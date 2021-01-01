« previous next »
UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Today at 10:54:11 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:51:09 am
Taylor had a good game as well. If theres one big decision he missed its a handball against Fernando that was a penalty in my opinion but hes not even deserving of anger. I believe nobody wouldve done a better job in that game than him. He was very good. Of course, Taylor in England is a different proposition; hes not nearly as good. On the international stage hes one of the best. He did a great job in Copenhagen in 2021.
Yes, hes not a great ref, but he did a good job in that game.

And under exceptionally difficult conditions too. The almost choreographed abuse and delaying and interruptions were dealt with about as well as you could do.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Today at 10:54:13 am
I cant stand Taylor but I actually thought he reffed the game well considering the on field and off field antics.

Not sure what gripe Roma or Mourinho can have accept they dominated the first 45 mins and then reverted to their managers absolute piss stain football. Easy to see why he no longer competes for the biggest trophies as he has not adapted or progressed his style in 20 years.

Roma fans are vile bastards as we find out first hand.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Today at 11:04:31 am
Sorry but I think if you are defending Taylor for that game then I don't think you can fairly criticise him ever again in the league. He made some typical decisions that on another day he decides to give or not give, that's what infuriates most people about refs like him.

The handball in the box for example and the keeper off his line which was a massive call (not directly his decision tbf) that on other days have been left or given the other way. So if that was Liverpool playing last night and that happened I don't think it's fair to pretend you wouldn't be fuming, turn around and say "he had a good game never mind."

If he made those decisions against us, knowing who he is, we would rightly be thinking he has used bias there. Mourinho hates him and likely vice versa so that's why he felt the same (not excusing him for being a c*nt about it of course).
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Today at 11:15:59 am
I was astonished to learn from Jonathan Wilson's article yesterday that the Roma bench had collected 13 Red Cards this season. That's about 13 more than you'd expect.

During the match on Wednesday it was clear from the incident near the end that Mourinho was pushing some poor sap on his bench forward to do battle with the linesman. The bloke got a yellow. Mourinho already had a yellow and obviously feared getting a second one.

It's clearly a strategy that Roma deploy under Mourinho. Contest every decision fiercely and berate the officials every time you concede a free kick or a throw-in or corner. The hope must be that the officials, fearing the stress of being shouted at and abused, eventually go soft on your team.

I thought the ref had a very good game, kept his cool, kept making the right calls, and generally kept the abysmal game afloat. The only "disgrace" was Mourinho and his terrible team.

Are the Roma fans an "extension of Mourinho's personality"? Probably not. They were already c*nts, and have long been so. We knew that in '84 and learned it again when they attacked Sean Cox. But you have to admit that it's rare for savages like that to find a leader whose personality matches their own. Di Canio found his kind of people at Lazio. Mourinho has found them at Roma. Both men could be charming and interesting in cooler moments. But the 'inner fascist' clearly comes out when passions are high.

A year's enforced eviction to the stands might cool Mourinho down a bit. But to be on the safe side I'd make it two years. Who knows? His shitty Roma team might actually start playing better and winning stuff if he was removed from the touchline. They do have one or two decent players.


Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Today at 11:20:17 am
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Today at 12:00:22 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:19:15 am
Would you knowingly walk into an airport after you had been abused by a.high profile figure the previous night knowing idiots that follow that figure are likely to be in the airport with your wife and kids?

Because I fucking wouldn't.

He deserves zero sympathy. I'll forgive his kids, but his wife married him, she must realise what kind of man he is.
Yep, he should have hid in Budapest forever.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Today at 12:01:06 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:04:31 am
Sorry but I think if you are defending Taylor for that game then I don't think you can fairly criticise him ever again in the league. He made some typical decisions that on another day he decides to give or not give, that's what infuriates most people about refs like him.

The handball in the box for example and the keeper off his line which was a massive call (not directly his decision tbf) that on other days have been left or given the other way. So if that was Liverpool playing last night and that happened I don't think it's fair to pretend you wouldn't be fuming, turn around and say "he had a good game never mind."

If he made those decisions against us, knowing who he is, we would rightly be thinking he has used bias there. Mourinho hates him and likely vice versa so that's why he felt the same (not excusing him for being a c*nt about it of course).

I don't think that 'thought experiment' is quite as impressive as you think. Here's another one. If your answers remain the same as the ones you just gave then I will be impressed.

Taylor is refereeing Liverpool again. But this time we're Sevilla not Roma. Taylor decides to give a penalty for the 'hand ball'. Still happy? Then the Roma keeper moves a yard off his line and 'saves' our penalty. That's ok too?

Nah, didn't think so.

The ref did a decent job. Under the circumstances he did a heroic one.

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Today at 12:06:21 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:15:59 am
I was astonished to learn from Jonathan Wilson's article yesterday that the Roma bench had collected 13 Red Cards this season. That's about 13 more than you'd expect.

During the match on Wednesday it was clear from the incident near the end that Mourinho was pushing some poor sap on his bench forward to do battle with the linesman. The bloke got a yellow. Mourinho already had a yellow and obviously feared getting a second one.

It's clearly a strategy that Roma deploy under Mourinho. Contest every decision fiercely and berate the officials every time you concede a free kick or a throw-in or corner. The hope must be that the officials, fearing the stress of being shouted at and abused, eventually go soft on your team.

I thought the ref had a very good game, kept his cool, kept making the right calls, and generally kept the abysmal game afloat. The only "disgrace" was Mourinho and his terrible team.

Are the Roma fans an "extension of Mourinho's personality"? Probably not. They were already c*nts, and have long been so. We knew that in '84 and learned it again when they attacked Sean Cox. But you have to admit that it's rare for savages like that to find a leader whose personality matches their own. Di Canio found his kind of people at Lazio. Mourinho has found them at Roma. Both men could be charming and interesting in cooler moments. But the 'inner fascist' clearly comes out when passions are high.

A year's enforced eviction to the stands might cool Mourinho down a bit. But to be on the safe side I'd make it two years. Who knows? His shitty Roma team might actually start playing better and winning stuff if he was removed from the touchline. They do have one or two decent players.

Excellent points overall Roma fans certainly have an manager every bit as disgusting and unrepentant as the are Also any bench which gets as many cards as Roma should be looked at by those in authority.
