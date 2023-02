They have had the voodoo doll out on us a bit and wonder how many of the lads have something parked way back in their minds, how the f do we beat these badtards? We need to get off on the right foot here as to have any chance we cannot go behind or go to Madrid without an advantage. Even if we can play the way we know we can and go there level but out playing them then that will put some confidence into the side. We are still a long way off where we need to be to overcome Real in a two leg affair but where there is hope and a Jurgen we do have a prayer.