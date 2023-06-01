« previous next »
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1640 on: Today at 11:20:29 am
He's just a massive wanker. Don't get why there seem to be players out there, who actually like him and like playing for him (like Matic now or Materazzi in the past). Didn't follow every single second of last nights post-game stuff, but Mourinho was nowhere to be seen except for his lone-medal presentation, while he had players (some of them still kids it seems) sitting or standing on the pitch crying their eyes out.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1641 on: Today at 11:20:44 am
Its funny because 7 EL has done little for Sevillas reputation as a big club.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1642 on: Today at 11:49:24 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:08:04 am
Jonathan Wilson is good on Mourinho and the final in today's Grauniad

José Mourinho fights the bad fight, but ends up on the losing side

Very true, also same could be said of Simeone for similar traits and other managers too.

I've always never minded that in sportspeople though, same for Djokovic, absolute mutant cretin that he is I really enjoy watching how mental he is when competing, his insane desire to win etc, and always showing if you want it more you mostly always win, which he does. Strangely opposite for him though, great when he's playing, complete twat outside the court and away from the game. 
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1643 on: Today at 12:12:45 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:05:49 am
Assuming there will be a mass witch hunt and call for respect for officials

:lmao

It's all Jurgen's fault, he's led poor Jose astray by influencing him with his awful German behaviour.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1644 on: Today at 12:36:09 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:40:42 am
Thing is I agree with that in terms of how he is on the pitch, but I look at that the same way I look at Suarez or Costa or anyone like that, snide shithouse c*nts but you love it when they are on your side. So I've always separated that and can just laugh at it, unless of course they are playing you and for that moment you really have it in for them.

Also respect the fact that unlike cheats like pep, and although his football is dog shit, he has proven to win everything with much less than the rest. Winning the CL with Porto and Inter were pretty decent lets face it.

He may well be an uber c*nt in real life, no one knows on here, but he comes across pretty decent outside of the game too. Have you puked on your keyboard yet?  ;D

For the game last night though if you can't at least get on board with the fact he also like us has Taylors cards marked and knows what a bias, hate driven corrupt c*nt he is then your hatred for him might have gone too far to pull back  ;D
Alright, Andy. Ive disliked the c*nt since I watched the 03 UEFA Cup final. It was horrible football, and that was the benchmark thats been his mo since. Invariably when his team loses it ends up being about him, thats partly on the media, but mainly on him. The football though, its anathema to me. You could give him the best attackers in the world and hed still play that shitty version of catennacio that is his go to against a decent team and in any final he plays.

Theres a litany of things hes done and said just in his time the Premier league that I think goes beyond the norm in football, we all know of them.

And like others have said, he seems semi likeable when hes not involved in a game.

As for the refs,as I said, I didnt watch the game. But the fact that Taylor was even allowed a Euro final tells us all we need to know how footballs authorities view the fans and teams, with contempt. Its nothing new, I and many others in here were at a game in 65 were we beat Inter at Anfield, the second leg was won by the match fixer that both Inter and juventus employed to pay off referees
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1645 on: Today at 12:44:19 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 12:36:09 pm
Alright, Andy. Ive disliked the c*nt since I watched the 03 UEFA Cup final. It was horrible football, and that was the benchmark thats been his mo since. Invariably when his team loses it ends up being about him, thats partly on the media, but mainly on him. The football though, its anathema to me. You could give him the best attackers in the world and hed still play that shitty version of catennacio that is his go to against a decent team and in any final he plays.

Theres a litany of things hes done and said just in his time the Premier league that I think goes beyond the norm in football, we all know of them.

And like others have said, he seems semi likeable when hes not involved in a game.

As for the refs,as I said, I didnt watch the game. But the fact that Taylor was even allowed a Euro final tells us all we need to know how footballs authorities view the fans and teams, with contempt. Its nothing new, I and many others in here were at a game in 65 were we beat Inter at Anfield, the second leg was won by the match fixer that both Inter and juventus employed to pay off referees

Yeah can't disagree with most of that  :D

As for refs back in the day I shudder to think of the many times officials were bought and trophies were won, but yeah still going on I'm sure, as with all corruption it doesn't go away people just get better at hiding it.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1646 on: Today at 12:58:25 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:20:44 am
Its funny because 7 EL has done little for Sevillas reputation as a big club.
Because they always choke in the CL and in La Liga this year they've been shit. And winning the Europa League that many times I don't think would elevate any club as a major force.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1647 on: Today at 01:02:15 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:20:29 am
He's just a massive wanker. Don't get why there seem to be players out there, who actually like him and like playing for him (like Matic now or Materazzi in the past). Didn't follow every single second of last nights post-game stuff, but Mourinho was nowhere to be seen except for his lone-medal presentation, while he had players (some of them still kids it seems) sitting or standing on the pitch crying their eyes out.

