Really pleased that Gakpo took this opportunity to build on his first goal.







Maybe this is why St Maximin got the man of the match award? For our first goal, we build up with a triangle of passes on his side of the field, but he doesn't follow Trent inside, meaning TAA has all the time in the world to get his pass right to Nunez.For the second goal, you'll see St Maximin and Dan Burn pointing at Mo (or maybe at the overlapping Trent?) but neither of them goes with Mo. Again, he has the freedom of St James's Park to feed Gakpo.Carragher was completely correct to give the award as he did.