Author Topic: aphantasia  (Read 214 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
aphantasia
« on: Yesterday at 11:50:33 pm »
I heard about this a few years back - when I close my eyes I see the inside of my eye lids.

When I imagine I'm on a beach I see blackness

When I try and remember my mum or grandad I see absolutely nothing (She was in a dream - been a few years since I have seen her and it was wonderful- then I realised my wife - and I asked her - could see her mum everytime she closed her eyes :(  )


So... Been reading up and I work in IT. When I get a new concept that people struggle with or a really complex idea, I just get it straight away and was confused how others couldn't. Turns out they couldn't 'see it' when I asked them - new ideas needed to be visualised. Because I can't do this, a new idea is just a new idea - I don't have to translate it into anything. It's an idea that's in my mind - just there that I can address any way I want.

I did more reading and a lot of people that have this work in IT or in places where you can imagine stuff without needing the bollocks of visualisation. Just wondered how many people on RAWK have it :)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: aphantasia
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:02:16 am »
As an example. I've been interested in infinty and have been watching a few series on it and the mathematics behind it.

When you say people saying 'I can't imagine it' - I don't believe that for one second.

I think they are saying 'I can't visualise it' because they are trying to imagine it like being on a beach or in a car or in a funfair. You can't visualise infinity - that would be mad.

I can imagine it quite easily because it's an abstract concept. My brain doesn't have to turn this into something I can 'see' - so the idea is easily absorbed. I can imagine infinity or various infinities.

For that - pick an easy example.

Infinity is infinate right?

Nah.

Odd numbers - infinite.

Even numbers - infinite.

Odd Numbers + Even Numbers - infinate - but bigger than that first set. Yeah I think so. And I can imagine that. Could I visualise that? Nah.
Online Riquende

  
  
  
  
  
Re: aphantasia
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:18:08 am »
A Fantasia.

This is my upload of the second album by the 80s New Wave band Fantasia that doesn't otherwise exist on the internet. No idea what Andy's banging on about but give this a listen whilst you work it out:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3Iu4grDopzU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3Iu4grDopzU</a>
Offline kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: aphantasia
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:44:56 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:02:16 am


Infinity is infinate right?

Nah.

Odd numbers - infinite.

Even numbers - infinite.

Odd Numbers + Even Numbers - infinate - but bigger than that first set. Yeah I think so. And I can imagine that. Could I visualise that? Nah.


Get chanting this Sanksrit Shloka mate.

Om
Purna-m Adah
Purna-m Idam
Purnat Purna-m Udacyate
Purna-Shya
Purna-m Adaya
Purna-m Eva-Shisyate
Om

Translation.

This is whole ( perfect , infinite and Bajcetic )
That is whole ( perfect , infinite and Bajcetic )
And if you take the whole(  perfect , infinite and Bajcetic ) away
Then only Bajcetic remains.

Om Shanti.

Offline BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: aphantasia
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:33:01 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:44:56 am
Get chanting this Sanksrit Shloka mate.

Om
Purna-m Adah
Purna-m Idam
Purnat Purna-m Udacyate
Purna-Shya
Purna-m Adaya
Purna-m Eva-Shisyate
Om


Or:

Smooth my floatin' like a butterfly
Notes set afloat, sung like a lullaby
Brace yourself as the beat hits ya
Dip trip, flip Fantasia
Offline liverbloke

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: aphantasia
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:05:16 am »
reading up on it i found a few things interesting -

aphantasiacs can still 'visually' dream - though this form of recall is involuntary

in can be linked with autism and a weakness in social skills generally

and that it can be seen, by some, as a precursor to dementia - kin el

but no, i am a creative person and have worked within that industry (as well as in IT) and don't suffer thankfully
Offline KillieRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: aphantasia
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:35:07 am »
Richard Herring says he has this.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: aphantasia
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:54:25 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:05:16 am
reading up on it i found a few things interesting -

aphantasiacs can still 'visually' dream - though this form of recall is involuntary

in can be linked with autism and a weakness in social skills generally

and that it can be seen, by some, as a precursor to dementia - kin el

but no, i am a creative person and have worked within that industry (as well as in IT) and don't suffer thankfully

Yeah when I dream, the dreams have colour, lots of detail and sound. I tend to dream every night.

Although I haven't been practisiing lately, I could direct dreams - something you need to keep up with and anyone can do it - I can alter and choose what to dream about.

I wouldn't say you 'suffer' I just thought that when hypnotists said 'Can you see yourself on a beach' - I thought they were taking the piss.

I don't know how people leave the house if you can imagine all the best times in your life :D


The good news is that I can't really be hypnotised as it all starts with 'visualise this..'   arf..
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: aphantasia
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:04:56 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:44:56 am
Get chanting this Sanksrit Shloka mate.

Om
Purna-m Adah
Purna-m Idam
Purnat Purna-m Udacyate
Purna-Shya
Purna-m Adaya
Purna-m Eva-Shisyate
Om

Translation.

This is whole ( perfect , infinite and Bajcetic )
That is whole ( perfect , infinite and Bajcetic )
And if you take the whole(  perfect , infinite and Bajcetic ) away
Then only Bajcetic remains.

Om Shanti.



I don't need to. I guess other people need to do that to think differently though?
Offline AndyInVA

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: aphantasia
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:26:05 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:35:07 am
Richard Herring says he has this.

My daughter said her school friend has this. They were imagining an apple and one of them just couldnt.
Offline KillieRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: aphantasia
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:43:15 am »
Yeah he said similar. He knows what it is, just cant visualise one in his head. At least hed make a good ghostbuster.
Online FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: aphantasia
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:29:43 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:26:05 am
My daughter said her school friend has this. They were imagining an apple and one of them just couldnt.

That sounds absolutely bonkers  ;D
