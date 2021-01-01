« previous next »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:28:17 pm
In fairness, we were 2-0 up within 20 mins against 11-man Newcastle who are 4th in the league and at the time had only lost once this season.

Aye thats true mate. I do however in the context of this game look at it from pre red card to after ref card and how we played. We did well to get those 2 goals, worked it well and beat a stubborn defensive side. I just feel after the sending off though we didnt control the game as youd expect. Or certainly didnt manage it well, we did struggle at times to the point that youd think they had 11 players still.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:38:27 am
but - why can we not control games when we have a player advantage? a couple of seasons back (IIRC) it was Arsenal at Anfield and it was the same story.  we struggled and gave them a bunch of chances to get into the game, ended up very nervy.

baffling.

I'll fully admit that at the time, I very much had my inner chimp out and found it far more stressful and frustrating than I'd like, but I think the reality is, it was a case of one team acceding to reality and one team not doing that.

Newcastle really ought to have accepted the game was over after the red card, taken 0-2, and saved energy and legs for a huge game next week. We did that and our players clearly expected that was how it would play out. Newcastle really ought to have at least done that at half time, at 60, at 75. And yet they kept killing themselves trying to get back into it with ten men.

In one way, you can say that showed impressive fight or whatever, but mostly it was just weird and idiotic, especially with a first cup final in 25 years on the horizon. They ended the game completely out on their feet (we should've scored three in the last 10 mins) and Joelinton off injured. I don't know what the fuck they were doing and if I were a Newcastle fan, I wouldn't be hailing the spirit shown, I'd be pissed off at the pointlessness of doing that. United will probably turn them over now.

So yeah, more stressful than it ought to have been, but I don't really blame us for losing focus and being caught off guard by Newcastle's weird desperation to get back into it. The reality is, we were miles better and smarter than them when it was 11 vs 11, and still should've scored five despite playing very loosely in the second half.

Brilliant three points in the grand scheme of things.
They'd lost once in the league yesterday unbeaten at home and have reached a domestic cup final... Did anyone honestly think we'd just " control " the entire game keeping possession throughout 90 minutes ?

Took our chances and prevented them from taking theirs... Game won

And as for man of the match   surely that should go to someone who influenced the result and not someone who didn't score, didn't provide an assist and ended up losing at home
Quote from: Victor on Today at 08:54:39 am
They'd lost once in the league yesterday unbeaten at home and have reached a domestic cup final... Did anyone honestly think we'd just " control " the entire game keeping possession throughout 90 minutes ?

Took our chances and prevented them from taking theirs... Game won

And as for man of the match   surely that should go to someone who influenced the result and not someone who didn't score, didn't provide an assist and ended up losing at home

11 v 11 possibly not. 11 v 10 for the vast majority of the game though youd sort of expect a team with the man advantage to do so.
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 08:51:39 am
Aye thats true mate. I do however in the context of this game look at it from pre red card to after ref card and how we played. We did well to get those 2 goals, worked it well and beat a stubborn defensive side. I just feel after the sending off though we didnt control the game as youd expect. Or certainly didnt manage it well, we did struggle at times to the point that youd think they had 11 players still.

It's not like we were in complete control though before the red. Saint Maxim got in a few times, they had set pieces, were breaking fast on us and Ali had to make a great save at 0-0. We were just more clinical on our attacks.

The game was always quite chaotic and Newcastle are a tough team to play against.
Depends on how good the remaining 10 are.  Plenty of examples of 10 man team's getting a result .. I'll bet there's more than one in our own history 😀

They were at home with their passionate North eastern fans behind them
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:59:26 am
It's not like we were in complete control though before the red. Saint Maxim got in a few times, they had set pieces, were breaking fast on us and Ali had to make a great save at 0-0. We were just more clinical on our attacks.

The game was always quite chaotic and Newcastle are a tough team to play against.

Again very true. I do also agree with you as well earlier on, it does seem a lack of confidence and something missing in the players legs as well which is contributing to it. Mad saying all this since we won against a tough opponent on good form.
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 08:57:13 am
11 v 11 possibly not. 11 v 10 for the vast majority of the game though youd sort of expect a team with the man advantage to do so.

To be fair the game was a case of us controlling the possession with them countering. We looked to be preserving legs for midweek as well. If we had a week until our next game, I think we had it in us to kick on and score a few more.
I have to say, I was actually shocked when that bald Mancunian c*nt sent Pope off. 

It was the clearest red card youll see, but Im so used to terrible decisions it surprised me still.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:14:24 am
I have to say, I was actually shocked when that bald Mancunian c*nt sent Pope off. 

It was the clearest red card youll see, but Im so used to terrible decisions it surprised me still.

Eddie Howe called it a harsh red. :lmao
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 08:51:39 am
Aye thats true mate. I do however in the context of this game look at it from pre red card to after ref card and how we played. We did well to get those 2 goals, worked it well and beat a stubborn defensive side. I just feel after the sending off though we didnt control the game as youd expect. Or certainly didnt manage it well, we did struggle at times to the point that youd think they had 11 players still.


They did quite well sticking Saint-Maximan up top with Isaak. Kept their shape at the back and midfield and hes a bit of a live wire so have them chance to get up the pitch and occasionally make something from nothing.

Id like to think had they pulled one back we could have stepped it up again. There were definitely more goals in it for us had we pushed more.
Pope got sent off for one handling the ball outside the area and then a bad tackle on his own player Trippier so theres two yellows right there.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:53:44 pm
Well the simple answer is, after the Red card and sending off, Anthony Taylor barely gave us anything. Like he was trying his best to level the playing field.

Virtually anytime they went down, free kick to them. One of ours gets mugged, play on.

Perfectly encapsulated in a 10 second stretch where Elliott was fouled, no foul given, he then gets up and commits literally the same challenge on a Newcastle player and Taylor couldn't blow his whistle quick enough.
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 02:31:08 am
He was somewhat, little bit, a tad shite defender.

I'm not sure why criticism of Jamie Carragher for not staunchly supporting Liverpool in his role as a neutral commentator has now been turned into reimagining and reinventing his playing career as one of a 'shite defender'. Behave.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:08:22 am
The usual shit. VAR spend half an hour trying to rule out two perfectly good goals, the minute any of our players make a foul it's a booking (Fabninho) while Casemiro and Rodri and co can make 10 fouls before getting a booking.

We don't play to the same rules as the rest.

I was flabbergasted it took so long to decide the 1st goal. That was a 5 second decision that took them over a minute. You just know they are looking for anything they can to rule it out. Also the horrific challenge on Mo that didn't even result in a yellow for them was a red every day of the week. Wankers.
Quote from: Lad on Today at 09:30:11 am
I'm not sure why criticism of Jamie Carragher for not staunchly supporting Liverpool in his role as a neutral commentator has now been turned into reimagining and reinventing his playing career as one of a 'shite defender'. Behave.

Fair to say he would have been a very average defender in today's game though, he'd never have got into a Klopp team.

Houllier and Rafa's teams were extremely compact.
