Suspect hes going to get a very very lengthy ban for this.



We forget that heinsrigated death threats against refs when he was at Chelsea. Now? Theyve actually turned violent on a ref.



The comments by him are utterly indefensible, heat of the moment on the touch line? Ok, it happens. But this? Dreadful man.



Genuinely not sure that this is warranted.What has he said thats indefensible, Taylor is a disgrace, weve been saying that ourselves for years. Ive always said I dont think its any kind of conspiracy or anything, just that hes shite at his job and arrogant enough to believe hes always right which is a dreadful combination when refereeing major football matches.Obviously he shouldnt have waited in the carpal for him, it came across as very WWE but I do find the fact that hes now being blamed for the Roma fans attacking Taylor a bit over the top. This wasnt Trump igniting a riot, it was a manager complaining about a referee and its no worse than what Ferguson repeatedly got away with.The issue here is Romas fucking support which has been shown time and again to be made up of a bunch of shithouses.