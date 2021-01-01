Onana down again. He's coming off this time
Yeah but enough teams wilt there to gift enough points to get out of trouble. Especially with a rebooted dogs of war.
Before today's game:
Azpilicueta just got booted in the face by a Southampton player. Looks pretty worrying.
Gooooaaaaalllll
.for Forest.
Again things going Arsenal's way that just won't for us up against them. city are garbage this season.
This place goes from city will win it easily and Arsenal might not finish top 2, to city arent arsed and Arsenal are so lucky
.I cant make out which is what Just hold on forest pleas please please
RAWK has 40K registered members numb nuts. Not everyone shares your opinion.
Wonder why you are back
Its the same people who go city are walking it to city arent arsed . Love it
More fool you if you take Formola as a representative of the majority view
Last week you literally said if City beat you then the title is gone. You're worse than anyone you're accusing.
'Mara attempts an overhead kick but completely smashes Azpilicueta in the face.' - https://dubz.co/c/h00xa8 & https://streamin.me/v/0127d343
