Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1680 on: Yesterday at 10:59:57 pm »
Ive no axe to grind for or against Taylor, but to call him a disgrace is ludicrous. The only genuine disgrace is, as ever, Mourinho.

I sincerely hope UEFA throw the book at him - he deserves a long ban for fomenting the Roma fans aggro, not that they need much winding up.
rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1681 on: Yesterday at 11:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 10:14:51 pm
I seem to remember him trying to throw St Johns Ambulance under the bus as well when Cech got his injury.  Just an absolute stain on the game.

That was one of his most ridiculous stunts. I don't even remember him being reprimanded for it
jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1682 on: Yesterday at 11:10:16 pm »
They need to throw the book at Mourinho after these disturbing scenes, its very worrying that families were being harassed as well. UEFA need to make an example of the club.
Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1683 on: Yesterday at 11:31:49 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:10:16 pm
They need to throw the book at Mourinho after these disturbing scenes, its very worrying that families were being harassed as well. UEFA need to make an example of the club.

13 red cards given to the Roma bench this season!
TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1684 on: Yesterday at 11:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:59:57 pm
Ive no axe to grind for or against Taylor, but to call him a disgrace is ludicrous. The only genuine disgrace is, as ever, Mourinho.

I sincerely hope UEFA throw the book at him - he deserves a long ban for fomenting the Roma fans aggro, not that they need much winding up.
Suspect hes going to  get a very very lengthy ban for this.

We forget that heinsrigated death threats against refs when he was at Chelsea.  Now? Theyve actually turned violent on a ref.

The comments by him are utterly indefensible, heat of the moment on the touch line? Ok, it happens. But this?  Dreadful man.


classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 12:15:16 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:48:53 pm
Suspect hes going to  get a very very lengthy ban for this.

We forget that heinsrigated death threats against refs when he was at Chelsea.  Now? Theyve actually turned violent on a ref.

The comments by him are utterly indefensible, heat of the moment on the touch line? Ok, it happens. But this?  Dreadful man.
it's UEFA, they won't do shit unless something impacts their bag
MdArshad

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 04:51:40 am »
Watching Taylor's daughter being that frightened made me feel really angry. I only catch the extended highlights but I am really getting sick of football nowadays, 2 teams that cheat non stop and complain/whine.

Our next manager after Klopp will hopefully keep our team as it is. I think we are the only team nowadays who does this. I get why so many have stopped watching football (almost like a few years ago, when watching wrestling was no longer tolerable).
red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 05:34:32 am »
You can think the roma fans and Maureen are idiots while also thinking taking your family and marching through the airport with them is daft.

He was there to referee the game. It's not a family weekend away
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 07:01:54 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:48:53 pm
Suspect hes going to  get a very very lengthy ban for this.

We forget that heinsrigated death threats against refs when he was at Chelsea.  Now? Theyve actually turned violent on a ref.

The comments by him are utterly indefensible, heat of the moment on the touch line? Ok, it happens. But this?  Dreadful man.

Genuinely not sure that this is warranted.

What has he said thats indefensible, Taylor is a disgrace, weve been saying that ourselves for years. Ive always said I dont think its any kind of conspiracy or anything, just that hes shite at his job and arrogant enough to believe hes always right which is a dreadful combination when refereeing major football matches.

Obviously he shouldnt have waited in the carpal for him, it came across as very WWE but I do find the fact that hes now being blamed for the Roma fans attacking Taylor a bit over the top. This wasnt Trump igniting a riot, it was a manager complaining about a referee and its no worse than what Ferguson repeatedly got away with.

The issue here is Romas fucking support which has been shown time and again to be made up of a bunch of shithouses.
damomad

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 07:12:01 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:34:32 am
You can think the roma fans and Maureen are idiots while also thinking taking your family and marching through the airport with them is daft.

He was there to referee the game. It's not a family weekend away

Nothing wrong with the family being there to support him in the biggest final of his career so far. Roma supporters are just savages.
jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 07:13:03 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:01:54 am
Genuinely not sure that this is warranted.

What has he said thats indefensible, Taylor is a disgrace, weve been saying that ourselves for years. Ive always said I dont think its any kind of conspiracy or anything, just that hes shite at his job and arrogant enough to believe hes always right which is a dreadful combination when refereeing major football matches.

Obviously he shouldnt have waited in the carpal for him, it came across as very WWE but I do find the fact that hes now being blamed for the Roma fans attacking Taylor a bit over the top. This wasnt Trump igniting a riot, it was a manager complaining about a referee and its no worse than what Ferguson repeatedly got away with.

The issue here is Romas fucking support which has been shown time and again to be made up of a bunch of shithouses.

He needs to get a lengthy ban for the consistent way he abuses those within football, it's not like he's ever learnt from any of these disgusting outbursts. It also needs to be pointed out the moment he confronted Taylor in the car park, Roma fans would take that as them having the right to take it further. If the manager is going to behave like an out of control idiot don't be surprised when others take that as a red light. Also you haven't pointed out it wasn't just Taylor who was harassed but also his family. I am not a lover of Taylor either but that is disgusting and should not be happening.
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 07:27:01 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:13:03 am
He needs to get a lengthy ban for the consistent way he abuses those within football, it's not like he's ever learnt from any of these disgusting outbursts. It also needs to be pointed out the moment he confronted Taylor in the car park, Roma fans would take that as them having the right to take it further. If the manager is going to behave like an out of control idiot don't be surprised when others take that as a red light. Also you haven't pointed out it wasn't just Taylor who was harassed but also his family. I am not a lover of Taylor either but that is disgusting and should not be happening.

I completely agree he shouldnt have been harassed at all, with or without his family, Im in no way justifying that.

I just think its a bit of a stretch to blame Mourinho for it and Im fairly sure that we wouldnt be blaming the manager if it was the same thing had happened with someone else.
