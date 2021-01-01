« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #560 on: Today at 04:33:13 pm

Raheem Sterling miss against Southampton 67' - https://streamin.me/v/3624e537

Raheem Sterling miss against Southampton 70' - https://streamin.me/v/21cd4795


'Boos from the home fans around Stamford Bridge as the half time whistle goes.' from earlier - https://twitter.com/IndyFootball/status/1626972837184434177
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #561 on: Today at 04:33:40 pm
Everton truly are the turd that wont flush
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #562 on: Today at 04:34:06 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:31:39 pm
Onana down again. He's coming off this time

Surprising. Like with Saka before other teams players get the physio on 4 or 5 times and are still fine to carry on.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #563 on: Today at 04:35:41 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:31:24 pm
Yeah but enough teams wilt there to gift enough points to get out of trouble.  Especially with a rebooted dogs of war.

Them being marginally less shite to turn a couple of draws into wins at home relative to their away results is hardly a major accomplishment, they have still lost as many as away, have lost more than w+d at home and away and while their gd is better at home, that just means it is less negative there than away.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #564 on: Today at 04:36:34 pm
Fuck sake the Blue shíte winning..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #565 on: Today at 04:38:00 pm
Azpilicueta just got booted in the face by a Southampton player. Looks pretty worrying.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #566 on: Today at 04:40:28 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #567 on: Today at 04:40:39 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 03:59:50 pm
Before today's game:


Kinda easy to forget how Hiddink took over the Scolari shitshow and immediately made them one of the best teams in Europe again
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #568 on: Today at 04:40:48 pm
Quote from: DrTobiasFunke on Today at 04:38:00 pm
Azpilicueta just got booted in the face by a Southampton player. Looks pretty worrying.

He does have a very kickable face, to be fair*

*I'm assuming he will be okay.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #569 on: Today at 04:40:53 pm
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #570 on: Today at 04:41:27 pm
Think Leeds will go down, they are utter gash
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #571 on: Today at 04:42:33 pm
Yesssssssssss



Foresssttttttt
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #572 on: Today at 04:42:34 pm

'Mara attempts an overhead kick but completely smashes Azpilicueta in the face.' - https://dubz.co/c/h00xa8 & https://streamin.me/v/0127d343
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #573 on: Today at 04:42:56 pm
Gooooaaaaalllll.for Forest.


VAR confirm.

Similar goal to Gakpos against Everton.
#JFT97

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #574 on: Today at 04:43:32 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:42:56 pm
Gooooaaaaalllll.for Forest.

Think it might be offside
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #575 on: Today at 04:43:48 pm
Gollllllll


Forest
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #576 on: Today at 04:43:49 pm

Nottingham Forest [1] - 1 Manchester City; Chris Wood on 84' - https://dubz.co/c/kyf426 & https://streamin.me/v/094bc39d

VAR review... goal given ;D
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #577 on: Today at 04:43:55 pm
Wish they'd have dropped so many points when they were chasing us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #578 on: Today at 04:44:00 pm
And the title is back in Arsenal's hand.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #579 on: Today at 04:44:20 pm
Again things going Arsenal's way that just won't for us up against them. city are garbage this season.

Looks like Arsenal or United.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #580 on: Today at 04:44:24 pm
City just arent arsed
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #581 on: Today at 04:44:53 pm
😂😂😂😂
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #582 on: Today at 04:45:26 pm
Hahah take that you cheating c*nts.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #583 on: Today at 04:45:39 pm
Saw that Haaland miss

Unreal
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #584 on: Today at 04:45:47 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:44:20 pm
Again things going Arsenal's way that just won't for us up against them. city are garbage this season.

Why do you turn everything to about us? Fuckin' hell the world doesn't revolve around Liverpool FC mate.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #585 on: Today at 04:46:35 pm
This place goes from city will win it easily and Arsenal might not finish top 2, to city arent arsed and Arsenal are so lucky .


I cant make out which is what

Just hold on forest pleas please please
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #586 on: Today at 04:47:24 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:46:35 pm
This place goes from city will win it easily and Arsenal might not finish top 2, to city arent arsed and Arsenal are so lucky .


I cant make out which is what

Just hold on forest pleas please please

RAWK has 40K registered members numb nuts. Not everyone shares your opinion.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #587 on: Today at 04:47:42 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:44:20 pm
Again things going Arsenal's way that just won't for us up against them. city are garbage this season.

Looks like Arsenal or United.

For Christ sake can you not turb everything into a massive negative pity party for us.

"Cheating Bastards might not win the league. That's fucking terrible news it never happens for us and will never ever happen for us"

Just enjoy the cheating bastards getting fucked
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #588 on: Today at 04:47:47 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:46:35 pm
This place goes from city will win it easily and Arsenal might not finish top 2, to city arent arsed and Arsenal are so lucky .


I cant make out which is what

Just hold on forest pleas please please

Wonder why you are back
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #589 on: Today at 04:48:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:47:24 pm
RAWK has 40K registered members numb nuts. Not everyone shares your opinion.

Its the same people who go city are walking it to city arent arsed . Love it
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #590 on: Today at 04:48:10 pm
You've got to be pretty bad not to win at Forest.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #591 on: Today at 04:48:45 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:46:35 pm
This place goes from city will win it easily and Arsenal might not finish top 2, to city arent arsed and Arsenal are so lucky .


I cant make out which is what

Just hold on forest pleas please please

More fool you if you take Formola as a representative of the majority view
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #592 on: Today at 04:48:49 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:47:47 pm
Wonder why you are back

I never left

Keep
The faith
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #593 on: Today at 04:48:58 pm

'Azpi is stretchered off after a nasty blow to the head.' - https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/1626985879544774657

He was down for 10 minutes. Don't like him - but hope he'll be okay.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #594 on: Today at 04:49:14 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:47:47 pm
Wonder why you are back

people need to stop quoting him  :P

Just seen the last 10 mins of the Blueshite game, Leeds are hilariously bad, theyve had free kicks in good positions and they are literally just booting the ball into touch. Really awful.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #595 on: Today at 04:49:30 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:48:08 pm
Its the same people who go city are walking it to city arent arsed . Love it

Last week you literally said if City beat you then the title is gone. You're worse than anyone you're accusing.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #596 on: Today at 04:49:32 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:48:45 pm
More fool you if you take Formola as a representative of the majority view

I find formola very knowledgeable to be fair


Come On forest
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #597 on: Today at 04:50:04 pm
22 attempts by City to 4 from Forest but its 1-1.
#JFT97

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #598 on: Today at 04:50:12 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:49:30 pm
Last week you literally said if City beat you then the title is gone. You're worse than anyone you're accusing.

I never said theyre not arsed . Theyre still favourites if they dont win here.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #599 on: Today at 04:50:14 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:42:34 pm
'Mara attempts an overhead kick but completely smashes Azpilicueta in the face.' - https://dubz.co/c/h00xa8 & https://streamin.me/v/0127d343
Thats awful, you can hear the contact
