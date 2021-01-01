I heard about this a few years back - when I close my eyes I see the inside of my eye lids.When I imagine I'm on a beach I see blacknessWhen I try and remember my mum or grandad I see absolutely nothing (She was in a dream - been a few years since I have seen her and it was wonderful- then I realised my wife - and I asked her - could see her mum everytime she closed her eyesSo... Been reading up and I work in IT. When I get a new concept that people struggle with or a really complex idea, I just get it straight away and was confused how others couldn't. Turns out they couldn't 'see it' when I asked them - new ideas needed to be visualised. Because I can't do this, a new idea is just a new idea - I don't have to translate it into anything. It's an idea that's in my mind - just there that I can address any way I want.I did more reading and a lot of people that have this work in IT or in places where you can imagine stuff without needing the bollocks of visualisation. Just wondered how many people on RAWK have it