Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February  (Read 4448 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #400 on: Today at 02:50:23 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 02:48:20 pm
That was so Liverpool 2019/2020. Playing shit and still winning  ;D

Nah we won in even better circumstances at Villa Park that season ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #401 on: Today at 02:50:41 pm »
The absolute state of the decision to give that 3rd arsenal goal

Someone in that VAR room has gone we best give that after Brentford if not out loud, certainly in a widened eyeball manner 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #402 on: Today at 02:50:46 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:47:40 pm
I mean even if that made any sense it wouldn't be true.

You got away with one - could have gone either way. Own it.

I didn't see any of the game, just that image, but they've now lost the right to cry about the Brentfor decision for me. Whoever was on VAR should resign.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #403 on: Today at 02:52:02 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #404 on: Today at 02:52:18 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:39:01 pm
No it shouldn't matter. I'm just thinking that's why it wasn't given. Martinez dived for the ball so it's harder to argue he was impacted. If he stands still he can more easily claim he couldn't see the ball because of the offside players.

Just spoke to the fella running tomorrows session

Doesnt understand how its not given as offside
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #405 on: Today at 02:54:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:40:49 pm
He saw the ball all the way, no point finding an angle of a still to make a baseless point. He even got there , and scored.

Theres two players stood in front of him directly in the line of ball

Its a clear offside

But Villa suffer, City Suffer

All good. Until it happens to us then not so much
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #406 on: Today at 02:54:57 pm »
Thanks guys.

I really enjoyed that.

I'm new here. Really good way to watch a game (that you don't really care about).

I have my (now) pre-match ritual of watching the LFCTV build up - and then the game - so, catch up after that. :)

Fingers crossed for a result against the Barcodes.

Try and enjoy everyone.  :)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #407 on: Today at 02:55:00 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:46:29 pm
New phase of play when it comes back off the bar so no offside

:lmao

Wow thats despo
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #408 on: Today at 02:57:29 pm »
Fucking hell North Bank :lmao

Take the luck and move on
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #409 on: Today at 02:57:58 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:46:29 pm
New phase of play when it comes back off the bar so no offside



 ;)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #410 on: Today at 03:00:05 pm »
Everton link any kind soul?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #411 on: Today at 03:02:05 pm »
Come on Leeds.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #412 on: Today at 03:02:46 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:50:23 pm
Nah we won in even better circumstances at Villa Park that season ;D

Our was more epic. Will never forget that Mane goal  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #413 on: Today at 03:03:11 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:54:57 pm
Thanks guys.

I really enjoyed that.

I'm new here. Really good way to watch a game (that you don't really care about).

I have my (now) pre-match ritual of watching the LFCTV build up - and then the game - so, catch up after that. :)

Fingers crossed for a result against the Barcodes.

Try and enjoy everyone.  :)
welcome mate, in-play match threads can be fun (apart from our own games where we're not trusted to comment)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #414 on: Today at 03:03:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:00:05 pm
Everton link any kind soul?


https://en.freestreams-live1.tv/usanetwork-pl/ - and more links on the 1st page mate :)

https://en.freestreams-live1.tv/football-streamz5/ - and scroll down for any of the other matches too.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #415 on: Today at 03:05:02 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:03:19 pm
https://en.freestreams-live1.tv/usanetwork-pl/ - and more links on the 1st page mate :)

https://en.freestreams-live1.tv/football-streamz5/ - and scroll down for any of the other matches too.

Youre the best, thank you!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #416 on: Today at 03:06:43 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 03:03:11 pm
welcome mate, in-play match threads can be fun (apart from our own games where we're not trusted to comment)

Ta!

I couldn't be typing/reading while our game is on anyway. :)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #417 on: Today at 03:09:01 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:06:43 pm
Ta!

I couldn't be typing/reading while our game is on anyway. :)

Yeah they did away with that years ago. All for the best.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #418 on: Today at 03:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:09:01 pm
Yeah they did away with that years ago. All for the best.

Yeah, the half time threads more than make up for it though :P
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #419 on: Today at 03:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:14:33 pm
Yeah, the half time threads more than make up for it though :P

A necessary evil I think, good for people to let off some steam during the match and have somewhere to vent.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
« Reply #420 on: Today at 03:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:50:46 pm
I didn't see any of the game, just that image, but they've now lost the right to cry about the Brentfor decision for me. Whoever was on VAR should resign.
he did  :)
