Author Topic: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final  (Read 38460 times)

Offline Robinred

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1680 on: Yesterday at 10:59:57 pm »
Ive no axe to grind for or against Taylor, but to call him a disgrace is ludicrous. The only genuine disgrace is, as ever, Mourinho.

I sincerely hope UEFA throw the book at him - he deserves a long ban for fomenting the Roma fans aggro, not that they need much winding up.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1681 on: Yesterday at 11:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 10:14:51 pm
I seem to remember him trying to throw St Johns Ambulance under the bus as well when Cech got his injury.  Just an absolute stain on the game.

That was one of his most ridiculous stunts. I don't even remember him being reprimanded for it
Online jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1682 on: Yesterday at 11:10:16 pm »
They need to throw the book at Mourinho after these disturbing scenes, its very worrying that families were being harassed as well. UEFA need to make an example of the club.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1683 on: Yesterday at 11:31:49 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:10:16 pm
They need to throw the book at Mourinho after these disturbing scenes, its very worrying that families were being harassed as well. UEFA need to make an example of the club.

13 red cards given to the Roma bench this season!
Offline TepidT2O

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1684 on: Yesterday at 11:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:59:57 pm
Ive no axe to grind for or against Taylor, but to call him a disgrace is ludicrous. The only genuine disgrace is, as ever, Mourinho.

I sincerely hope UEFA throw the book at him - he deserves a long ban for fomenting the Roma fans aggro, not that they need much winding up.
Suspect hes going to  get a very very lengthy ban for this.

We forget that heinsrigated death threats against refs when he was at Chelsea.  Now? Theyve actually turned violent on a ref.

The comments by him are utterly indefensible, heat of the moment on the touch line? Ok, it happens. But this?  Dreadful man.
Offline classycarra

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 12:15:16 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:48:53 pm
Suspect hes going to  get a very very lengthy ban for this.

We forget that heinsrigated death threats against refs when he was at Chelsea.  Now? Theyve actually turned violent on a ref.

The comments by him are utterly indefensible, heat of the moment on the touch line? Ok, it happens. But this?  Dreadful man.
it's UEFA, they won't do shit unless something impacts their bag
Online MdArshad

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 04:51:40 am »
Watching Taylor's daughter being that frightened made me feel really angry. I only catch the extended highlights but I am really getting sick of football nowadays, 2 teams that cheat non stop and complain/whine.

Our next manager after Klopp will hopefully keep our team as it is. I think we are the only team nowadays who does this. I get why so many have stopped watching football (almost like a few years ago, when watching wrestling was no longer tolerable).
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 05:34:32 am »
You can think the roma fans and Maureen are idiots while also thinking taking your family and marching through the airport with them is daft.

He was there to referee the game. It's not a family weekend away
Online Jm55

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 07:01:54 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:48:53 pm
Suspect hes going to  get a very very lengthy ban for this.

We forget that heinsrigated death threats against refs when he was at Chelsea.  Now? Theyve actually turned violent on a ref.

The comments by him are utterly indefensible, heat of the moment on the touch line? Ok, it happens. But this?  Dreadful man.

Genuinely not sure that this is warranted.

What has he said thats indefensible, Taylor is a disgrace, weve been saying that ourselves for years. Ive always said I dont think its any kind of conspiracy or anything, just that hes shite at his job and arrogant enough to believe hes always right which is a dreadful combination when refereeing major football matches.

Obviously he shouldnt have waited in the carpal for him, it came across as very WWE but I do find the fact that hes now being blamed for the Roma fans attacking Taylor a bit over the top. This wasnt Trump igniting a riot, it was a manager complaining about a referee and its no worse than what Ferguson repeatedly got away with.

The issue here is Romas fucking support which has been shown time and again to be made up of a bunch of shithouses.
Online damomad

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 07:12:01 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:34:32 am
You can think the roma fans and Maureen are idiots while also thinking taking your family and marching through the airport with them is daft.

He was there to referee the game. It's not a family weekend away

Nothing wrong with the family being there to support him in the biggest final of his career so far. Roma supporters are just savages.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 07:13:03 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:01:54 am
Genuinely not sure that this is warranted.

What has he said thats indefensible, Taylor is a disgrace, weve been saying that ourselves for years. Ive always said I dont think its any kind of conspiracy or anything, just that hes shite at his job and arrogant enough to believe hes always right which is a dreadful combination when refereeing major football matches.

Obviously he shouldnt have waited in the carpal for him, it came across as very WWE but I do find the fact that hes now being blamed for the Roma fans attacking Taylor a bit over the top. This wasnt Trump igniting a riot, it was a manager complaining about a referee and its no worse than what Ferguson repeatedly got away with.

The issue here is Romas fucking support which has been shown time and again to be made up of a bunch of shithouses.

He needs to get a lengthy ban for the consistent way he abuses those within football, it's not like he's ever learnt from any of these disgusting outbursts. It also needs to be pointed out the moment he confronted Taylor in the car park, Roma fans would take that as them having the right to take it further. If the manager is going to behave like an out of control idiot don't be surprised when others take that as a red light. Also you haven't pointed out it wasn't just Taylor who was harassed but also his family. I am not a lover of Taylor either but that is disgusting and should not be happening.
Online Jm55

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 07:27:01 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:13:03 am
He needs to get a lengthy ban for the consistent way he abuses those within football, it's not like he's ever learnt from any of these disgusting outbursts. It also needs to be pointed out the moment he confronted Taylor in the car park, Roma fans would take that as them having the right to take it further. If the manager is going to behave like an out of control idiot don't be surprised when others take that as a red light. Also you haven't pointed out it wasn't just Taylor who was harassed but also his family. I am not a lover of Taylor either but that is disgusting and should not be happening.

