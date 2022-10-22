« previous next »
PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17

KloppCorn

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #640 on: Today at 02:50:06 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:30:41 am
Fucking hell! Not a sentence I ever expected to read. Rememebr his goal-line tech horror show? "What are we supposed to believe?" :)
aka Mr Tiddles?

It's funny about Tyldesley. There was a time when he was viewed as a Manc-supreme (he's a declared childhood Man U fan despite his early Radio City days) and loathed by Liverpool fans. I had occasion to read an old thread here the other day (someone linked it) from 15 odd years ago and Tyldsley came out of it very poorly.

But as time has passed and he's been absent from the screens he's suddenly become a cuddly old favourite. It's like That Night In Barcelona never happened ;D
Not as sure on Tidsley maybe he was a Utd fan but hes seemed to know his stuff. Pearce is an arsenal fan I think he loves all their goals but hes pretty good on our goals on the Occasion hes off Arsenal duty on motd. All our legends are looking like bozos and they dont know about football. While the rest of the country thinks media is biased to us cos a bunch of ex players are pundits. What does Danny Murphy do apart from spread agendas. Same with Didi.
NarutoReds

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #641 on: Today at 05:19:59 am
Quote from: mickl on Yesterday at 10:22:18 pm
Back in the day the Pope used to be infallible.

What is the Catholic Church coming to?
Because Allah sends Mo with Liverbird crest before him to kneel, a sight to behold.

... And then he grabbed it. Red carded I guess.
 
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

lobsterboy

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #642 on: Today at 06:27:58 am
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 02:50:06 am
Not as sure on Tidsley maybe he was a Utd fan but hes seemed to know his stuff. Pearce is an arsenal fan I think he loves all their goals but hes pretty good on our goals on the Occasion hes off Arsenal duty on motd. All our legends are looking like bozos and they dont know about football. While the rest of the country thinks media is biased to us cos a bunch of ex players are pundits. What does Danny Murphy do apart from spread agendas. Same with Didi.

Theres no maybe about it. A massive manc supporter.
But a fan rather than an agenda driven, oil money guzzling, bantz snide like many of the "pundits" today.
Fromola

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #643 on: Today at 08:42:02 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 06:27:58 am
Theres no maybe about it. A massive manc supporter.
But a fan rather than an agenda driven, oil money guzzling, bantz snide like many of the "pundits" today.

Our only ex-player with a well profiled pundit/media job, who was remotely like a Micah Richards, was Phil Thompson and he was always derided for it on Soccer Saturday to the point where the rest of the panel could slag us off all the time to get a rise out of him. Fowler maybe if you could class his role as high profile (i've not watched Soccer Saturday for years so don't know if he's on there much). Back in the day someone like Hansen was obviously a red but he always gave fair and balanced analysis without the snideness and dumbing down you get with Carragher  and co on Sky. Punditry has really gone downhill as a profession since then, but Hansen was one of the first to make punditry a thing.

Our ex-player pundits who are genuinely fans tend to work on LFC TV (Mcateer/Aldridge). The rest are just ex-players who happened to play for Liverpool. United even have people like Robbie Savage who may as well sit there with a United scarf on who never even played for them, but still dines out on the class of 92 shit. Compare him on BT to someone like Mcmanaman with us.
redk84

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #644 on: Today at 10:14:07 am
Enjoyed that first 20 minutes or so alot...we looked to match their intensity and the goals were brilliantly worked. Which is very much needed, instills confidence going forward

Was a bit of a strange game after the comical sending off - we didn't look like we knew what we wanted to do, kill the game or take time out of it. Newcastle played well but we had some good chances in the last 20 especially to finish them off

Players coming back and back to back wins, hopefully it is the start of a good string of results in the league and CL and it's about time too
El Lobo

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #645 on: Today at 10:23:46 am
Seemed to me that we saw it as an opportunity to take a bit of a breather....but its quite often tricky playing against ten, thats not just us. Plus they've lost two games now in the league all season and one of them was late, late on. As horrible as they are, all over the club, they're clearly a very difficult team to beat right now. Best defence in the league by a fair distance, they just dont score many. So shutting up shop and playing for counters and set-pieces doesn't really change from having a player sent off.
fowlermagic

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #646 on: Today at 10:28:48 am
It was the perfect opportunity to take it easy and rest the legs a little as our intensity dropped a lot once they went down to 10. They gave us a few scares as still were fighting tool and nail but the lads were able to drop a gear or two in readiness for Madrid
So Howard Philips

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #647 on: Today at 10:31:25 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:00:56 pm
I was in the pub and there was no commentary (thankfully)  but had to do a double take when he'd given ASM MOTM over Alisson.

Ass to Mouth? :o
Indomitable_Carp

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #648 on: Today at 11:24:05 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:31:25 am
Ass to Mouth? :o

Is that a form of resuscitation?
Elzar

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #649 on: Today at 11:24:26 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:23:46 am
Seemed to me that we saw it as an opportunity to take a bit of a breather....but its quite often tricky playing against ten, thats not just us. Plus they've lost two games now in the league all season and one of them was late, late on. As horrible as they are, all over the club, they're clearly a very difficult team to beat right now. Best defence in the league by a fair distance, they just dont score many. So shutting up shop and playing for counters and set-pieces doesn't really change from having a player sent off.

Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:28:48 am
It was the perfect opportunity to take it easy and rest the legs a little as our intensity dropped a lot once they went down to 10. They gave us a few scares as still were fighting tool and nail but the lads were able to drop a gear or two in readiness for Madrid

Our 2 goals came from them getting over excited and pressing too much, but not being able to handle 2 very well put together counter attacks. (TAA's great ball after playing around the press and then Bajcetic turn and run both catching them out). Once they went down to 10 they settled into what I expected from them, a very low block with the speed of their attacker being their only attacks. Even then, I don't think they gave us as much trouble as some have made out.

As you both say, we probably dropped tempo ourselves by then, but we still had a few really good chances to make it 3. It was similar to many games in the last few years where we looked awkwardly comfortable. The kind of game City would push on and pile on the goals, but we typically never have.
