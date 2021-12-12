« previous next »
Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #80 on: Today at 07:55:05 am
Hoping Milner starts in midfield tonight.
Zlen

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #81 on: Today at 08:08:45 am
Dreams of Dossena
Larse

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #82 on: Today at 08:20:26 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:35:16 am
Both teams a shadow of what they where this time last season but overall i can see them just edging it over two legs unfortunately.

Dont even think thats true to be honest. We werent back in the titlerace this time last season and Madrid was far from the favorite to win it at the time of the last 16.
A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #83 on: Today at 08:20:57 am
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Today at 07:02:27 am
but the big shock to me was that Real Madrid the Club refused to get involved.

That's poor.

And you just put another thought in my head... UEFA ref tonight. :(

So Howard Philips

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #84 on: Today at 08:29:02 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:20:57 am
That's poor.

And you just put another thought in my head... UEFA ref tonight. :(

Is that a bad thing?
A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #85 on: Today at 08:35:23 am
Quote from: So… Howard Philips on Today at 08:29:02 am
Is that a bad thing?

Compared to PL refs no... but a (fleeting) bit of paranoia hit me. The Paris report. UEFA smarting a bit maybe? Happy to get rid of us?

Like I say (write) - just a bit of paranoia - it will pass. :)
JRed

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #86 on: Today at 08:38:25 am
Well, were going to have to score a lot of goals to get through this tie, as we are not going to be keeping a clean sheet in either leg.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #87 on: Today at 08:44:10 am
Quote from: Larse on Today at 08:20:26 am
Dont even think thats true to be honest. We werent back in the titlerace this time last season and Madrid was far from the favorite to win it at the time of the last 16.

Madrid were bang average last season. Won the weakest La Liga in a long time with Barca and Atletico nowhere and were outplayed in several rounds of the CL but kept sneaking through - they even lost at home to Sheriff in the group.

I think they're on course for a higher points total this season but Barca have been very consistent in the league. Their luck and know-how is very strong in the CL but they were well beaten by City and Chelsea the previous two seasons and should have been last season. I reckon we'd have done them over 2 legs as well rather than a final running on fumes in a game we should never have lost.

Obviously we've got our problems this season.

Caston

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #88 on: Today at 08:44:40 am
We must have a dreadful record against these in the last 10 years or so.

Perfect time to turn it around!!
Rhi

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #89 on: Today at 08:44:53 am
Big win for the Reds in an absolutely bouncing Anfield tonight. Allez allez allez!
Logged
NarutoReds

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #90 on: Today at 08:54:22 am
Just want to lighten up the mood a bit...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gc6GP4J2NEA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gc6GP4J2NEA</a>
Knight

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #91 on: Today at 09:04:34 am
Difficult without Thiago but Van Dijk is back, for the first time in months we have frightening attacking options assuming Nunez is fit enough for the bench and Bajcetic is making our midfield a little less disastrous. I'm quite excited. Given how bad we are this season it feels like a bit of a free hit. I thought we should win the final last season which made the loss even harder to take. This though is a massive uphill battle and it'd be a massive bonus to go through.
cissesbeard

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #92 on: Today at 09:10:15 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:54:22 am
Just want to lighten up the mood a bit...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gc6GP4J2NEA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gc6GP4J2NEA</a>

what a great game that was, absolutely battered them, should have been more than 4.
rossipersempre

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #93 on: Today at 09:34:36 am
amir87

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #94 on: Today at 09:38:58 am
What a magical week that was.
NarutoReds

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #95 on: Today at 10:04:59 am
Anyone who can speak Spanish, could you please translate some of the content (header) of the magazine above?

Thank you.

** Esto es Anfield... Y Que?
tubby

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #96 on: Today at 10:06:37 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:04:59 am
Anyone who can speak Spanish, could you please translate some of the content (header) of the magazine above?

Thank you.

** Esto es Anfield... Y Que?

"Welcome to Anfield" - so what?
rob1966

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #97 on: Today at 10:38:07 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:04:59 am
Anyone who can speak Spanish, could you please translate some of the content (header) of the magazine above?

Thank you.

** Esto es Anfield... Y Que?

Thats from March 2009 btw.

The headline is that Madrid would call on the spirit of Juanito then its a dig at us

This is Anfield

And what?