I completely agree he shouldnt have been harassed at all, with or without his family, Im in no way justifying that.

I just think its a bit of a stretch to blame Mourinho for it and Im fairly sure that we wouldnt be blaming the manager if it was the same thing had happened with someone else.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 07:54:00 am »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:12:01 am
Nothing wrong with the family being there to support him in the biggest final of his career so far. Roma supporters are just savages.

"Support him" he's doing his job FFS.

Maureen and the Roma fans are absolute weapons. The Roma shouting right in his face is an idiot. So is the man behind Taylor who digs the Roma fan in the face.

He doesn't take them when he's taking charge of Plymouth v Darlington in the cup.

He also could have avoided his family being any part of it by travelling through the airport separately. It's what any normal person would do in a situation.

What will happen is you'll have to be Team Ref or you're Team Roma.

So the next criticism of a ref will be a time to bring this up. They are above criticism because of this.

Again. Roma and Maureeno are dicks
Online Andy82lfc

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 08:01:44 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:27:01 am
I completely agree he shouldnt have been harassed at all, with or without his family, Im in no way justifying that.

I just think its a bit of a stretch to blame Mourinho for it and Im fairly sure that we wouldnt be blaming the manager if it was the same thing had happened with someone else.

I have to agree and not trying to excuse Mourinho either, but to blame him for something that happened in an airport is not right.

He did what many managers will have done or much worse to refs after the game in tunnels, refs changing rooms and car parks or to the media itself, including our own many many times, but this hasnt been caught and spread on a smartphone.

Their fans have some sections that are complete fucking animals, to blame their actions on what the manager said is just hating on him for the sake of it because people already hate him which has been clear as fucking day just in here.

If people defending Anthony Taylors doesnt tell you youre blinded by hatred for something then nothing will.

The ref brought his family, that wasnt his fault either,  mourinho was a dickhead for carrying it on in the car park too but only fault in my view is at the scum element of the Roma fan base and the media who spread it all out as they know they have a ready made fan base of their own waiting to be outraged and throw blame.


Online jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 08:04:42 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:54:00 am
"Support him" he's doing his job FFS.

Maureen and the Roma fans are absolute weapons. The Roma shouting right in his face is an idiot. So is the man behind Taylor who digs the Roma fan in the face.

He doesn't take them when he's taking charge of Plymouth v Darlington in the cup.

He also could have avoided his family being any part of it by travelling through the airport separately. It's what any normal person would do in a situation.

What will happen is you'll have to be Team Ref or you're Team Roma.

So the next criticism of a ref will be a time to bring this up. They are above criticism because of this.

Again. Roma and Maureeno are dicks

Does it ever occur to you that his wife and daughter might have been on an entirely separate break which meant they only travelled together? People are free to travel and coincide with separate family occasions.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 08:07:37 am »
No ref deserves that sort of hostility.

Football is an emotional game but these are grown men.

Mourinho will be in trouble.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1696 on: Today at 08:19:15 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:04:42 am

Does it ever occur to you that his wife and daughter might have been on an entirely separate break which meant they only travelled together? People are free to travel and coincide with separate family occasions.

Would you knowingly walk into an airport after you had been abused by a.high profile figure the previous night knowing idiots that follow that figure are likely to be in the airport with your wife and kids?

Because I fucking wouldn't.

He deserves zero sympathy. I'll forgive his kids, but his wife married him, she must realise what kind of man he is.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1697 on: Today at 08:50:43 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:19:15 am
Would you knowingly walk into an airport after you had been abused by a.high profile figure the previous night knowing idiots that follow that figure are likely to be in the airport with your wife and kids?

Because I fucking wouldn't.

He deserves zero sympathy. I'll forgive his kids, but his wife married him, she must realise what kind of man he is.

Is that first paragraph for real? What exactly did you expect him to do? He has to get home somehow. As for the rest of your post its not even worth a response.
Online tubby

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 08:50:57 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:19:15 am
Would you knowingly walk into an airport after you had been abused by a.high profile figure the previous night knowing idiots that follow that figure are likely to be in the airport with your wife and kids?

Because I fucking wouldn't.

He deserves zero sympathy. I'll forgive his kids, but his wife married him, she must realise what kind of man he is.

This is a mad take.  People should be able to walk around in public without getting abuse from a gang of twats.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 08:57:08 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:19:15 am
Would you knowingly walk into an airport after you had been abused by a.high profile figure the previous night knowing idiots that follow that figure are likely to be in the airport with your wife and kids?

Because I fucking wouldn't.

He deserves zero sympathy. I'll forgive his kids, but his wife married him, she must realise what kind of man he is.

I think Taylor is a corrupt, arrogant dickhead as much as the next Andy but come on mate that's a bit much  ;D

He is a human being after all, I dislike him a lot but nobody deserves to have a mob of utter mutant, scum bags hounding and physically threatening him and his family. That went a bit too far.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 08:58:29 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:19:15 am
Would you knowingly walk into an airport after you had been abused by a.high profile figure the previous night knowing idiots that follow that figure are likely to be in the airport with your wife and kids?

Because I fucking wouldn't.

He deserves zero sympathy. I'll forgive his kids, but his wife married him, she must realise what kind of man he is.

Theres victim shaming and then theres this.
Online The North Bank

Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1701 on: Today at 09:03:56 am »
Anyone who confronted him is absolute scum, and Mourinho has previous with this inflammatory behaviour
