UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final

stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,553
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1640 on: Today at 11:20:29 am
He's just a massive wanker. Don't get why there seem to be players out there, who actually like him and like playing for him (like Matic now or Materazzi in the past). Didn't follow every single second of last nights post-game stuff, but Mourinho was nowhere to be seen except for his lone-medal presentation, while he had players (some of them still kids it seems) sitting or standing on the pitch crying their eyes out.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1641 on: Today at 11:20:44 am
Its funny because 7 EL has done little for Sevillas reputation as a big club.
Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,721
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1642 on: Today at 11:49:24 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:08:04 am
Jonathan Wilson is good on Mourinho and the final in today's Grauniad

José Mourinho fights the bad fight, but ends up on the losing side

Very true, also same could be said of Simeone for similar traits and other managers too.

I've always never minded that in sportspeople though, same for Djokovic, absolute mutant cretin that he is I really enjoy watching how mental he is when competing, his insane desire to win etc, and always showing if you want it more you mostly always win, which he does. Strangely opposite for him though, great when he's playing, complete twat outside the court and away from the game. 
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,275
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1643 on: Today at 12:12:45 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:05:49 am
Assuming there will be a mass witch hunt and call for respect for officials

:lmao

It's all Jurgen's fault, he's led poor Jose astray by influencing him with his awful German behaviour.
Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1644 on: Today at 12:36:09 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:40:42 am
Thing is I agree with that in terms of how he is on the pitch, but I look at that the same way I look at Suarez or Costa or anyone like that, snide shithouse c*nts but you love it when they are on your side. So I've always separated that and can just laugh at it, unless of course they are playing you and for that moment you really have it in for them.

Also respect the fact that unlike cheats like pep, and although his football is dog shit, he has proven to win everything with much less than the rest. Winning the CL with Porto and Inter were pretty decent lets face it.

He may well be an uber c*nt in real life, no one knows on here, but he comes across pretty decent outside of the game too. Have you puked on your keyboard yet?  ;D

For the game last night though if you can't at least get on board with the fact he also like us has Taylors cards marked and knows what a bias, hate driven corrupt c*nt he is then your hatred for him might have gone too far to pull back  ;D
Alright, Andy. Ive disliked the c*nt since I watched the 03 UEFA Cup final. It was horrible football, and that was the benchmark thats been his mo since. Invariably when his team loses it ends up being about him, thats partly on the media, but mainly on him. The football though, its anathema to me. You could give him the best attackers in the world and hed still play that shitty version of catennacio that is his go to against a decent team and in any final he plays.

Theres a litany of things hes done and said just in his time the Premier league that I think goes beyond the norm in football, we all know of them.

And like others have said, he seems semi likeable when hes not involved in a game.

As for the refs,as I said, I didnt watch the game. But the fact that Taylor was even allowed a Euro final tells us all we need to know how footballs authorities view the fans and teams, with contempt. Its nothing new, I and many others in here were at a game in 65 were we beat Inter at Anfield, the second leg was won by the match fixer that both Inter and juventus employed to pay off referees
Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,721
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1645 on: Today at 12:44:19 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 12:36:09 pm
Alright, Andy. Ive disliked the c*nt since I watched the 03 UEFA Cup final. It was horrible football, and that was the benchmark thats been his mo since. Invariably when his team loses it ends up being about him, thats partly on the media, but mainly on him. The football though, its anathema to me. You could give him the best attackers in the world and hed still play that shitty version of catennacio that is his go to against a decent team and in any final he plays.

Theres a litany of things hes done and said just in his time the Premier league that I think goes beyond the norm in football, we all know of them.

And like others have said, he seems semi likeable when hes not involved in a game.

As for the refs,as I said, I didnt watch the game. But the fact that Taylor was even allowed a Euro final tells us all we need to know how footballs authorities view the fans and teams, with contempt. Its nothing new, I and many others in here were at a game in 65 were we beat Inter at Anfield, the second leg was won by the match fixer that both Inter and juventus employed to pay off referees

Yeah can't disagree with most of that  :D

As for refs back in the day I shudder to think of the many times officials were bought and trophies were won, but yeah still going on I'm sure, as with all corruption it doesn't go away people just get better at hiding it.
I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,478
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1646 on: Today at 12:58:25 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:20:44 am
Its funny because 7 EL has done little for Sevillas reputation as a big club.
Because they always choke in the CL and in La Liga this year they've been shit. And winning the Europa League that many times I don't think would elevate any club as a major force.
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1647 on: Today at 01:02:15 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:20:29 am
He's just a massive wanker. Don't get why there seem to be players out there, who actually like him and like playing for him (like Matic now or Materazzi in the past). Didn't follow every single second of last nights post-game stuff, but Mourinho was nowhere to be seen except for his lone-medal presentation, while he had players (some of them still kids it seems) sitting or standing on the pitch crying their eyes out.

Yep, he's a total c*nt, he's even got his worshippers on here, proper weird. If Roma have any sense they'll sack him, a couple of cup runs shouldn't disguise how shit they've been in the league and the football is dire.
Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • ***JFT97***
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1648 on: Today at 01:03:22 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:20:44 am
Its funny because 7 EL has done little for Sevillas reputation as a big club.
It's all about the Big Ears and league titles.  :)
Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,873
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
Reply #1649 on: Today at 01:13:54 pm
The biggest cnut in football in my book just behind Fernandes, in fact wouldn't surprise me if he's Fernandes's dad.