We then twatted the fuck out of them ;D
didi shamone

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #98 on: Today at 10:38:49 am
Pretty unquantifiable game this. Not sure what they are, not sure what we are. Could be any score but I think they'll be cautious to start out. Really hoping Nunez is fit to start because he's unmarkable and he'll upset them with his pace. Doubt we'll make many changes from the Saudi match. If we could just score first it'd be nice.
JackWard33

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #99 on: Today at 10:42:01 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:54:22 am
Just want to lighten up the mood a bit...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gc6GP4J2NEA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gc6GP4J2NEA</a>

One of my favourite games of our modern past
Torres was a force of nature that night - his turn past Cannovaro and then giving Casillas the eyes (the keeper makes a ludicrous reaction saves) is one of the best non-goals I've ever seen
naka

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #100 on: Today at 10:42:09 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:54:22 am
Just want to lighten up the mood a bit...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gc6GP4J2NEA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gc6GP4J2NEA</a>
jeez we were good that night
Barneylfc∗

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #101 on: Today at 10:43:44 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:18:41 am
Assuming that was why they were going off, fucking childish antics that show us in a poor light.

Worse than a bus being assaulted?
NarutoReds

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #102 on: Today at 10:43:48 am
Thank you tubby, rob1966 ... Really appreciate that.

Hahhahah!!! I laugh at the part (dig at us) "This is Anfield, and what?" ** or "so what?"

Hahahhaha!!! Bloody hell!!!  ;D  ;D  Boom.
rob1966

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #103 on: Today at 10:46:40 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:43:48 am
Thank you tubby, rob1966 ... Really appreciate that.

Hahhahah!!! I laugh at the part (dig at us) "This is Anfield, and what?" ** or "so what?"

Hahahhaha!!! Bloody hell!!!  ;D  ;D  Boom.

y is Spanish for and, so its "and what"
rob1966

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #104 on: Today at 10:48:47 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:42:01 am
One of my favourite games of our modern past
Torres was a force of nature that night - his turn past Cannovaro and then giving Casillas the eyes (the keeper makes a ludicrous reaction saves) is one of the best non-goals I've ever seen

It was a fantastic night, Casillas kept the score down, could have been 10 the way we tore into them that night.
NarutoReds

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #105 on: Today at 10:53:31 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:48:47 am
It was a fantastic night, Casillas kept the score down, could have been 10 the way we tore into them that night.
Sometimes I forget on how ggoooooddddd Torres was. What a night. p/s: And that midfield though.
Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #106 on: Today at 10:54:10 am
Yeah hard to know how this will go. If we were being greedy (but slightly realistic) what kind of lead would you want going into the 2nd leg? 2-0 be ok tonight or would you like a 3rd or 4th?!

We know our away firm has been poor this season but the away wins weve had have come at some of the bigger grounds, and Arsenal we werent terrible either. Whatever append tonight I very much doubt well come away thinking we have out the tie to bed so in reality well be in for a nervy second leg. On that basis, any win tonight will do me.
jackh

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #107 on: Today at 10:59:01 am
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 07:20:27 am
Come on Redmen!!
Great op thanks jackhammer. Well the hope didnt kill us at the weekend so it keeps coming! We know they are technically strong and well organised but our front three should worry them.
We need to be switched on defensively, combative in midfield and take our chan set. Would be happy with any lead to take with us to Madrid.

Might have to start using this to sign my emails off ;D
Fiasco

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #108 on: Today at 11:01:20 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:48:47 am
It was a fantastic night, Casillas kept the score down, could have been 10 the way we tore into them that night.

I think it was the dominant performance of Rafa's reign. In terms of battering a top level opponent to the point of them being flattered it was only 4-0.
redk84

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #109 on: Today at 11:01:55 am
I hope Nunez is fit for tonight....

But I think I'd prefer if he started on the bench and comes on to run them ragged...
Start with Bobby, he's clever and will find the gaps in tight spaces. Just my 2p

gray19lfc

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #110 on: Today at 11:26:16 am
Spion Kop 1906
@SpionKop1906
During tonight's game, there'll be a demonstration taking place for a short period in relation to the events of Paris 2022. We'd greatly appreciate the support of the whole stadium.
redintweed

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #111 on: Today at 11:28:05 am
Id start with Bobby central and Darwin and Mo as the wide men. Both can trouble RM with their pace. Bring Cody on after 60 minutes to give them something different to think about. Rest of the side same as the weekend. Only change might be Milner for Fabs.
Really need to take a lead back to their place. Pretty sure Jurgen will have the lads chomping at the bit for this and the crowd will have their part to play too.
Should be a cracking match and I agree with quite a few others here that the score could be anything.
A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #112 on: Today at 11:33:12 am
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 11:26:16 am
Spion Kop 1906
@SpionKop1906
During tonight's game, there'll be a demonstration taking place for a short period in relation to the events of Paris 2022. We'd greatly appreciate the support of the whole stadium.

 :thumbup
Jean Girard

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #113 on: Today at 11:47:57 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:54:22 am
Just want to lighten up the mood a bit...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gc6GP4J2NEA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gc6GP4J2NEA</a>

Fuck me. Nando was just ridiculous - I loved him so much. 

Fancy us tonight btw. Underdog status suits.
