Pre-80s Movie Draft - QUARTERFINALS 1 and 2
« on: Yesterday at 04:45:59 am »
                                                                                                          EL LOBO

For a Few Dollars More
1965 | Cat 1 - Western
The Godfather
1972 | Cat 2 - Crime
Rocky
1976 | Cat 3 - Drama
 
Animal House
1978 | Cat 4 - Comedy
Psycho
1960 | Cat 5 - Horror
Robin Hood
1973 | Cat 6 - Animation

Seven Samurai
1954 | Cat 7 - Foreign Language
Midnight Cowboy
1969 | Cat 8 - Wildcard
King Kong
1933 | Bonus  Sci-Fi

Oliver!
1968 | Bonus - Musical
                                                                                       




                                                                                                                                     LASTRADOR

   The Taking of Pelham One Two Three
                  (1974) - Cat 1. Action

                        Chinatown (1974)
                           Cat 2. Crime

                  Barry Lyndon (1975)
                        Cat. 3 Drama
 
                 All That Jazz (1979)
                     Cat. 4 Musical
 
 
                 Dont Look Now (1973)
                         Cat 5. Horror
 
                     Fantasia (1940)
                     Cat 6. Animation

         Hiroshima Mon Amour (1959)
              Cat 7. Foreign Language

                     Network (1976)
                      Cat 8. Wildcard
 
            Harold and Maude (1971)
              Bonus pick #1: Comedy

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)
              Bonus pick #2: Western
 







                                                                                          CLASSYCARRA




Cat 1. War - Paths of Glory (1957)
Cat 2. Thriller - Jaws (1975)
Cat 3. Drama - Sweet Smell of Success (1957)
Cat 4. Comedy - The Apartment (1960)
Cat 5. Horror - Suspiria (1977)
Cat 6. Family - Jungle Book (1967)
Cat 7. Foreign Language - Le Samouraï (1967)
Cat 8. Wildcard - Cape Fear (1962)
Cat 2. Mystery [Bonus Round 1] - Rear Window (1954)
Cat 3. Romance [Bonus Round 2] - The Red Shoes (1948)




                                                                                                          MAX_POWERS

Lawrence of Arabia
Cat 1 - War
Citizen Kane
Cat 2 - Mystery
Taxi Driver
Cat 3 - Drama
 
Monty Python and The Holy Grail
Cat 4 - Comedy
House
Cat 5 - Horror
The Wizard of Oz
Cat 6 - Family

Harakiri
Cat 7 - Foreign
The Long Goodbye
Cat 8 - Wildcard
High and Low
Bonus - Crime

The Day of The Jackal
Bonus - Action
                                                                                 
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - QUARTERFINALS 1 and 2
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:22:58 pm »
These match-ups are devilishly tough. So many favourites and classics across different line-ups. I'm going to have to wait for some trash talk before deciding where my votes go.
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - QUARTERFINALS 1 and 2
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:27:21 am »
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - QUARTERFINALS 1 and 2
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:38:23 am »
If anyone needs convincing to break the tie.

Citizen Kane, Taxi Driver, Monty Python and the Holy grail, Wizard of Oz and Lawerence of Arabia are all seminal films in their own genre and often in conversation as best movies ever made.  I assume most people have all of these.

The rest of my film picks you may or may not have seen, but I can assure you they are amongst the best.

House is one of the most batshit insane films out there. It's like an LSD trip. The director's 10-year-old daughter partly wrote it. I don't even have words to describe it, there has never been a film made like it. It's scary, it's gruesome, it's family-friendly,  and the editing and special effects are out of this world. Every transition in this film is done with such flamboyance.

Harakiri, is a film I just watched for this draft and it has instantly become my favourite samurai film. It's not an action film, it's a slow-burn thriller in which every shot is beautiful and every line of dialogue is perfectly delivered.  It was written by the same writer as Seven Samurais and Rashomon and IMO it's a better film. Its heart-wrenching, and suspenseful and when the action happens after some buildup it really means something. It made me cry and I never thought a Samurai film could do that.

I gave The Long Goodbye another watch recently too. It's a film whose influence on films like The Big Lebowski, Boogie Nights, and Inherent Vice is really obvious. Altman and Gould are at their prime and it's featuring Arnie as a shirtless, unnamed grunt. What more can you want? Plus the music and cinematography are perfect for a 70s noir film.

High and Low is another masterpiece by Akira Kurosawa. A thriller that stands up incredibly well with time. I love Hitchcock but comparing High and Low to some of Hitchcock's work around that era you really see the difference in style. I think Kurosawa's vision of a mystery thriller has aged much better. It has many layers and deeper themes about class struggle and power dynamics. The Cinematorgraphy is again brilliant, the scenes with the killer in sun glasses really stand out to me.

And Finally The Day of the Jackal, a procedural Hitman film. Jackal is both incredibly charming and evil. It takes a great film that makes you cheer for a character like Jackal. The slow buildup and storytelling from two different perspectives really result in one of the most intense finales in film ever, where the stakes cannot be higher.

