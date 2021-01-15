However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
The postcards would arrive quicker than a decision is made.
Great save by Pope, too bad it's 30 yards to far out
The place sounds like a funeral, quite apt really with Tyler and Carragher as chief mourners
25 Took a few minutes for the red and the sub. We resume with a free kick and VVD heads straight at the keeper.
Weve been poor since they went down to 10
Teams are actively targeting us with corners to the back post. We really don't seem to deal with them at all.
FFS Reds. 2-0 up they're down to 10, just need to be sensible
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]