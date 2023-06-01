Imagine all that effort to get to a final and thats the plan he comes up with, and then losing it anyway. Thats a Mussolini-style effort, if we must talk fascists.
And no, hes always been like that. The way they played in 2003 drove Celtic crazy, and theres been an incredible list of vendettas and throwings-under-the-bus ever since - Anders Frisk, Pedro Leon, Eva Carneiro, Luke Shaw, the Palace ballboy that time, many others I forget. By most accounts hes pretty sound away from the game as well, but imo that only makes it worse. You dont have to be like that.