Unless Arsenal turn this round a city procession to the title is likely. Or marginally worse, Utd nip in.
Great! Let's have a procession. Have it all over by Easter... and watch Sky and BT try and sell 'the best league in the world' for the rest of April into May.
If LFC can't win it, I REALLY don't care who wins it - apart from the red Mancs of course.
If MCFC win at a stroll - perhaps we may see more 'Bayern'/'PSG' type comments and reporting.
F*ck it - let them turn into Ligue 1 - it's all fekked anyway.