Author Topic: aphantasia  (Read 513 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

aphantasia
« on: Yesterday at 11:50:33 pm »
I heard about this a few years back - when I close my eyes I see the inside of my eye lids.

When I imagine I'm on a beach I see blackness

When I try and remember my mum or grandad I see absolutely nothing (She was in a dream - been a few years since I have seen her and it was wonderful- then I realised my wife - and I asked her - could see her mum everytime she closed her eyes :(  )


So... Been reading up and I work in IT. When I get a new concept that people struggle with or a really complex idea, I just get it straight away and was confused how others couldn't. Turns out they couldn't 'see it' when I asked them - new ideas needed to be visualised. Because I can't do this, a new idea is just a new idea - I don't have to translate it into anything. It's an idea that's in my mind - just there that I can address any way I want.

I did more reading and a lot of people that have this work in IT or in places where you can imagine stuff without needing the bollocks of visualisation. Just wondered how many people on RAWK have it :)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:02:16 am »
As an example. I've been interested in infinty and have been watching a few series on it and the mathematics behind it.

When you say people saying 'I can't imagine it' - I don't believe that for one second.

I think they are saying 'I can't visualise it' because they are trying to imagine it like being on a beach or in a car or in a funfair. You can't visualise infinity - that would be mad.

I can imagine it quite easily because it's an abstract concept. My brain doesn't have to turn this into something I can 'see' - so the idea is easily absorbed. I can imagine infinity or various infinities.

For that - pick an easy example.

Infinity is infinate right?

Nah.

Odd numbers - infinite.

Even numbers - infinite.

Odd Numbers + Even Numbers - infinate - but bigger than that first set. Yeah I think so. And I can imagine that. Could I visualise that? Nah.
Offline Riquende

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:18:08 am »
Offline kesey

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:44:56 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:02:16 am


Infinity is infinate right?

Nah.

Odd numbers - infinite.

Even numbers - infinite.

Odd Numbers + Even Numbers - infinate - but bigger than that first set. Yeah I think so. And I can imagine that. Could I visualise that? Nah.


Get chanting this Sanksrit Shloka mate.

Om
Purna-m Adah
Purna-m Idam
Purnat Purna-m Udacyate
Purna-Shya
Purna-m Adaya
Purna-m Eva-Shisyate
Om

Translation.

This is whole ( perfect , infinite and Bajcetic )
That is whole ( perfect , infinite and Bajcetic )
And if you take the whole(  perfect , infinite and Bajcetic ) away
Then only Bajcetic remains.

Om Shanti.

Online BarryCrocker

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:33:01 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:44:56 am
Get chanting this Sanksrit Shloka mate.

Om
Purna-m Adah
Purna-m Idam
Purnat Purna-m Udacyate
Purna-Shya
Purna-m Adaya
Purna-m Eva-Shisyate
Om


Or:

Smooth my floatin' like a butterfly
Notes set afloat, sung like a lullaby
Brace yourself as the beat hits ya
Dip trip, flip Fantasia
Offline liverbloke

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:05:16 am »
reading up on it i found a few things interesting -

aphantasiacs can still 'visually' dream - though this form of recall is involuntary

in can be linked with autism and a weakness in social skills generally

and that it can be seen, by some, as a precursor to dementia - kin el

but no, i am a creative person and have worked within that industry (as well as in IT) and don't suffer thankfully
Offline KillieRed

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:35:07 am »
Richard Herring says he has this.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:54:25 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:05:16 am
reading up on it i found a few things interesting -

aphantasiacs can still 'visually' dream - though this form of recall is involuntary

in can be linked with autism and a weakness in social skills generally

and that it can be seen, by some, as a precursor to dementia - kin el

but no, i am a creative person and have worked within that industry (as well as in IT) and don't suffer thankfully

Yeah when I dream, the dreams have colour, lots of detail and sound. I tend to dream every night.

Although I haven't been practisiing lately, I could direct dreams - something you need to keep up with and anyone can do it - I can alter and choose what to dream about.

I wouldn't say you 'suffer' I just thought that when hypnotists said 'Can you see yourself on a beach' - I thought they were taking the piss.

I don't know how people leave the house if you can imagine all the best times in your life :D


The good news is that I can't really be hypnotised as it all starts with 'visualise this..'   arf..
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:04:56 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:44:56 am
Get chanting this Sanksrit Shloka mate.

Om
Purna-m Adah
Purna-m Idam
Purnat Purna-m Udacyate
Purna-Shya
Purna-m Adaya
Purna-m Eva-Shisyate
Om

Translation.

This is whole ( perfect , infinite and Bajcetic )
That is whole ( perfect , infinite and Bajcetic )
And if you take the whole(  perfect , infinite and Bajcetic ) away
Then only Bajcetic remains.

Om Shanti.



I don't need to. I guess other people need to do that to think differently though?
Offline AndyInVA

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:26:05 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:35:07 am
Richard Herring says he has this.

My daughter said her school friend has this. They were imagining an apple and one of them just couldnt.
Offline KillieRed

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:43:15 am »
Yeah he said similar. He knows what it is, just cant visualise one in his head. At least hed make a good ghostbuster.
Online FlashGordon

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:29:43 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:26:05 am
My daughter said her school friend has this. They were imagining an apple and one of them just couldnt.

