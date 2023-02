Every single thread getting clogged up with corruption claims, be it for Arsenal, Man United, Man City, whoever is playing us. Getting a bit tiresome and looks pathetic to be honest. Refereeing is very shite in pretty much every game, and some decisions definitely seem to go in favour of certain players/teams. But for me it would be nice to keep the refereeing discussion to a minimum outside the VAR/ref thread.



I would honestly like to have nothing to say about the refs every game. Years ago you hardly noticed them. They got on with the job, got some decisions right, got some wrong and they were pretty even overall.You got the odd real clanger a couple of times a season and you moved on.Thesedays, every single game has bewildering decisions that don't remotely tie up to the rules. It's usually the same clubs and the same players that get the 'benefit of the doubt' and it's relentless.Why can't we have games where broadly speaking you don't notice the officials because they've done a decent job. Hardly ever happens and they are getting worse.