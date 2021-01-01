« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February  (Read 14194 times)

Offline Koplord

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 08:40:45 am »
No way should that West Ham team be fighting relegation. Player wise they should be comfortably top 10.

Surely if they go down they are the strongest team player wise to have been relegated
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 08:52:27 am »
Quote from: Koplord on Today at 08:40:45 am
No way should that West Ham team be fighting relegation. Player wise they should be comfortably top 10.

Surely if they go down they are the strongest team player wise to have been relegated

Not even the strongest West Ham team to go down tbf, they went down 20 years ago with a very strong side on paper.

I think the problem they've got is the hangover from the amount of games they've played last season (a bit like us). They had a 56 game season with a small squad. Added to the fact Moyes even at Everton was up and down. The season after Everton finished 4th they were in a similar position at this stage of the season.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 08:56:34 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:52:27 am
Not even the strongest West Ham team to go down tbf, they went down 20 years ago with a very strong side on paper.

I think the problem they've got is the hangover from the amount of games they've played last season (a bit like us). They had a 56 game season with a small squad. Added to the fact Moyes even at Everton was up and down. The season after Everton finished 4th they were in a similar position at this stage of the season.

Yeh, the team with di canio, kanoute, joe cole, etc. Far better than this and got relegated. Theyve only got Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen who are quality
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 09:01:47 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:29:01 am
Wenger used to complain that its harder for us to win the league because of the number of derbies we had. But this season weve won 6 of 7 derbies but are hopeless when we go north of Birmingham.


Off to check if Leicester is north of Birmingham or not!

There was more north west clubs than London for a while. You had Liverpool, Everton, City, United, Bolton, Blackburn, Burnley and Wigan all in the PL (plus Stoke a bit further south).

Even though it's same city you couldn't really class Arsenal against Crystal Palace or Fulham for example as a derby, at least in the sense of any rivalry.

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 09:01:52 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:29:01 am
Wenger used to complain that its harder for us to win the league because of the number of derbies we had. But this season weve won 6 of 7 derbies but are hopeless when we go north of Birmingham.


Off to check if Leicester is north of Birmingham or not!

I take his point to an extent but I cant imagine that the rivalry between Arsenal and Fulham for example is more intense than Liverpool and a Manc club, or United and Leeds. Or when we had to go to all the North West clubs with a bit of a point to prove like Wigan, Stoke, Blackburn, Bolton etc.

In fact I know it isnt. 7 London sides in the top flight must be a record though? Seems like QPR wont be coming up as they just sacked Critchley. Are there any others in the Championship? Watford dont really count.

Edit - Fromola beat me to it by 5 seconds. Always sharing the same opinions! :D
Online Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 09:20:59 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:01:52 am
In fact I know it isnt. 7 London sides in the top flight must be a record though? Seems like QPR wont be coming up as they just sacked Critchley. Are there any others in the Championship? Watford dont really count.


7 is the record, there has been a few seasons with 7 (that's including Watford). Last time there was 7 without Watford was 94/95

Millwall are currently in playoffs if we are looking at the possibility of 8 next season
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 09:32:08 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:20:59 am
7 is the record, there has been a few seasons with 7 (that's including Watford). Last time there was 7 without Watford was 94/95

Millwall are currently in playoffs if we are looking at the possibility of 8 next season

A bit of an imbalance as 7 London clubs in PL, 2 in Championship, 1 in League One and 2 in League Two. Brentford are traditionally a lower division side and Palace and Fulham are more Championship level clubs. Before their last promotion Palace had never managed more than a few seasons in the top flight without getting relegated. Charlton were a regular PL club in the 2000s and have dropped off, Wimbledon also through the 90s.

QPR were around the play offs last season. Had they gone up there'd have been 4 West London clubs in the PL.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 09:33:28 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:01:52 am
I take his point to an extent but I cant imagine that the rivalry between Arsenal and Fulham for example is more intense than Liverpool and a Manc club, or United and Leeds. Or when we had to go to all the North West clubs with a bit of a point to prove like Wigan, Stoke, Blackburn, Bolton etc.

In fact I know it isnt. 7 London sides in the top flight must be a record though? Seems like QPR wont be coming up as they just sacked Critchley. Are there any others in the Championship? Watford dont really count.

Edit - Fromola beat me to it by 5 seconds. Always sharing the same opinions! :D

The big London rivalries are Arsenal - Spurs, Millwall - West Ham.  There's a bit of needle amongst the other London sides, but they are the two big ones, I can think of.
Online tubby

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 09:35:58 am »
Don't forget Palace vs Brighton, that other London team.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 09:36:06 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:33:28 am
The big London rivalries are Arsenal - Spurs, Millwall - West Ham.  There's a bit of needle amongst the other London sides, but they are the two big ones, I can think of.

Dont think Spurs and Chelsea have much live for each other either. And probably Arsenal and Chelsea in more recent times as they both challenged for the top trophies. But yeah, nothing too intense generally.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 09:36:37 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:33:28 am
The big London rivalries are Arsenal - Spurs, Millwall - West Ham.  There's a bit of needle amongst the other London sides, but they are the two big ones, I can think of.

Spurs - West Ham / Spurs - Chelsea and Arsenal - Chelsea to an extent.  Brentford - Fulham quite a big rivalry.

Palace's big rivals aren't even near London.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 09:37:48 am »
Chelsea - Spurs is definitely a big rivalry these days.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 09:44:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:37:48 am
Chelsea - Spurs is definitely a big rivalry these days.

Yeah, would agree with that.  Forgot to put that in.  It can got at number three on the list.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 09:47:46 am »
Everyone in London hates chelsea for various reasons.

West Ham Chelsea and Spurs (and Millwall) absolutely detest each other, these games get violent outside the stadia. Chelsea fan got knocked out the other day outside west ham.

Our serious derbies are Spurs and Chelsea. We dont really have any beef with the rest of the london teams.
