee. Their confidence is shot but the fact they still start games tells everything about our squad.
It's poor squad planning that we have players that are untouchable.
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,648
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #670 on: Today at 01:11:49 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:07:16 am
It's poor squad planning that we have players that are untouchable.
Its called FSG tight.
Logged
Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,831
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #671 on: Today at 01:15:48 am »
Seen the line up and said to the fella sitting next to me that playing Hendo and Fabinho for 3 games in just over a week will bite us on the arse and it truly did, yes we were unlucky at times but for 60 minutes they just played through our midfield like it wasn't there, no game management in this team whatsoever it seems either. You could of shoved Kroos in that team tonight and you'd of had 3 players in the central area that is well into their 30's out running ours who are younger. I think this team has to reach a new evolution under Klopp to be honest, yes new younger midfielders will help our set up no end but I think we need a bit more than that tactically wise as it's just try the same thing even when it's not working.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #672 on: Today at 01:17:35 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:58:43 pm
Having an xG of .1 after Vinicius' goal shows it's not worth looking at. Is it trying to say he scored a borderline impossible goal?

No, .1 says it's scored 1/10.  A very good goal but far from impossible.
Logged
Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,304
  • Red since '64
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #673 on: Today at 01:19:24 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:07:16 am
It's poor squad planning that we have players that are untouchable.

Untouchable? Thats just silly. Joe Gomez had to wait a long time for his run in the team this season, and got his chance because of injuries to others. Trent lost his place to Milly.

As far as I can see, the only untouchables in the team currently are Ali and Mo.
Logged
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #674 on: Today at 01:20:15 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:19:24 am
Untouchable? Thats just silly. Joe Gomez had to wait a long time for his run in the team this season, and got his chance because of injuries to others. Trent lost his place to Milly.

As far as I can see, the only untouchables in the team currently are Ali and Mo.
Trent is untouchable. No matter how he performs, he will not lose his place over a run of games.
Logged

Online Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,861
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #675 on: Today at 01:27:17 am »
Was in bed before this, set my alarm to get me up to watch it.

Thankfully i turned off the alarm and missed the match. 
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,648
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #676 on: Today at 01:28:54 am »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 01:27:17 am
Was in bed before this, set my alarm to get me up to watch it.

Thankfully i turned off the alarm and missed the match. 
First 20 mins was excellent. Then the nightmare.
Logged