That sounds absolutely bonkers  ;D
Offline Rhi

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:43:37 pm »
Andy did I moider your head about this on Friday? I deffo was talking about it later in the night with our group when we left the beer fest!

I have this. I only found out the other week when that "imagine an apple" thing was going around on Twitter. I don't see anything. I know based on having seen an apple what one looks like, but if you ask me to imagine one and visaulise it in my head, I can't do it. I was absolutely incredulous that people actually *see* an apple. Genuinely didn't even realise that was a thing for the majority of the population until a week or two ago. I'm 36. ;D

I very, very rarely dream / remember my dreams, and I spoke to someone else who also has it and thinks it's related.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:44:25 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:29:43 pm
That sounds absolutely bonkers  ;D

In what way? I know what an apple is. I can imagine it and can even imagine eating one, but visually there isn't anything there, but I can imagine it.

Just the idea you can close your eyes and see an apple seems bonkers to me.
Online FlashGordon

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:46:13 pm »
I'm not saying it in a disparaging way, it just seems mad to me that people can't see an apple when they close their eyes.

Is this with everything or just certain things?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:49:36 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:46:13 pm
I'm not saying it in a disparaging way, it just seems mad to me that people can't see an apple when they close their eyes.

Is this with everything or just certain things?

No I can't see anything mate. It doesn't seem weird to me because I've always never been able to see anything.

As I said, I used to watch shows on TV and actual stage shows and a hypnotist would say "Imagine you're on a beach... can you see the sea and see the beach" and then people would say 'Yeah. I can..'

I honestly thought they were taking the piss. It was only when I watched Spacecamp on Netflix that a character mentioned it and I asked my wife 'Can you see things you imagine - like they are there' and she said yes - she said she can see scenes that happened in the past and replay them.

I always wondered why I was so crap at recognising people I'd met and terrible at names and remembered things poorly, it's because I know the events and remember the experiences, but have zero picture/video recall of them.
Online FlashGordon

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:49:36 pm
No I can't see anything mate. It doesn't seem weird to me because I've always never been able to see anything.

As I said, I used to watch shows on TV and actual stage shows and a hypnotist would say "Imagine you're on a beach... can you see the sea and see the beach" and then people would say 'Yeah. I can..'

I honestly thought they were taking the piss. It was only when I watched Spacecamp on Netflix that a character mentioned it and I asked my wife 'Can you see things you imagine - like they are there' and she said yes - she said she can see scenes that happened in the past and replay them.

I always wondered why I was so crap at recognising people I'd met and terrible at names and remembered things poorly, it's because I know the events and remember the experiences, but have zero picture/video recall of them.

I suppose the reason it seems so weird to me is because I can see things instantly and pretty vividly. Funnily enough though, I can't picture in my head construction plans or drawings before they are completed for some reason.
Online TepidT2O

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:53:41 pm »
I cant picture what a room will look like with colour schemes and furniture and the like, but I can visualise 3D objects and rotate them 
So a bit yes, a bit no
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:57:44 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:52:38 pm
I suppose the reason it seems so weird to me is because I can see things instantly and pretty vividly. Funnily enough though, I can't picture in my head construction plans or drawings before they are completed for some reason.

If you get a complex theory or connection description, can you instantly picture it?

I can't but if I have something explained, I can't see it, but I know how everything connects to everything else and all the complexities. It just kind of stays in my head - not as a picture though - as an idea.

So complex ideas of how stuff works - in work - just are there and I know what it all does.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:58:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:53:41 pm
I cant picture what a room will look like with colour schemes and furniture and the like, but I can visualise 3D objects and rotate them 
So a bit yes, a bit no

Wow. That's amazing mate. I can't understand how you leave the house. I'd be in all day just doing that if I could. Must be incredible.
Online FlashGordon

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:57:44 pm
If you get a complex theory or connection description, can you instantly picture it?

I can't but if I have something explained, I can't see it, but I know how everything connects to everything else and all the complexities. It just kind of stays in my head - not as a picture though - as an idea.

So complex ideas of how stuff works - in work - just are there and I know what it all does.

If I had a general understanding of the subject then yes I would be able to. Construction just seems to be a black spot for me visually  ;D
Online TepidT2O

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:02:33 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:58:28 pm
Wow. That's amazing mate. I can't understand how you leave the house. I'd be in all day just doing that if I could. Must be incredible.
Its just molecules mostly ;D

Then again, I cant see those magic eye 3D things as I have one eye much more dominant than the other also have poor depth perception 
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:08:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:02:33 pm
Its just molecules mostly ;D

Then again, I cant see those magic eye 3D things as I have one eye much more dominant than the other also have poor depth perception 

You have to relax and unfocus and not rush it.

Just don't think about anything and stop thinking about what you are trying to do and it'll pop out.

Once you get one then it gets easier each time.
Online TepidT2O

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:08:30 pm
You have to relax and unfocus and not rush it.

Just don't think about anything and stop thinking about what you are trying to do and it'll pop out.

