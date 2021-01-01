Thing is I agree with that in terms of how he is on the pitch, but I look at that the same way I look at Suarez or Costa or anyone like that, snide shithouse c*nts but you love it when they are on your side. So I've always separated that and can just laugh at it, unless of course they are playing you and for that moment you really have it in for them.



Also respect the fact that unlike cheats like pep, and although his football is dog shit, he has proven to win everything with much less than the rest. Winning the CL with Porto and Inter were pretty decent lets face it.



He may well be an uber c*nt in real life, no one knows on here, but he comes across pretty decent outside of the game too. Have you puked on your keyboard yet?



For the game last night though if you can't at least get on board with the fact he also like us has Taylors cards marked and knows what a bias, hate driven corrupt c*nt he is then your hatred for him might have gone too far to pull back



Alright, Andy. Ive disliked the c*nt since I watched the 03 UEFA Cup final. It was horrible football, and that was the benchmark thats been his mo since. Invariably when his team loses it ends up being about him, thats partly on the media, but mainly on him. The football though, its anathema to me. You could give him the best attackers in the world and hed still play that shitty version of catennacio that is his go to against a decent team and in any final he plays.Theres a litany of things hes done and said just in his time the Premier league that I think goes beyond the norm in football, we all know of them.And like others have said, he seems semi likeable when hes not involved in a game.As for the refs,as I said, I didnt watch the game. But the fact that Taylor was even allowed a Euro final tells us all we need to know how footballs authorities view the fans and teams, with contempt. Its nothing new, I and many others in here were at a game in 65 were we beat Inter at Anfield, the second leg was won by the match fixer that both Inter and juventus employed to pay off referees