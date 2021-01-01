As much as I don't like Newcastle's owners, I simply can't bring myself to want Man Utd to win the League Cup next week. My hatred for them and their vile fan base is too ingrained in me. It's just a shame both teams can't lose.



My lad use to be bewildered at how much I hate Man Utd, I'm exactly like you about dislike being ingrained, indeed mine started in the late '60'sHowever, by choice, Newcastle fans are accelerating to the same obnoxious level with those chants every time they come to Anfield. It's completely unacceptable and they've separated themselves from decency and any northern camaraderie that may once have existed. Combine that with an entirely despicable and murderous ownership group and it places me easily in a position to want Man Utd to prevent them from celebrating winning a trophy.Man Utd are serial trophy winners, we have to accept that as part of our football lives, but experiencing silverware being delivered to Newcastle via the riches of an evil regime who would relish the credit would be stomach-wrenching.Fuck Newcastle and everything that they currently are.