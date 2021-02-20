« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67  (Read 13206 times)

Madrid sat off in the first half and were there for the taking.
Second half they came out, were aggressive, pressed high and forced mistakes.

And as has happened all season when teams do that we crumble.

And I'm sick of always pre-planned substitutions. Nunez our most dangerous forward. It's hard to understand in the context of the game why you'd replace Nunez and Gakpo with a rusty Bobby and Jota.
It was a masterclass from Madrid, they can soak up pressure, play on the break, press high and kill the game by keeping possession.

We're miles off.
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on Yesterday at 11:46:42 pm
Utterly pathetic, let's see how the mentality midgets respond

Tune into Instagram tomorrow to find out.
Just got in & I'm absolutely gutted  :'(

The way we started was incredible - the cheeky finish from Nunez and the way they were rattled into making mistakes that led to us scoring the 2nd was just brilliant. The atmosphere was just bouncing!

But very quickly we realised that we were in big trouble.

Trent & Gomez should never play together again for me. Im so sick & tired of saying the same thing. Trent allowed Vinicius cut inside about 4 times and got away with it each time before eventually, he does the same thing, Gomez let's him wander inside and he hits a worldie into the far corner. Just utterly garbage defending & stuff you're taught as a 5 year old - show him down the line ffs.

What then followed was one of the worst capitulations I've seen from a Liverpool team since we were thumped 6-1 at stoke on the final day under Brendan.

It's the same players making the same individual mistakes & they've been punished against the likes of Brighton, Wolves & Brentford, so when Real Madrid come to town, it's hardly surprising to see like likes of Fabinho & Hendo constantly give the ball away or run out of gas after 50 minutes. Gomez was at fault for 3 goals. It's fine beyond a joke.

I'm just gutted as we had such a good start to the game, got in such a good position to progress and we gifted them 5 goals. Every single one of them was avoidable & individual errors.

It really is the hope that kills you. 2-0 up & on top of the world, to 5-2 loss and staring elimination in the face in the space of 50 mins.

Gutted.
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:38:37 pm
We're pinballing around in their 6 yard area and failing to score whilst they're having tame shots deflected from the edge of the box which go in.

xG puts a number on that, it's not hard.

Having an xG of .1 after Vinicius' goal shows it's not worth looking at. Is it trying to say he scored a borderline impossible goal?
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:58:43 pm
Having an xG of .1 after Vinicius' goal shows it's not worth looking at. Is it trying to say he scored a borderline impossible goal?
It's because the box was crowded and he had to hit it perfectly to score (i.e. slightly above Gomez's leg. We shouldn't be conceding from there. Joe was poor.
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:22:48 pm

You must've been out of sight of the scoreboard.

I was also at the game. We were schooled. Our much debated deficiencies laid bare for all the world to see.


This is how I saw it.
That hurt