Yep, he's a total c*nt, he's even got his worshippers on here, proper weird. If Roma have any sense they'll sack him, a couple of cup runs shouldn't disguise how shit they've been in the league and the football is dire.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1648 on: Today at 01:03:22 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:20:44 am
Its funny because 7 EL has done little for Sevillas reputation as a big club.
It's all about the Big Ears and league titles.  :)
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1649 on: Today at 01:13:54 pm
The biggest cnut in football in my book just behind Fernandes, in fact wouldn't surprise me if he's Fernandes's dad.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1650 on: Today at 01:20:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:37:54 am
By the letter of the law he was off his line. Ive definitely seen worse although I suppose every kick gets checked these days. I think Sevilla had it won by that point anyway. Roma would have had to score, and Sevilla miss again to get back parity.
I'd hate to go out that way if it was us though. All seems so arbitrary, having someone in an office somewhere deciding which occasion when a keeper jumps forward off their line is the one that they decide to clamp down on. The penalty Roma missed just before the winner (which hit the post) you could make a case should have been retaken as Bono was just about off his line
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1651 on: Today at 01:25:06 pm

'[SportItalia] Mourinho waits in the parking lot to harass match officials: "Fucking disgrace. Even Rosetti (Uefa designator) said it wasn't a penalty" (referring to the penalty given to Sevilla then revoked after VAR review)' - https://twitter.com/GianluVisco/status/1664052258227486720 (with 1 minute video)



'José Mourinho swears at referee Taylor and calls him disgrace in car park rant':-

Roma manager escalates criticism after Europa League final
Uefa could take action over this and his press conference

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/01/jose-mourinho-swears-at-referee-anthony-taylor-disgrace-car-park-roma-europa-league-final
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1652 on: Today at 02:13:49 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:02:15 pm
Yep, he's a total c*nt, he's even got his worshippers on here, proper weird. If Roma have any sense they'll sack him, a couple of cup runs shouldn't disguise how shit they've been in the league and the football is dire.

According to "The Guardian" Mou is adored in Rome.

As for the game last night, I had it on in the background while I was cleaning and organising my rubbish. I enjoyed sorting the food waste more than the game. It was atrocious, the absolute worst of cheating, diving, faking injuries, whining, complaining, time-wasting and bullying. Both squads were at it. It's the main reason I can't warm to Sevilla. Brilliant support, I'd love to go to their ground sometime etc etc ... but awful on the field, always have been. Roma ?????? Mourinho, food waste.

It says something but I actually felt sorry for Atkinson and even more so Michael Oliver. I thought he (Atkinson) did well myself and I can't stand him. It was, football-wise, a disgraceful game and does absolutely nothing for football (for me).

Quick aside, I recently saw a replay of the Liverpool v Newcastle cup final in the 70's. It was full of full-on tough challenges but the "victim" always got up as fast as possible and got on with it. Totally different mentality, I remember it well. Worth a quick glance for you 21st century kids !!
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1653 on: Today at 02:19:51 pm
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 02:13:49 pm
According to "The Guardian" Mou is adored in Rome.

As for the game last night, I had it on in the background while I was cleaning and organising my rubbish. I enjoyed sorting the food waste more than the game. It was atrocious, the absolute worst of cheating, diving, faking injuries, whining, complaining, time-wasting and bullying. Both squads were at it. It's the main reason I can't warm to Sevilla. Brilliant support, I'd love to go to their ground sometime etc etc ... but awful on the field, always have been. Roma ?????? Mourinho, food waste.

It says something but I actually felt sorry for Atkinson and even more so Michael Oliver. I thought he (Atkinson) did well myself and I can't stand him. It was, football-wise, a disgraceful game and does absolutely nothing for football (for me).

Quick aside, I recently saw a replay of the Liverpool v Newcastle cup final in the 70's. It was full of full-on tough challenges but the "victim" always got up as fast as possible and got on with it. Totally different mentality, I remember it well. Worth a quick glance for you 21st century kids !!

