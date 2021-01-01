In what way? I know what an apple is. I can imagine it and can even imagine eating one, but visually there isn't anything there, but I can imagine it.



Just the idea you can close your eyes and see an apple seems bonkers to me.



I wonder if this is just semantics. I can "see" things, but its not "in front of my eyes". Its in my head. I mean, I can close my eyes and remember the game and see a little Nunez taking the ball, bouncing it off his chest and smashing it into the net. If you ask me, what which arm did he pull away, I can look at it and tell you. But its not playing out on the back of my eyelids. If I close my eyes, I see just a bit of afterglow or whatever from the lights before. I can see that at the same time as little Nunez, and I'm very aware of what is in my head and what is coming from my eyes.Oh, and I'm perfectly fine imagining non-visual things. It's not an either/or thing.I find it interesting though. Of the other senses, I can also "hear" things in my head, like sing a song, and I can also remember touch and smell, I think. But I can't do it with taste. If you ask me how strawberries taste, I'd probably say, a bit sweet, bit its purely a "learned" answer, because I know they're supposed to be sweet. I can't actually imagine the taste.