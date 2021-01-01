I completely agree he shouldnt have been harassed at all, with or without his family, Im in no way justifying that.



I just think its a bit of a stretch to blame Mourinho for it and Im fairly sure that we wouldnt be blaming the manager if it was the same thing had happened with someone else.



I have to agree and not trying to excuse Mourinho either, but to blame him for something that happened in an airport is not right.He did what many managers will have done or much worse to refs after the game in tunnels, refs changing rooms and car parks or to the media itself, including our own many many times, but this hasnt been caught and spread on a smartphone.Their fans have some sections that are complete fucking animals, to blame their actions on what the manager said is just hating on him for the sake of it because people already hate him which has been clear as fucking day just in here.If people defending Anthony Taylors doesnt tell you youre blinded by hatred for something then nothing will.The ref brought his family, that wasnt his fault either, mourinho was a dickhead for carrying it on in the car park too but only fault in my view is at the scum element of the Roma fan base and the media who spread it all out as they know they have a ready made fan base of their own waiting to be outraged and throw blame.