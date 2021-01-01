but - why can we not control games when we have a player advantage? a couple of seasons back (IIRC) it was Arsenal at Anfield and it was the same story. we struggled and gave them a bunch of chances to get into the game, ended up very nervy.



baffling.



I'll fully admit that at the time, I very much had my inner chimp out and found it far more stressful and frustrating than I'd like, but I think the reality is, it was a case of one team acceding to reality and one team not doing that.Newcastle really ought to have accepted the game was over after the red card, taken 0-2, and saved energy and legs for a huge game next week. We did that and our players clearly expected that was how it would play out. Newcastle really ought to have at least done that at half time, at 60, at 75. And yet they kept killing themselves trying to get back into it with ten men.In one way, you can say that showed impressive fight or whatever, but mostly it was just weird and idiotic, especially with a first cup final in 25 years on the horizon. They ended the game completely out on their feet (we should've scored three in the last 10 mins) and Joelinton off injured. I don't know what the fuck they were doing and if I were a Newcastle fan, I wouldn't be hailing the spirit shown, I'd be pissed off at the pointlessness of doing that. United will probably turn them over now.So yeah, more stressful than it ought to have been, but I don't really blame us for losing focus and being caught off guard by Newcastle's weird desperation to get back into it. The reality is, we were miles better and smarter than them when it was 11 vs 11, and still should've scored five despite playing very loosely in the second half.Brilliant three points in the grand scheme of things.