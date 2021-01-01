My lad use to be bewildered at how much I hate Man Utd, I'm exactly like you about dislike being ingrained, indeed mine started in the late '60's

However, by choice, Newcastle fans are accelerating to the same obnoxious level with those chants every time they come to Anfield. It's completely unacceptable and they've separated themselves from decency and any northern camaraderie that may once have existed. Combine that with an entirely despicable and murderous ownership group and it places me easily in a position to want Man Utd to prevent them from celebrating winning a trophy.

Man Utd are serial trophy winners, we have to accept that as part of our football lives, but experiencing silverware being delivered to Newcastle via the riches of an evil regime who would relish the credit would be stomach-wrenching.

Fuck Newcastle and everything that they currently are.



My first memories of United were post Munich and when I started going to the match they were managed by an ex Liverpool captain. Gradually my respect for them turned to dislike particularly when the PL started but they have been a proper club, albeit with fans feeling that their status in the game entitled them to continuous success (our we any different?).Newcastle, the gallant losers, remind me of our neighbours with their constant whining. I was pretty neutral about Newcastle until they were shouting their mouths off before the 1974 Cup Final and that worked out well for them.So this Saturday I can live with a United win, just. Actually I dont know when the game is so shows you how interested I am.