Voting closes: February 18, 2023, 05:35:27 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
I actually don't think there's a bad list here, though I really like Mongoose's - Touch of Evil, The Cranes Are Flying, Pierrot le Fou and North by Northwest are all brllliant picks.
Probably the tightest group to call. Everyone has at least 2 or 3 movies I love in their lineups, and some that I haven't seen, that were really high on my watchlist. Gonna have to give it some thought.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 27 queries.
[Server Load: 0.13]