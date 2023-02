The usual shit. VAR spend half an hour trying to rule out two perfectly good goals, the minute any of our players make a foul it's a booking (Fabninho) while Casemiro and Rodri and co can make 10 fouls before getting a booking.



We don't play to the same rules as the rest.



I try not to indulge this part of my brain while I watch because I'm aware of how biased I am. But that performance by the ref was complete dogshit. Trippier used his arms to essentially pull Nunez's legs from under him and he didn't give a free kick, Nunez was injured by this. Salah got scythed and by accident Burns touched the ball on the follow through and it was given the all clear. There was a moment where Elliott was shoved in the back by a defender and fell, the ball fell to Newcastle player and Trent did the exact same thing to them and he called a foul. I couldn't believe how long it took those fucking morons on VAR to check those goals, Nunez clearly didn't handle it on the first viewing of the replay. Gakpo's arm is behind Trippier's foot clearly. Why did they spend so long checking it.