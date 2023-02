45+ years I've been watching football. I find myself shaking my head at the screen more & more these days.



Someone please explain to me how the incident with Trippier & Darwin ends in a free kick to Trippier? A bloke gets cleaned out and therefore has no control over where he's going to land. Because he has the temerity to land on the bloke that cleaned him out, the free kick goes the other way?!



Same here. No idea why that went against Darwin. The commentators on my stream didn’t notice. The ref missed another Darwin free kick also just some minutes before that.About the result. Well after they had a man off I knew it was gonna be one of the games where we looked a bit worse afterwards. Now we controlled most of it after but we didn’t look better than before.But right now the three points is all that matters and slowly build our confidence back.