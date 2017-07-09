what a day this turned out to be for Arsenal. Didn't see this coming when they were down 1-2 at HT.
Mudryk out paces a 60 year old Milner and is heralded a star in the making. he's been shite since.
Huge day gets us right back in the race . And CL starts this week
Boo's ring out.
Who have you got ?
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
They dropped loads of points the season we won the league.
Most free-kick goals in football historyPlayer Nationality GoalsJuninho Pernambucano Brazil 77Pele Brazil 70Victor Legrotaglie Argentina 66Ronaldinho Brazil 66David Beckham England 65Diego Maradona Argentina 62Zico Brazil 62Ronald Koeman Netherlands 60Lionel Messi Argentina 60Marcelinho Carioca Brazil 59Rodrigo Ceni Brazil 59
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Loved him missing the header, landing face first on the ball and then handling it - proper comedy of errors
Handball 15 yards outside his area > boots Trippier into the air in the aftermath > suspended for Newcastle's biggest game in 20 years > deputy is cup tied for the final having played for their opponents earlier in the competition > LORIS KARIUS is next in line What a sequence of events
Carra is worse than normal.
Martin Tyler sounds like he's trying to come to terms with the death of a loved one....
