Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #80 on: Today at 07:55:05 am
Hoping Milner starts in midfield tonight.
Zlen

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #81 on: Today at 08:08:45 am
Dreams of Dossena
Larse

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #82 on: Today at 08:20:26 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:35:16 am
Both teams a shadow of what they where this time last season but overall i can see them just edging it over two legs unfortunately.

Dont even think thats true to be honest. We werent back in the titlerace this time last season and Madrid was far from the favorite to win it at the time of the last 16.
A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #83 on: Today at 08:20:57 am
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Today at 07:02:27 am
but the big shock to me was that Real Madrid the Club refused to get involved.

That's poor.

And you just put another thought in my head... UEFA ref tonight. :(

So Howard Philips

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #84 on: Today at 08:29:02 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:20:57 am
That's poor.

And you just put another thought in my head... UEFA ref tonight. :(

Is that a bad thing?
A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #85 on: Today at 08:35:23 am
Quote from: So… Howard Philips on Today at 08:29:02 am
Is that a bad thing?

Compared to PL refs no... but a (fleeting) bit of paranoia hit me. The Paris report. UEFA smarting a bit maybe? Happy to get rid of us?

Like I say (write) - just a bit of paranoia - it will pass. :)
JRed

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #86 on: Today at 08:38:25 am
Well, were going to have to score a lot of goals to get through this tie, as we are not going to be keeping a clean sheet in either leg.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #87 on: Today at 08:44:10 am
Quote from: Larse on Today at 08:20:26 am
Dont even think thats true to be honest. We werent back in the titlerace this time last season and Madrid was far from the favorite to win it at the time of the last 16.

Madrid were bang average last season. Won the weakest La Liga in a long time with Barca and Atletico nowhere and were outplayed in several rounds of the CL but kept sneaking through - they even lost at home to Sheriff in the group.

I think they're on course for a higher points total this season but Barca have been very consistent in the league. Their luck and know-how is very strong in the CL but they were well beaten by City and Chelsea the previous two seasons and should have been last season. I reckon we'd have done them over 2 legs as well rather than a final running on fumes in a game we should never have lost.

Obviously we've got our problems this season.

Caston

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #88 on: Today at 08:44:40 am
We must have a dreadful record against these in the last 10 years or so.

Perfect time to turn it around!!
Rhi

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16) - 20:00, Tues 21st Feb
Reply #89 on: Today at 08:44:53 am
Big win for the Reds in an absolutely bouncing Anfield tonight. Allez allez allez!
