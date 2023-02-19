I had a dream back in 2019 a week after my grandads funeral that he came to me and said don't worry about me I'm ok and with your nan.



It is a dream I can remember vividly even today.



Do you think this was some sort of coping mechanism from the brain subconsciously or something? I find dreams to be fascinating.



I had a similar dream in Kos when I was on holiday in the 90s. It was the most vivid dream I have ever had. So much so, it actually felt 100% real. I've had nothing like it before or since.I wasn't grieving at the time. I'd processed my Grandad's death and come to terms with it. I was on holiday, happy as I could be back then, the sun on my back and money in my pocket. One night we'd been out had a lovely time. We went to bed and I had this dream where I went around to my Nan's and as I said hello to her I saw my Grandad in the background. She couldn't see him, but he said to me, ''don't say anything to your Nan, but I'm fine. I'm ok. Don't worry.''When I woke up it was an experience like I've never experienced before. I was overwhelmed with incredibly intense emotion and I couldn't speak. I had tears rolling down my cheeks and as hard as I tried to tell my partner what was going on, I simply couldn't talk. I ended up going into the bathroom, sitting on the floor and absolutely sobbing my heart out. I ended up writing the whole dream down on paper so I could tell my partner.The whole thing was so incredible. I'm 60 years of age and I'd never experienced a feeling like that ever. I've not since either. It came right out of the blue, with no trauma at the time prompting it. It sounds like a bog standard dream when I relate it to other people, but the sheer intensity, lucidity and mind-boggling emotion I felt that night actually felt other worldly.I'm not one to read much into dreams either, but that was so incredibly different.