Looks like you mixed up your referees there, I hope you didn't have mouldy cheese for lunch too!  ;D
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1654 on: Today at 02:26:24 pm
UEFA should throw the book at Mourinho total c*nt of a man, i see next season is his 3rd full season at Roma [appointed Roma head coach May 21], when normally Mourinho has his 3rd season meltdowns everywhere, & ends up being saked before the end of the season.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1655 on: Today at 04:38:26 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:26:24 pm
UEFA should throw the book at Mourinho total c*nt of a man, i see next season is his 3rd full season at Roma [appointed Roma head coach May 21], when normally Mourinho has his 3rd season meltdowns everywhere, & ends up being saked before the end of the season.

Men like him didn't exist 20 years ago. Not even Mourinho was like this. It could be that he has simply got older, more arrogant and more cynical about life. But I think it's the culture that has radically changed and allowed him to behave like he does. Call it post-Trumpian if you like. He's clearly at a stage now where he thinks every decision against him or his side is personally motivated, spiteful and wrong. His team is an extension of his wretched personality. Horrible. It was very satisfying to see them lose. I wasn't surprised to see a clip of him this morning shouting abuse at the referee in the underground car park long after the game was over. He was surrounded by his security detail of course, as he always is when he verbally or physically attacks someone.

His parents were Fascists who supported the Salazar regime I believe. It makes sense.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1656 on: Today at 04:40:55 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:20:44 am
Its funny because 7 EL has done little for Sevillas reputation as a big club.

The competition's decrease in value and prestige has also coincided with their domination of it. Atletico Madrid have won it 3 times as well since 2010.but they've also reached CL finals and won La Liga titles.

Sevilla have never really competed at the top of the table apart from one year under Ramos with the likes of Dani Alves where they run Real/Barca close.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1657 on: Today at 06:26:11 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:38:26 pm
Men like him didn't exist 20 years ago. Not even Mourinho was like this. It could be that he has simply got older, more arrogant and more cynical about life. But I think it's the culture that has radically changed and allowed him to behave like he does. Call it post-Trumpian if you like. He's clearly at a stage now where he thinks every decision against him or his side is personally motivated, spiteful and wrong. His team is an extension of his wretched personality. Horrible. It was very satisfying to see them lose. I wasn't surprised to see a clip of him this morning shouting abuse at the referee in the underground car park long after the game was over. He was surrounded by his security detail of course, as he always is when he verbally or physically attacks someone.

His parents were Fascists who supported the Salazar regime I believe. It makes sense.

 :lmao

Maybe someone can dig out a link to nazi germany too  ;D
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1658 on: Today at 07:05:57 pm
There is definitely not comparison between uefa cups won pre and post 2000.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1659 on: Today at 07:10:57 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:05:57 pm
There is definitely not comparison between uefa cups won pre and post 2000.
can we shift that to 2002 please
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1660 on: Today at 07:23:20 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:10:57 pm
can we shift that to 2002 please

 ;)
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1661 on: Today at 07:29:28 pm
Imagine all that effort to get to a final and thats the plan he comes up with, and then losing it anyway.  Thats a Mussolini-style effort, if we must talk fascists.

And no, hes always been like that.  The way they played in 2003 drove Celtic crazy, and theres been an incredible list of vendettas and throwings-under-the-bus ever since - Anders Frisk, Pedro Leon, Eva Carneiro, Luke Shaw, the Palace ballboy that time, many others I forget.  By most accounts hes pretty sound away from the game as well, but imo that only makes it worse.  You dont have to be like that.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1662 on: Today at 07:47:27 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 07:29:28 pm
Imagine all that effort to get to a final and thats the plan he comes up with, and then losing it anyway.  Thats a Mussolini-style effort, if we must talk fascists.

And no, hes always been like that.  The way they played in 2003 drove Celtic crazy, and theres been an incredible list of vendettas and throwings-under-the-bus ever since - Anders Frisk, Pedro Leon, Eva Carneiro, Luke Shaw, the Palace ballboy that time, many others I forget.  By most accounts hes pretty sound away from the game as well, but imo that only makes it worse.  You dont have to be like that.
Imagine paying a lot of money to watch your team in a European cup only too see your manager stomp off without thanking you for your support.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1663 on: Today at 07:52:44 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:07:02 am
Any replay of rui patricio encroaching for the retaken penalty. Was it fair?
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1664 on: Today at 08:43:36 pm
The videos of Anthony Taylor and his family getting hounded by Roma fans at Budapest airport are pretty disturbing. Grim fanbase.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1665 on: Today at 08:48:08 pm
