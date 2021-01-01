If anyone needs convincing to break the tie.



Citizen Kane, Taxi Driver, Monty Python and the Holy grail, Wizard of Oz and Lawerence of Arabia are all seminal films in their own genre and often in conversation as best movies ever made. I assume most people have all of these.



The rest of my film picks you may or may not have seen, but I can assure you they are amongst the best.



House is one of the most batshit insane films out there. It's like an LSD trip. The director's 10-year-old daughter partly wrote it. I don't even have words to describe it, there has never been a film made like it. It's scary, it's gruesome, it's family-friendly, and the editing and special effects are out of this world. Every transition in this film is done with such flamboyance.



Harakiri, is a film I just watched for this draft and it has instantly become my favourite samurai film. It's not an action film, it's a slow-burn thriller in which every shot is beautiful and every line of dialogue is perfectly delivered. It was written by the same writer as Seven Samurais and Rashomon and IMO it's a better film. Its heart-wrenching, and suspenseful and when the action happens after some buildup it really means something. It made me cry and I never thought a Samurai film could do that.



I gave The Long Goodbye another watch recently too. It's a film whose influence on films like The Big Lebowski, Boogie Nights, and Inherent Vice is really obvious. Altman and Gould are at their prime and it's featuring Arnie as a shirtless, unnamed grunt. What more can you want? Plus the music and cinematography are perfect for a 70s noir film.



High and Low is another masterpiece by Akira Kurosawa. A thriller that stands up incredibly well with time. I love Hitchcock but comparing High and Low to some of Hitchcock's work around that era you really see the difference in style. I think Kurosawa's vision of a mystery thriller has aged much better. It has many layers and deeper themes about class struggle and power dynamics. The Cinematorgraphy is again brilliant, the scenes with the killer in sun glasses really stand out to me.



And Finally The Day of the Jackal, a procedural Hitman film. Jackal is both incredibly charming and evil. It takes a great film that makes you cheer for a character like Jackal. The slow buildup and storytelling from two different perspectives really result in one of the most intense finales in film ever, where the stakes cannot be higher.



