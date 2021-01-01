Yep, he's a total c*nt, he's even got his worshippers on here, proper weird. If Roma have any sense they'll sack him, a couple of cup runs shouldn't disguise how shit they've been in the league and the football is dire.
According to "The Guardian" Mou is adored in Rome.
As for the game last night, I had it on in the background while I was cleaning and organising my rubbish. I enjoyed sorting the food waste more than the game. It was atrocious, the absolute worst of cheating, diving, faking injuries, whining, complaining, time-wasting and bullying. Both squads were at it. It's the main reason I can't warm to Sevilla. Brilliant support, I'd love to go to their ground sometime etc etc ... but awful on the field, always have been. Roma
Mourinho, food waste.
It says something but I actually felt sorry for Atkinson and even more so Michael Oliver. I thought he (Atkinson) did well myself and I can't stand him. It was, football-wise, a disgraceful game and does absolutely nothing for football (for me).
Quick aside, I recently saw a replay of the Liverpool v Newcastle cup final in the 70's. It was full of full-on tough challenges but the "victim" always got up as fast as possible and got on with it. Totally different mentality, I remember it well. Worth a quick glance for you 21st century kids !!