Once you get one then it gets easier each time.
No, I physically cant do them .I have a lazy eye. 
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:11:45 pm »
Try this one.

Take off any glasses you might have. Try relaxing, cross your eyes. Relax. Move your head about. Relax. Stop thinking and just relax and look - don't stare.

Online TepidT2O

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:20:11 pm »
Andy, I cant change my eyes!  They dont do stereoscope well.
Offline liverbloke

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:26:56 pm »
been thinking about this...

when i imagine my late nan i can see her but not as in something that appears in my vision but as an imagination of her wherever that takes place in my brain

when i dream i experience all images and scenes as if they are real - like a (very surreal) movie

but when i am addressing a problem within a circuit board (the components and if any are at fault) then i visualise the circuitry as a diagram - is that weird?
Online redbyrdz

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:44:25 pm
In what way? I know what an apple is. I can imagine it and can even imagine eating one, but visually there isn't anything there, but I can imagine it.

Just the idea you can close your eyes and see an apple seems bonkers to me.

I wonder if this is just semantics. I can "see" things, but its not "in front of my eyes". Its in my head. I mean, I can close my eyes and remember the game and see a little Nunez taking the ball, bouncing it off his chest and smashing it into the net. If you ask me, what which arm did he pull away, I can look at it and tell you. But its not playing out on the back of my eyelids. If I close my eyes, I see just a bit of afterglow or whatever from the lights before. I can see that at the same time as little Nunez, and I'm very aware of what is in my head and what is coming from my eyes.

Oh, and I'm perfectly fine imagining non-visual things. It's not an either/or thing.


I find it interesting though. Of the other senses, I can also "hear" things in my head, like sing a song, and I can also remember touch and smell, I think. But I can't do it with taste. If you ask me how strawberries taste, I'd probably say, a bit sweet, bit its purely a "learned" answer, because I know they're supposed to be sweet. I can't actually imagine the taste.
Offline classycarra

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:11:31 pm »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 12:43:37 pm
Andy did I moider your head about this on Friday? I deffo was talking about it later in the night with our group when we left the beer fest!

I have this. I only found out the other week when that "imagine an apple" thing was going around on Twitter. I don't see anything. I know based on having seen an apple what one looks like, but if you ask me to imagine one and visaulise it in my head, I can't do it. I was absolutely incredulous that people actually *see* an apple. Genuinely didn't even realise that was a thing for the majority of the population until a week or two ago. I'm 36. ;D

I very, very rarely dream / remember my dreams, and I spoke to someone else who also has it and thinks it's related.

Yeah I can't see a thing, but my dreams are really vivid and I seem to dream pretty much every day.

But yeah my mind was blown when I heard others could replay stuff from their lives and see loved ones and whatever.

Seemed incredible to me.
Offline rob1966

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:43:59 pm »
My brother has this, he can't visualise anything, he was telling me he can read a book and it's just words.

I can sit here and picture myself walking down a street in Tenerife looking at the sunset, or my lad trying to crawl on the AstroTurf at the hotel when he was 6 months old and the reaction of the people watching
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:12:47 pm »
Andy you can see things others can't....your Trent Alexander Arnold and I claim my £5.
Online Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:02:16 am
As an example. I've been interested in infinty and have been watching a few series on it and the mathematics behind it.

When you say people saying 'I can't imagine it' - I don't believe that for one second.

I think they are saying 'I can't visualise it' because they are trying to imagine it like being on a beach or in a car or in a funfair. You can't visualise infinity - that would be mad.

I can imagine it quite easily because it's an abstract concept. My brain doesn't have to turn this into something I can 'see' - so the idea is easily absorbed. I can imagine infinity or various infinities.

For that - pick an easy example.

Infinity is infinate right?

Nah.

Odd numbers - infinite.

Even numbers - infinite.

Odd Numbers + Even Numbers - infinate - but bigger than that first set. Yeah I think so. And I can imagine that. Could I visualise that? Nah.

The set of odd integers is the same size of infinity as the set of even integers, and is the same size of infinity as the set of integers, it's not a bigger infinity.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 10:06:00 pm
The set of odd integers is the same size of infinity as the set of even integers, and is the same size of infinity as the set of integers, it's not a bigger infinity.

You'd need to take that up with Georg Cantor mate.

And you're wrong :)
Online Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:11:17 pm
You'd need to take that up with Georg Cantor mate.

And you're wrong :)

There is a bijection

f(x) = 2x

between the integers and the even integers. This means that the two sets have the same cardinality.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: aphantasia
« Reply #35 on: Today at 11:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 10:27:36 pm
There is a bijection

f(x) = 2x

between the integers and the even integers. This means that the two sets have the same cardinality.

So you're saying Georg Cantor is wrong and there aren't infinite infinities?

Remarkable. I'd like to read your paper where you turn mathematics on its head :)

I'm not a mathematician, but I have read about this fella. Basically you take the stance that an infinite set contains every single number ever. Therefore any set that isn't that set is a subset of that set. Once you accept that any set that is a subset of the complete set then that means that there are infinite subsets. Therefore infinite infinities.

But if you think he's wrong fair enough
