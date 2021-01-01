I was astonished to learn from Jonathan Wilson's article yesterday that the Roma bench had collected 13 Red Cards this season. That's about 13 more than you'd expect.



During the match on Wednesday it was clear from the incident near the end that Mourinho was pushing some poor sap on his bench forward to do battle with the linesman. The bloke got a yellow. Mourinho already had a yellow and obviously feared getting a second one.



It's clearly a strategy that Roma deploy under Mourinho. Contest every decision fiercely and berate the officials every time you concede a free kick or a throw-in or corner. The hope must be that the officials, fearing the stress of being shouted at and abused, eventually go soft on your team.



I thought the ref had a very good game, kept his cool, kept making the right calls, and generally kept the abysmal game afloat. The only "disgrace" was Mourinho and his terrible team.



Are the Roma fans an "extension of Mourinho's personality"? Probably not. They were already c*nts, and have long been so. We knew that in '84 and learned it again when they attacked Sean Cox. But you have to admit that it's rare for savages like that to find a leader whose personality matches their own. Di Canio found his kind of people at Lazio. Mourinho has found them at Roma. Both men could be charming and interesting in cooler moments. But the 'inner fascist' clearly comes out when passions are high.



A year's enforced eviction to the stands might cool Mourinho down a bit. But to be on the safe side I'd make it two years. Who knows? His shitty Roma team might actually start playing better and winning stuff if he was removed from the touchline. They do have one or two decent players.





