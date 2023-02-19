« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lucid Dreams  (Read 365 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,727
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Lucid Dreams
« on: February 19, 2023, 04:10:28 pm »
Been having them for years now. I didn't know there was a word for it until I looked it up.
I can actually control all my dreams, doesn't matter how mad they are.

Anybody else?
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,176
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #1 on: February 19, 2023, 04:12:50 pm »
Can you introduce things into your dreams, or just control them within the parameters of the dream you're in?  Could you live out fantasies in your dreams, like suddenly just deciding you've got super powers or whatever?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,727
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #2 on: February 19, 2023, 04:14:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 19, 2023, 04:12:50 pm
Can you introduce things into your dreams, or just control them within the parameters of the dream you're in?  Could you live out fantasies in your dreams, like suddenly just deciding you've got super powers or whatever?
The whole works mate.
Like I said, doesn't matter how mad the dream is, I can alter situations that happen in them.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,250
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #3 on: February 19, 2023, 04:14:43 pm »
I don't even remember any of my dreams, my mum used to have dream a lot, she could remember every detail from them.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,176
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #4 on: February 19, 2023, 04:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 19, 2023, 04:14:11 pm
The whole works mate.
Like I said, doesn't matter how mad the dream is, I can alter situations that happen in them.

That's insane.  Do you have a regular go-to?  Do you deliberately  repeat things in your dreams that you've enjoyed dreaming previously?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,727
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #5 on: February 19, 2023, 04:20:31 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 19, 2023, 04:16:04 pm
That's insane.  Do you have a regular go-to?  Do you deliberately  repeat things in your dreams that you've enjoyed dreaming previously?
It can start off as anything and always extremely vivid. It could be about any situation until I feel threatened by something or someone, then that's when I get to control what happens next.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,161
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #6 on: February 19, 2023, 04:25:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 19, 2023, 04:10:28 pm
Been having them for years now. I didn't know there was a word for it until I looked it up.
I can actually control all my dreams, doesn't matter how mad they are.

Anybody else?

Yeah I used to be able to do it, but I have to work at it and practice. Not done it for years because I always woke up more tired than when I went to bed :)
Logged
Poor.

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,351
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #7 on: February 19, 2023, 04:27:14 pm »
I've had lucid dreams before, but they were so long ago that I've now forgotten what they were.

Unless a series of recurring dreams that I once had count as being lucid (honestly not sure of the technical definition). These ones, I remember vividly even years later. I was dreaming the exact same scenario each time I had the dream, and each time I did, I was not only fully aware of having had the dream before, I could also remember the past versions of it. To cut a long story short, I was using my failed attempts at completing the scenario to learn from when coming up with different approaches. I think it happened about four times, and I want to say it was four consecutive nights. Very odd, but also very, very fun.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,401
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #8 on: February 19, 2023, 06:51:32 pm »
I sporadically have very vivid dreams - and they can be like some epic film in complexity and length (as I perceive it at the time) - but I don't consciously control what happens in them.

I do, though, have occasions where I have a sudden realisation in-dream that I'm dreaming and the dream carries on with knowing it's a dream.

Can sometimes work the other way, though. Last night I was dreaming I'd been collared at work for doing stuff wrong/skiving. Was a boss from about 35 years ago, too. As she's reeling off my list of misdemeanors and going through my laptop, I thought "oh, it's OK, I'm dreaming..." then switched to "oh shit, I'm not; everything's caught up with me" and, in my dream, I started strategising how I could get out of it.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,120
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #9 on: February 19, 2023, 06:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 19, 2023, 04:10:28 pm
Been having them for years now. I didn't know there was a word for it until I looked it up.
I can actually control all my dreams, doesn't matter how mad they are.

Anybody else?

I dream regularly but certainly have control over them.

The vast majority of my dreams either feature locations referencing my early work years (warehouses, docks, garages around the Dock Road) or mild anxiety dreams were the train I want is on the other platform or, the most recent, going on holiday and realising I hadnt packed any sun glasses, hats or shorts - but at least I was wearing trousers.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,557
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #10 on: February 19, 2023, 07:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 19, 2023, 04:10:28 pm
Been having them for years now. I didn't know there was a word for it until I looked it up.
I can actually control all my dreams, doesn't matter how mad they are.

Anybody else?

early morning ones yeah

My dream me is a little boy and usually a victim

So when I get control I fight back and it stays within context of the dream. It's cool

it's.. interesting. If you're lucid but asleep you can, I find - think this may be proven by research - take action. Control your dream self. And it leads to a more positive feeling.

I think lucid dreaming can help esteem

I don't like the dream me. It's not someone I recognise. poor lost boy
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,126
  • Scrubbers
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #11 on: February 20, 2023, 02:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 19, 2023, 04:10:28 pm
Been having them for years now. I didn't know there was a word for it until I looked it up.
I can actually control all my dreams, doesn't matter how mad they are.

Anybody else?

