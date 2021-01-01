« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February

A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #160 on: Today at 01:41:10 pm
TSC:
Unless Arsenal turn this round a city procession to the title is likely.  Or marginally worse, Utd nip in.

Great! Let's have a procession. Have it all over by Easter... and watch Sky and BT try and sell 'the best league in the world' for the rest of April into May.

If LFC can't win it, I REALLY don't care who wins it - apart from the red Mancs of course.

If MCFC win at a stroll - perhaps we may see more 'Bayern'/'PSG' type comments and reporting.

F*ck it - let them turn into Ligue 1 - it's all fekked anyway.



Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #161 on: Today at 01:41:18 pm
Ray K:
Fernandes I give you, no dispute about that. Saka is getting kicked off the park here with no protection from the ref.

If this was Mo we'd be up in arms about it. Just because it's Arsenal it's a bit of a laugh.

Mo gets booted up and down every game. Every time he's in the area, he's got 2 or 3 dickheads manhandling him into the floor

He gets fuck all from these racist, Xenophobic bigoted PGMOL c*nts.
bird_lfc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #162 on: Today at 01:41:48 pm
Scottymuser:
What are you lot on about. By far the biggest diver on the pitch (and he has done it three times already) is buendia. mental to see how many are supporting man city as well

Think its more the fact its funny whats happened to them. A majority on here want Arsenal to win it, but if City end up winning the league it means less now then ever with everything thats gone on.
RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #163 on: Today at 01:41:49 pm
rushyman:
Oh no I thought about those two shithouses



Then I respectfully disagree, there's a lottttt worse than Saka in the league to be honest
Jm55

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #164 on: Today at 01:42:02 pm
If arsenal arent going to stop City winning the league then personally Im hoping they go the whole hog and fully capitulate ending up in a top 4 fight, would be fucking hilarious to see the fall out from that.
elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #165 on: Today at 01:42:21 pm
They really don't look like a team playing to win the title.
Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #166 on: Today at 01:42:25 pm
rushyman:
Everton fans were saying Mina is better

No really

Along with Gomes being better than any of our midfielders. I think that was around the time they thought they outplayed us at Anfield, only for Origi to score in the 96th minute ;D
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #167 on: Today at 01:42:34 pm
Hope Saka goes off injured as well. Little diving shithouse twat.
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #168 on: Today at 01:42:45 pm
Hazell:
I don't know how official these rankings officially are.

 ;D
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #169 on: Today at 01:45:07 pm
KloppCorn:
Zinchenko is apparently a good footballer. Lacks any athleticism and I dont even think hes football is all that. He played inverted a few times and they lost their minds. Arsenal fan base are starving so anything remotely ok they love to exaggerate. I actually never minded them and my whole family are Gooners but this car crash of a title run makes me low-key happy as fuck.  ;D

I missed these clowns.

Saliba getting cooked. Look at what the dummy for Coutinhos goal did to Xhaka  :o

The time I sat up and noticed he wasnt exactly run of the mill was when he played for Ukraine and bossed games in mid

Hes defo above average. Wouldnt call him world class
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #170 on: Today at 01:46:51 pm
Hazell:
I don't know how official these rankings actually are.

Ill do a thread

Im quite shocked to see how disgusted one lfc fan is with me over it on here

Maybe Im being harsh when related to other cheats 😂
Pistolero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #171 on: Today at 01:47:01 pm
Andy @ Allerton!:
Hope Saka goes off injured as well. Little diving shithouse twat.

Pity he doesn't play for your beloved Bitters...you'd be wanking over him then...
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #172 on: Today at 01:47:26 pm
Hazell:
Along with Gomes being better than any of our midfielders. I think that was around the time they thought they outplayed us at Anfield, only for Origi to score in the 96th minute ;D

They arent well
elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #173 on: Today at 01:47:47 pm
Gabriel Jesus injury screwed them big time.
Ray K

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #174 on: Today at 01:48:21 pm
Matty Cash looks like an Aldi brand Jack Grealish.
Scottymuser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #175 on: Today at 01:48:26 pm
Nketiah is so so mediocre.  Absolutely bang average forward, who doesn't score and can't pass.  He has 4 goals in more than 900 mins yet the commentators still go on about him being a bright young thing. And martinelli is only marginally better with 7 goals and 2 assists in 1800 mins.
Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #176 on: Today at 01:48:38 pm
Pistolero:
Pity he doesn't play for your beloved Bitters...you'd be wanking over him then...
Pistolero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #177 on: Today at 01:48:46 pm
More head injury bollocks...
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #178 on: Today at 01:48:48 pm
Pistolero:
Pity he doesn't play for your beloved Bitters...you'd be wanking over him then...

Andy's a Bitters fan?  :o
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #179 on: Today at 01:48:59 pm
Scottymuser:
What are you lot on about. By far the biggest diver on the pitch (and he has done it three times already) is buendia. mental to see how many are supporting man city as well

Who is supporting city ?

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #180 on: Today at 01:49:20 pm
Pistolero:
Pity he doesn't play for your beloved Bitters...you'd be wanking over him then...

You know I have a Season Ticket at Anfield for 3 decades?

What the fuck are you on about dickhead?

I have a soft spot for Everton due to family members/wife/good friends.

So fucking what? What has that got to do with that diving little shithouse?
Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #181 on: Today at 01:49:41 pm
Ray K:
Matty Cash looks like an Aldi brand Jack Grealish.

That's Mateusz Kasciewski I'll have you know
Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #182 on: Today at 01:49:44 pm
A Red Abroad:
Andy's a Bitters fan?  :o
His missus is, and Andy attends the odd bitter game with her.
Ray K

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #183 on: Today at 01:50:33 pm
Caligula?:
That's Mateusz Kasciewski I'll have you know
Was trying to think of a Eastern European supermarket but Aldi was the best I could come up with.
TSC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #184 on: Today at 01:50:40 pm
Pick it out
Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #185 on: Today at 01:50:42 pm
Caligula?:
That's Mateusz Kasciewski I'll have you know

Bloody Poles. Coming over here, stealing our players.
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #186 on: Today at 01:50:59 pm
Interesting end to the game now.

*deletes Zinchenko criticism*
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th/19th February
Reply #187 on: Today at 01:51:20 pm
Villa shit the bed again.

Arsenal not going away.
