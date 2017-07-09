« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February

The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #680 on: Today at 05:17:00 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:05:49 pm
what a day this turned out to be for Arsenal. Didn't see this coming when they were down 1-2 at HT.

Huge day gets us right back in the race . And CL starts this week
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #681 on: Today at 05:17:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:05:20 pm
Mudryk out paces a 60 year old Milner and is heralded a star in the making. he's been shite since.  ;D

Hes gone from ballon dor to soon be shown the door
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #682 on: Today at 05:19:32 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:17:00 pm
Huge day gets us right back in the race . And CL starts this week

Who have you got ?
killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #683 on: Today at 05:20:41 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:05:37 pm
Boo's ring out.

 on Christmas Day?

The Everton remix.
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #684 on: Today at 05:22:34 pm
Elliemental

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #685 on: Today at 05:24:24 pm
Remind me again of how much Chelsea spent to be this woeful?
Machae

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #686 on: Today at 05:27:33 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:01:49 pm
They dropped loads of points the season we won the league.

OK then, when we need them to drop points. Besides, the two times we didn't win, we had the highest points total ever. Both teams were absolutely gung ho
FlashGordon

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #687 on: Today at 05:27:40 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:02:52 pm
Most free-kick goals in football history

Player   Nationality   Goals
Juninho Pernambucano   Brazil   77
Pele   Brazil   70
Victor Legrotaglie   Argentina   66
Ronaldinho   Brazil   66
David Beckham   England   65
Diego Maradona   Argentina   62
Zico   Brazil   62
Ronald Koeman   Netherlands   60
Lionel Messi   Argentina   60
Marcelinho Carioca   Brazil   59
Rodrigo Ceni   Brazil   59

Must be fake no Cristiano Ronaldo.
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #688 on: Today at 05:29:47 pm
Good luck Liverpool, trying to get any football going  against these injury faking time wasters
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #689 on: Today at 05:49:02 pm
Liverpool are back , just in time to thrash city and United on the way to 4th place .
JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #690 on: Today at 05:53:42 pm
Hahaha fuck off Pope
Dench57

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #691 on: Today at 05:54:12 pm
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Saudi pricks  :lmao
RobbieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #692 on: Today at 05:55:42 pm
head chopping tonight for the Pope
Wullie160975

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #693 on: Today at 05:56:10 pm
Loved him missing the header, landing face first on the ball and then handling it - proper comedy of errors
El Lobo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #694 on: Today at 05:56:10 pm
Ahhh feel for the mercenary lad missing out on a cup final
I've been a good boy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #695 on: Today at 06:01:51 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 05:56:10 pm
Loved him missing the header, landing face first on the ball and then handling it - proper comedy of errors
And then fouling Trippier. Just needed the Benny Hill theme
Pistolero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #696 on: Today at 06:02:19 pm
Martin Tyler sounds like he's trying to come to terms with the death of a loved one....

Dench57

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #697 on: Today at 06:12:56 pm
Handball 15 yards outside his area > boots Trippier into the air in the aftermath > suspended for Newcastle's biggest game in 20 years > deputy is cup tied for the final having played for their opponents earlier in the competition > LORIS KARIUS is next in line  :lmao

What a sequence of events
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #698 on: Today at 06:15:15 pm
Carra is worse than normal.
RobbieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #699 on: Today at 06:16:33 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 06:12:56 pm
Handball 15 yards outside his area > boots Trippier into the air in the aftermath > suspended for Newcastle's biggest game in 20 years > deputy is cup tied for the final having played for their opponents earlier in the competition > LORIS KARIUS is next in line  :lmao

What a sequence of events
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Chakan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #700 on: Today at 06:16:39 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:15:15 pm
Carra is worse than normal.

Liverpool are winning, and Everton won. Does he need any other reason?
Shady Craig

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #701 on: Today at 06:23:01 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:02:19 pm
Martin Tyler sounds like he's trying to come to terms with the death of a loved one....
You've just got to laugh at the fucker now as he's beyond bad and doesn't even try to hide it.