Won't say i can control every dream as sometimes i don't really think i'm there.  However i've done the whole flying scenario and the "martial arts" stuff, and when i've woke up i'm so pissed off that i can't fight like that - all a bit Matrixy.  Not had a real vivid dream for a while.  Had a time when i woke up and then carried on where i left off (that's if i did actually wake up)
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,727
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #12 on: February 20, 2023, 02:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on February 20, 2023, 02:24:30 pm
Won't say i can control every dream as sometimes i don't really think i'm there.  However i've done the whole flying scenario and the "martial arts" stuff, and when i've woke up i'm so pissed off that i can't fight like that - all a bit Matrixy.  Not had a real vivid dream for a while.  Had a time when i woke up and then carried on where i left off (that's if i did actually wake up)
Most of my dreams start off as just dreams and tend to flow along as dreams do, but they are also very vivid and I can play them back in my mind's eye when I wake.

It's only when people I care about, or when I'm involved in any kind of danger, etc..when I can take charge and alter the course of what happens.
Other than that, I can't really explain how I can do this.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,844
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:12:44 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on February 19, 2023, 06:58:45 pm
I dream regularly but certainly have control over them.

The vast majority of my dreams either feature locations referencing my early work years (warehouses, docks, garages around the Dock Road) or mild anxiety dreams were the train I want is on the other platform or, the most recent, going on holiday and realising I hadnt packed any sun glasses, hats or shorts - but at least I was wearing trousers.
Imagine the anxiety dreams Rob has about going on holiday and forgetting to pack his shorts. 😱

I do have lucid dreams from time to time in that I know I'm dreaming and actually acknowledge the fact in the dream itself. Thing is, once I'm aware that I'm dreaming I usually wake up, which is frustrating.

I had a brilliant dream last night that I'd have liked to have been able to influence, but in that one I wasn't aware I was dreaming. 🫤
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,844
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 20, 2023, 02:42:37 pm
... but they are also very vivid and I can play them back in my mind's eye when I wake...

I can remember dreams I had decades ago. If I pick a subject I can recall whole sequences of numerous dreams I've had around that subject going back decades.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,999
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:12:44 pm
Imagine the anxiety dreams Rob has about going on holiday and forgetting to pack his shorts. 😱

I do have lucid dreams from time to time in that I know I'm dreaming and actually acknowledge the fact in the dream itself. Thing is, once I'm aware that I'm dreaming I usually wake up, which is frustrating.

I had a brilliant dream last night that I'd have liked to have been able to influence, but in that one I wasn't aware I was dreaming. 🫤

I'd just have to wear the shorts I fly out in all week  ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,177
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:26:07 pm »
I don't think I've had a lucid dream as such, but I often have very, very vivid dreams to the point of I'll wake up afterwards and it will take a good few minutes to convince myself if was actually a dream.

I've also had a visitation dream a couple of times, the first one was only weeks after my mum had died and instead of being distressing, was actually the opposite. It certainly made me think more.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:13:08 pm »
I've had some very strange dreams recently, like last night being in Ukraine experiencing all the horrors of war 😯

Another where I was at my nephew's (who is only 15 btw) and was expected to sleep in the same room as an excessively huge giant anaconda that was asleep and intertwined between a line of kitchen chairs but was told it was perfectly safe as it had had its fangs removed 🤷 yes I was shown the x-rays like it made a difference when they're constrictors not poisonous!!
Logged

Offline Sat1

  • Banned
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,362
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:51:00 am »
Use to have sleep paralysis often, especially after a major piss up. Occasionally have lucid dreams, and once I know what's going on I can control it to a point and see myself out of the dream.

Last time it happened, I got out of bed to go for a leak and when leaving I turned back and someone was in the room. Had a wrestle with them, and realised I was dreaming but continued until I woke up. Everything just looks exactly like it is, and my heart rates through the roof when waking up.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,372
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:55:30 am »
I had a dream back in 2019 a week after my grandads funeral that he came to me and said don't worry about me I'm ok and with your nan.

It is a dream I can remember vividly even today.

Do you think this was some sort of coping mechanism from the brain subconsciously or something? I find dreams to be fascinating.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,844
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Lucid Dreams
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:15:48 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:55:30 am
I had a dream back in 2019 a week after my grandads funeral that he came to me and said don't worry about me I'm ok and with your nan.

It is a dream I can remember vividly even today.

Do you think this was some sort of coping mechanism from the brain subconsciously or something? I find dreams to be fascinating.
I had a similar dream in Kos when I was on holiday in the 90s. It was the most vivid dream I have ever had. So much so, it actually felt 100% real. I've had nothing like it before or since.

I wasn't grieving at the time. I'd processed my Grandad's death and come to terms with it. I was on holiday, happy as I could be back then, the sun on my back and money in my pocket. One night we'd been out had a lovely time. We went to bed and I had this dream where I went around to my Nan's and as I said hello to her I saw my Grandad in the background. She couldn't see him, but he said to me, ''don't say anything to your Nan, but I'm fine. I'm ok. Don't worry.''

When I woke up it was an experience like I've never experienced before. I was overwhelmed with incredibly intense emotion and I couldn't speak. I had tears rolling down my cheeks and as hard as I tried to tell my partner what was going on, I simply couldn't talk. I ended up going into the bathroom, sitting on the floor and absolutely sobbing my heart out. I ended up writing the whole dream down on paper so I could tell my partner.

The whole thing was so incredible. I'm 60 years of age and I'd never experienced a feeling like that ever. I've not since either. It came right out of the blue, with no trauma at the time prompting it. It sounds like a bog standard dream when I relate it to other people, but the sheer intensity, lucidity and mind-boggling emotion I felt that night actually felt other worldly.

I'm not one to read much into dreams either, but that was so incredibly different.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 