They played away first in all of their knockouts last season and were looked like they'd have been made up with draws in all three of them. Of course they lost narrowly to PSG and City but beat Chelsea 3-1. I think it's funny how the away goal removal has changed things. In that PSG game they were hanging on for life and were lucky not to lose by more than one at City. Interesting to see how they approach this one as they'll more than fancy themselves at the Bernabeu but I think they'd be silly not to come with their eyes on getting a positive result tonight, big one for both sides but especially ourselves. Have to win tonight.