I gave him the benefit of the doubt for over a year, and he's still spouting the same crap to this day. It's not just sky sports rhetoric anymore.



Aye. Just finished watching the game, which was enjoyable other than the fact that I was forced to watch on Sky coverage. You'd have think that they'd battered us 6-0 by the constant glorification of pretty much everything Newcastle did accompanied by Carragher and Tyler shitting on us at every given opportunity. They create a chance and miss it: "Liverpool are shite defensively". We create a chance and miss it: "Liverpool really should be up by more, not clinical enough". Milner goes in hard on one of their players: "Oh, he really should have got a yellow for that". Salah gets flattened by a really dangerous knee-high challenge: "haha, it's only a throw-in". It wasn't a brilliant performance from us and we should have controlled the game better in my opinion after they went down to ten men, but I'm completely fucking over the bullshit Sky narratives in the commentary and Carra can fucking do one. You expect it from Tyler, but even Gary Neville (the absolute twat) is more positive when commentating on us than Carragher for fucks sake.