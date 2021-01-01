« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17  (Read 12281 times)

Offline lukeb1981

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #560 on: Today at 01:34:10 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 11:57:38 am
I think thats what Hendo was trying to say immediately afterwards, he was gesturing about the whistle.
Taylor knew what he was doing there , say he was fairly sick he had to give that red nearly immediately after, thought Fab done extremely well in his tackling for the rest of the match .
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,196
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #561 on: Today at 01:34:34 pm »
Quote from: touchlineban on Today at 01:33:26 pm

Nothing more to add.  Roll on Tuesday.
Thar's a pretty short shopping list...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,988
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #562 on: Today at 01:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 01:20:56 pm
Super Trent assist, Newcastle defenders nowhere. 8)



Big fan of Trippier launching himself towards the idle Robertson to leave that huge space in the middle before stopping altogether to incorrectly claim a handball against Nunez. Not to mention that he was the one who played Gakpo onside for the 2nd goal.

"If that was Trent who did that" etc etc
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,333
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #563 on: Today at 01:36:07 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:32:00 pm
Oh no, in the last few weeks it's changed quite dramatically from "the worthless cup" it once was. Just like their opinions on state ownership have suddenly taken a big change too.

Ive seen Quadruple talk mentioned. Even though they also like to claim theyve won a proper treble that didnt include a League Cup or UEFA/Europa. Seems like theyre both competitions worth winning again all of a sudden.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,240
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #564 on: Today at 01:41:17 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 01:35:03 pm
Big fan of Trippier launching himself towards the idle Robertson to leave that huge space in the middle before stopping altogether to incorrectly claim a handball against Nunez. Not to mention that he was the one who played Gakpo onside for the 2nd goal.

"If that was Trent who did that" etc etc

Thought Tripps (Yuk! Writing "Tripps" is almost as nauseating as hearing people call it him), was hugely at fault for both of our goals.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,610
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #565 on: Today at 01:45:50 pm »
Would have just prefered it if Pope had behaved himself and we went three up myself.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,092
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #566 on: Today at 01:47:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:04:39 am
My lad use to be bewildered at how much I hate Man Utd, I'm exactly like you about dislike being ingrained, indeed mine started in the late '60's :)
However, by choice, Newcastle fans are accelerating to the same obnoxious level with those chants every time they come to Anfield. It's completely unacceptable and they've separated themselves from decency and any northern camaraderie that may once have existed. Combine that with an entirely despicable and murderous ownership group and it places me easily in a position to want Man Utd to prevent them from celebrating winning a trophy.
Man Utd are serial trophy winners, we have to accept that as part of our football lives, but experiencing silverware being delivered to Newcastle via the riches of an evil regime who would relish the credit would be stomach-wrenching.
Fuck Newcastle and everything that they currently are.

My first memories of United were post Munich and when I started going to the match they were managed by an ex Liverpool captain. Gradually my respect for them turned to dislike particularly when the PL started but they have been a proper club, albeit with fans feeling that their status in the game entitled them to continuous success (our we any different?).

Newcastle, the gallant losers, remind me of our neighbours with their constant whining. I was pretty neutral about Newcastle until they were shouting their mouths off before the 1974 Cup Final and that worked out well for them.

So this Saturday I can live with a United win, just. Actually I dont know when the game is so shows you how interested I am.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,610
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #567 on: Today at 01:52:31 pm »
Is there a case for making it a penalty if the keeper handles it outside the box?
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,349
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #568 on: Today at 01:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:52:31 pm
Is there a case for making it a penalty if the keeper handles it outside the box?

 No, I don't see how.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,769
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #569 on: Today at 01:58:14 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:21:32 pm
Stream I had featured Keys and Gray  :wanker

More of a swamp than a stream...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,849
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #570 on: Today at 01:58:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:36:21 am
As he hands over the Pickford DVD

Hands it over to Pickford? We all know how that will end.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,849
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #571 on: Today at 02:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:43:39 pm
Always look for the nbc streams, they have Drury and Graeme le Saux, infinitely better

Peter Drury said something like this:

"Newcastles resurgence is amazing and should be applauded".

It was one of the most time dead statements ever from a usually good announcer.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #572 on: Today at 02:05:08 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:22:32 pm

The Milky Bar kid is simply marking time until the Saudi's replace him with a big name.
Fat Sam?  :)
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #573 on: Today at 02:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:49:28 pm
The ludicrous actions of their 'keeper killed the game off. We were already two up and had no need to bust a gut from that moment on. If he'd have gone off at 0-0 I think we'd have approached it differently and ground them down, winning with a similar scoreline.

As soon as soft lad went off, we were in cruise mode with one eye on the Madrid game.
We haven't scored against 10 men in a while.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,612
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #574 on: Today at 02:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 01:20:56 pm
Super Trent assist, Newcastle defenders nowhere. 8)



Alexander-Arnold's first assist this season? He's really been below par this season (obviously not the only one) but thay pass was more like. Beautiful.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 