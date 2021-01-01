Unless Arsenal turn this round a city procession to the title is likely. Or marginally worse, Utd nip in.



Great! Let's have a procession. Have it all over by Easter... and watch Sky and BT try and sell 'the best league in the world' for the rest of April into May.If LFC can't win it, I REALLY don't care who wins it - apart from the red Mancs of course.If MCFC win at a stroll - perhaps we may see more 'Bayern'/'PSG' type comments and reporting.F*ck it - let them turn into Ligue 1 - it's all fekked anyway.