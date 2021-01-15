« previous next »
PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17

BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #40 on: Today at 05:51:35 pm
Yellow card for Fab. Bit reckless but Taylor couldnt wait to give it
BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #41 on: Today at 05:52:51 pm
22 Red card Newcastle. Ali with a brilliant long ball upto Mo, Pope comes flying out and handballs it. Straight red, no questions asked.
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #42 on: Today at 05:52:51 pm
ha ha ha what a clown
duvva 💅

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #43 on: Today at 05:52:52 pm
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

What was he thinking. No wonder Pickford's still England's No 1

Only just seen he cleans out his own defender at the very end of it - icing on the cake
jillc

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #44 on: Today at 05:53:40 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:52:49 pm
The postcards would arrive quicker than a decision is made.

 ;D
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #45 on: Today at 05:54:37 pm
The place sounds like a funeral, quite apt really with Tyler and Carragher as chief mourners
BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #46 on: Today at 05:54:54 pm
Dubravka coming on for Anderson
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #47 on: Today at 05:55:19 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:53:40 pm
Great save by Pope, too bad it's 30 yards to far out
:lmao
jillc

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #48 on: Today at 05:55:32 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:54:37 pm
The place sounds like a funeral, quite apt really with Tyler and Carragher as chief mourners

And they started off so excited as well..
BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #49 on: Today at 05:56:23 pm
25 Took a few minutes for the red and the sub. We resume with a free kick and VVD heads straight at the keeper.
duvva 💅

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #50 on: Today at 05:57:17 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:56:23 pm
25 Took a few minutes for the red and the sub. We resume with a free kick and VVD heads straight at the keeper.
Trent is on fire today. That's 3 or 4 balls into the box all been absolute quality
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #51 on: Today at 06:02:27 pm
Weve been poor since they went down to 10

BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #52 on: Today at 06:03:07 pm
30 Little spell of possession for the reds, Mo tries to play in Darwin but plays it instead to the defender. Newcastle clear and ASM has Robbo on toast before driving a shot towards the top corner which Ali claws out. Great save. Corner to the Geordies is scrambled clear.
Over to Jill
jillc

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #53 on: Today at 06:03:46 pm
32 A bit of pressure from Newcastle as they get a corner on the left but we clear it.
duvva 💅

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #54 on: Today at 06:04:09 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:02:27 pm
Weve been poor since they went down to 10



Yep seem to be taking a breather, that ball from Bajcetic to Salah though was brilliant
jillc

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #55 on: Today at 06:06:12 pm
34 We are basically managing the game at the moment, keeping hold of the ball just passing around at the back. We are not in a hurry to mount an attack, making Newcastle do a lot of work.
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #56 on: Today at 06:07:19 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:04:44 pm
Teams are actively targeting us with corners to the back post. We really don't seem to deal with them at all.
With 8 players over 6ft we shouldnt really be worrying so much
jillc

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #57 on: Today at 06:08:20 pm
36 Newcastle's turn for a bit of pressure, first shot is blocked by Gomez. Then the ball comes back to them and this time Trent heads the ball over the bar for a corner. It's duly cleared.
jillc

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #58 on: Today at 06:10:35 pm
37 We win a free kick in a good place. The usual long discussion between Trent and Mo occurs, in the end Henderson does a quick pass to Trent but the ball is blocked by the man in the wall and eventually cleared.
jillc

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #59 on: Today at 06:12:32 pm
40 Newcastle back with some pressure on our goal and they get a free kick, Van Dijk not happy but it's wide. I feel we haven't made the most of the one man advantage perhaps some subs second half to stretch Newcastle a bit more?
duvva 💅

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #60 on: Today at 06:13:03 pm
FFS Reds. 2-0 up they're down to 10, just need to be sensible
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #61 on: Today at 06:14:35 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:13:03 pm
FFS Reds. 2-0 up they're down to 10, just need to be sensible
Tyler will actually orgasm if they score hes never made any desire so clear in his life
jillc

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #62 on: Today at 06:14:48 pm
42 Trent has a shot which is deflected out for a corner to us. The ball is floated in but kind of misses everyone.
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #63 on: Today at 06:16:05 pm
You would think there will be at least 5 minutes added on
jillc

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #64 on: Today at 06:16:47 pm
45+4 Into added on time. We've had some pressure in the Newcastle box but can't carve out any chances yet.
jillc

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #65 on: Today at 06:18:27 pm
46 A wonderful floated ball by Gomez finds Salah who manages to bring it down onto his chest but can't control it and the ball goes long.
jillc

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #66 on: Today at 06:19:40 pm
47 A chance for Newcastle but Almiron can only hit it wide of the post.
jillc

Re: PL: Newcastle 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 11 Gakpo 17
Reply #67 on: Today at 06:20:49 pm
49 Ref blows on 49 minutes well in control really you would think Newcastle will be tired by the end and there will be more goals for us. 0-2 to the Reds.
