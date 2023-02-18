Poll

Vote for your two favourite lineups:

Chakan
Sheer Magnetism
red mongoose
Samie
Buck Pete

Voting closes: February 18, 2023, 05:35:27 am

Author Topic: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Group C  (Read 218 times)

Offline Lastrador

Pre-80s Movie Draft - Group C
« on: Today at 05:35:27 am »
                                                                                                          CHAKAN

Apocalypse Now
1979| Cat 1 - War
Young Frankenstein
1974 | Cat 4 - Comedy
The Graduate
1967 | Cat 3 - Romance
 
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
1977 | Cat 5 - Sci-Fi
Enter the Dragon
1973 | Cat 7 - Foreign
The Maltese Falcon
1941 | Cat 2 - Crime

The Rocky Horror Picture Show
1975 | Cat 8 - Wildcard
The Muppets Movie
1979 | Cat 6 - Family
Dracula
1931 | Bonus  Horror

Dirty Harry
1971 | Bonus - Action




                                                                                                                                                                                      SHEER MAGNETISM

Cat.1: Once Upon a Time in the West - WesternCat.2: The Godfather Part II - CrimeCat.3: Nashville - DramaCat.4: The Producers - Comedy
 
Cat.5: The Exorcist - HorrorCat.6: The Bad News Bears - FamilyCat.7: Black Orpheus - ForeignCat.8: Night of the Hunter - Wild Card

Bonus 1: Charade - RomanceBonus 2: Rollerball - Sci-fi





                                                        RED MONGOOSE


The Cranes Are Flying (1957) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western - Mikhail Kalatozov



North by Northwest (1959) - Cat 2. Thriller - Alfred Hitchcock



Jules and Jim (1962) - Cat 3. Drama/Romance - Francois Truffaut



The Rules of the Game (1939) - Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals - Jean Renoir



Star Wars (1977) - Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror - George Lucas



Rikki-Tikki-Tavi (1975) - Cat 6. Family/Animation - Chuck Jones



Pierrot Le Fou (1965) - Cat 7. Foreign Language - Jean Luc Godard



The Big Sleep (1946) - Cat 8. Wildcard - Howard Hawks



Touch of Evil (1958) - BONUS Cat. 2 Crime - Orson Welles



My Darling Clementine (1946) - BONUS Cat. 1 Western - John Ford






                                                        SAMIE

Sci-Fi- 2001: A Space Odyssey




Thriller- The Conversation




Animation- The Sword in the Stone



Drama- Casablanca



War- Where Eagles Dare



Musical- West Side Story (1961)




Foreign Language- The Big Boss



Action- Bullitt



Romance- To Catch a Thief




Wildcard- The Devils








                                                                                    BUCK PETE



Cat 1. War - The Great Escape
Cat 1. (Bonus) Western - The Good The Bad & The Ugly
Cat 2. Crime - The French Connection
Cat 2.  (Bonus) Thriller - Deliverance
Cat 3. Drama - Scum
Cat 4. Comedy - Blazing Saddles
Cat 5. Sci-Fi - Mad Max
Cat 6. Family - Bugsy Malone
Cat 7. Foreign language - Game of Death
Cat 8. Wildcard - The Warriors
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Group C
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:28:28 am »
I actually don't think there's a bad list here, though I really like Mongoose's - Touch of Evil, The Cranes Are Flying, Pierrot le Fou and North by Northwest are all brllliant picks.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Group C
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:42:04 am »
Chakan & Pete for me
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Group C
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:07:20 am »
Chakan and Pete - again difficult - but some great picks in there
Offline El Lobo

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Group C
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:10:53 am »
Chakan and Sheer
Offline telekon

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Group C
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:48:46 am »
Mongoose for a very well crafted and personal list.
The others were really good but very even so only voted once.
Offline Draex

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Group C
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:22:03 pm »
I voted Pete, some classics and The Warriors is a personal favourite.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Group C
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:56:42 pm »
Probably the tightest group to call. Everyone has at least 2 or 3 movies I love in their lineups, and some that I haven't seen, that were really high on my watchlist. Gonna have to give it some thought.
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Group C
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:28:28 am
I actually don't think there's a bad list here, though I really like Mongoose's - Touch of Evil, The Cranes Are Flying, Pierrot le Fou and North by Northwest are all brllliant picks.
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:56:42 pm
Probably the tightest group to call. Everyone has at least 2 or 3 movies I love in their lineups, and some that I haven't seen, that were really high on my watchlist. Gonna have to give it some thought.

Same same. This group is almost impossible. As I scrolled down I was like' ah yeah, definitely Chakan, definitely Sheer, ah ffs definitely mongoose, and Samie and Pete. I give up  :D
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Group C
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:24:59 pm »
BUMP
