PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17

FlashGordon

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #520 on: Today at 11:02:08 am »
The only thing that would have stopped Mo scoring would have been Longstaff channelling his inner Steven Taylor and they would've been down to 10 men anyway.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

John C

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #521 on: Today at 11:04:39 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:05:27 am
As much as I don't like Newcastle's owners, I simply can't bring myself to want Man Utd to win the League Cup next week. My hatred for them and their vile fan base is too ingrained in me. It's just a shame both teams can't lose.
My lad use to be bewildered at how much I hate Man Utd, I'm exactly like you about dislike being ingrained, indeed mine started in the late '60's :)
However, by choice, Newcastle fans are accelerating to the same obnoxious level with those chants every time they come to Anfield. It's completely unacceptable and they've separated themselves from decency and any northern camaraderie that may once have existed. Combine that with an entirely despicable and murderous ownership group and it places me easily in a position to want Man Utd to prevent them from celebrating winning a trophy.
Man Utd are serial trophy winners, we have to accept that as part of our football lives, but experiencing silverware being delivered to Newcastle via the riches of an evil regime who would relish the credit would be stomach-wrenching.
Fuck Newcastle and everything that they currently are.
PeterTheRed

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #522 on: Today at 11:05:15 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 08:57:13 am
11 v 11 possibly not. 11 v 10 for the vast majority of the game though youd sort of expect a team with the man advantage to do so.

We are playing Real Madrid in 2 days ...
PeterTheRed

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
« Reply #523 on: Today at 11:06:58 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:04:39 am
My lad use to be bewildered at how much I hate Man Utd, I'm exactly like you about dislike being ingrained, indeed mine started in the late '60's :)
However, by choice, Newcastle fans are accelerating to the same obnoxious level with those chants every time they come to Anfield. It's completely unacceptable and they've separated themselves from decency and any northern camaraderie that may once have existed. Combine that with an entirely despicable and murderous ownership group and it places me easily in a position to want Man Utd to prevent them from celebrating winning a trophy.
Man Utd are serial trophy winners, we have to accept that as part of our football lives, but experiencing silverware being delivered to Newcastle via the riches of an evil regime who would relish the credit would be stomach-wrenching.
Fuck Newcastle and everything that they currently are.

Amen to that. I hate Man Utd with a passion, but I'll be glad if they dismantle the Saudi pricks next weekend ...
