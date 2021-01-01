« previous next »
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #600 on: Today at 04:29:55 pm
Quote from: ac on Today at 04:24:42 pm
Insightful post as ever

I hope we keep starting slow with these 2 nil leads, it will make us serious contenders for top 4.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #601 on: Today at 04:33:55 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:48:45 am
The whole argument seems to centre around the fact that Longstaff was defending the goal, meaning Pope wasn't last man. But with Pope being where he was, Longstaff in effect became the goalkeeper, meaning that Pope obviously was last man.

It was just quite clearly the denial of a goalscoring opportunity. There can be no argument. And I'd suggest that anyone in the media questioning it wouldn't question it if Pope wasn't an English golden child.

Even if Newcastle had ten Dan Burn-sized defenders on the goal line when Pope handled it, it's still a red card. Mad that anyone could question it.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #602 on: Today at 04:46:08 pm
Yeah, cant believe this is being debated. Handles outside the area. It's as cut and shut a red as you can get as a keeper.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #603 on: Today at 05:14:39 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 03:09:31 pm
lol x2


Should I boot it away? Nah Ill just face plant
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #604 on: Today at 05:20:43 pm
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 05:14:39 pm
Should I boot it away? Nah Ill just face plant

And kick my own player.  ;D
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #605 on: Today at 05:26:12 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:29:55 pm
I hope we keep starting slow with these 2 nil leads, it will make us serious contenders for top 4.

Profound.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #606 on: Today at 05:36:53 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:20:43 pm
And kick my own player.  ;D

It's the taking down of Trippier booting the ball away thats going to make that a gif that stands the test of time.   :lmao  Its brilliant in every respect. It puts the howl in howler.

Many eons from now when the computers have long since taken over the known universe for good they will share that gif amongst themselves on the intergalactic neuralnet and do whatever the super advanced ai equivalent of slapping their knee is. 
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #607 on: Today at 05:45:02 pm
Seriously, what happened to the long tradition of great English goalkeepers?
I feel like the few left in PL are mainly there for being English.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #608 on: Today at 05:45:31 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:36:53 pm
Many eons from now when the computers have long since taken over the known universe for good they will share that gif amongst themselves on the intergalactic neuralnet and do whatever the super advanced ai equivalent of slapping their knee is.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #609 on: Today at 06:31:59 pm
We've now got Man United away, Arsenal away, Newcastle away, Tottenham away, Brighton, Brentford away out the way (in terms of the top half). That leaves Fulham, City and Chelsea. We've also got Everton out the way which is always a dog of a fixture at Goodison (without Agent Rafa). Even Forest away where we've got a bad record and they treat it like a cup final.

That should help our away form improve, although conversely it leaves us playing a lot of teams down the bottom fighting for their lives, but it's up to us to match that and play our own game. We obviously didn't do that at Wolves.

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #610 on: Today at 06:33:09 pm
Heres Trippiers tackle on Nunez. Great tackle says Carragher.

Sorry but who thinks that this is anything other than a reckless challenge that could result in injury to the opponent. Oh yes the referee thought it was a free kick to Newcastle!


https://twitter.com/davestanno/status/1627081423445450753?s=61&t=bSSyAEzg9dSaKNTERQQXJw
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #611 on: Today at 06:38:21 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:33:09 pm
Heres Trippiers tackle on Nunez. Great tackle says Carragher.

Sorry but who thinks that this is anything other than a reckless challenge that could result in injury to the opponent. Oh yes the referee thought it was a free kick to Newcastle!


https://twitter.com/davestanno/status/1627081423445450753?s=61&t=bSSyAEzg9dSaKNTERQQXJw

It was dangerous play and needless.
