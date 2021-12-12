Dont even think thats true to be honest. We werent back in the titlerace this time last season and Madrid was far from the favorite to win it at the time of the last 16.



Madrid were bang average last season. Won the weakest La Liga in a long time with Barca and Atletico nowhere and were outplayed in several rounds of the CL but kept sneaking through - they even lost at home to Sheriff in the group.I think they're on course for a higher points total this season but Barca have been very consistent in the league. Their luck and know-how is very strong in the CL but they were well beaten by City and Chelsea the previous two seasons and should have been last season. I reckon we'd have done them over 2 legs as well rather than a final running on fumes in a game we should never have lost.Obviously we've got our problems this season.