« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final  (Read 36262 times)

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,552
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1600 on: Yesterday at 11:24:53 pm »
Why did mourinho already get his medals. Does he have to be in bed? Fucking hell...
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1601 on: Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm »
Mourinho making it about himself again. Embarrassing!

I don't like this taking medals off charade. It's a bit disrespectful to the fans.
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1602 on: Yesterday at 11:28:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm
Mourinho making it about himself again. Embarrassing!

I don't like this taking medals off charade. It's a bit disrespectful to the fans.

It's awful, isn't it? So spoilt. Sometimes you lose, deal with it like decent human beings.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,958
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1603 on: Yesterday at 11:28:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm
Mourinho making it about himself again. Embarrassing!

I don't like this taking medals off charade. It's a bit disrespectful to the fans.

He's a piece of shit

You can expect no less
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,364
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1604 on: Yesterday at 11:28:58 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:24:53 pm
Why did mourinho already get his medals. Does he have to be in bed? Fucking hell...

Sore loser, mate.

Took it off, threw it to a fan, then disappeared down the tunnel. The rest of his Roma team and staff were still waiting to queue up for their medals some 8 minutes later.

Let alone waiting around for Sevilla to receive their Winners medals and the Trophy...



11 minute match highlights (McManaman-free): www.dailymotion.com/video/x8lewg5

More highlights & full match replays: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/13wujnd/sevilla_vs_roma_europa_league_31may2023

Full-Time scenes: www.youtube.com/watch?v=3moRxHFt1gQ (3 minute video)



'Sevilla v Roma (1-1) (Sevilla win 4-1 on penalties) | 2023 Europa League Final Highlights' - a 10 minute video from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XnVIEODhV00" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XnVIEODhV00</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/XnVIEODhV00




The trophy lift: https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1664037374110711811 (1 minute video)





Fair play to Sevilla - 7 Europa League titles in 18 seasons... and Suso's 2nd Europa League winners medals too :)

« Last Edit: Today at 12:51:07 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1605 on: Yesterday at 11:30:03 pm »
Hes not special anymore
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,502
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1606 on: Yesterday at 11:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:02:05 pm
How long were you Mullen that one over for?

Ba dum tish .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,958
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1607 on: Yesterday at 11:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:02:05 pm
How long were you Mullen that one over for?

Probably since New Years Day
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,706
  • Red since '64
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1608 on: Yesterday at 11:48:07 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:28:58 pm
Sore loser mate.

Took it off, threw it to a fan, then disappeared down the tunnel. The rest of his Roma team and staff were still waiting to queue up for their medals some 8 minutes later.

Let alone waiting around for Sevilla to receive their Winners medals...



The trophy lift: https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1664037374110711811






Fair play to Sevilla - 7 Europa League titles in 18 seasons... and Suso's 2nd Europa League winners medals too :)



Classic narcissist Mourinho behaviour, and utterly typical. The mans a complete twat.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 12:36:46 am »
Best team won. The usual Mourinho shite. Only one team attempted to play football
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,823
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 06:35:54 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:30:03 pm
Hes not special anymore


Now for the 3rd season meltdown.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,476
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 07:26:01 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm
Mourinho making it about himself again. Embarrassing!

I don't like this taking medals off charade. It's a bit disrespectful to the fans.
It's just for the cameras. "Ooh look at me I'm a winner, I don't like coming in second place so let me take this medal off so people know I have a winning mentality." Fuck off!
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,682
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 07:48:06 am »
Thought it was a good game. Roma didnt take advantage when on top.

Jose was being praised for being a changed man in pre match press.  ::)
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,960
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 07:51:06 am »
Good trophy to win and a good chance for us next season with Sevilla not in it.
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,045
  • i neither know nor care
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 07:54:35 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 07:26:01 am
It's just for the cameras. "Ooh look at me I'm a winner, I don't like coming in second place so let me take this medal off so people know I have a winning mentality." Fuck off!

he knows a media opportunity if he sees one the little shite

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 07:58:59 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:51:06 am
Good trophy to win and a good chance for us next season with Sevilla not in it.

Not in until February.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,943
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 07:59:37 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:51:06 am
Good trophy to win and a good chance for us next season with Sevilla not in it.

Until they finish third in their CL group you mean?  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,943
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 07:59:57 am »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,231
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 08:20:30 am »
He's never gonna change, regardless of where he goes. Always about him, the narcissistic twat.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,530
  • Truthiness
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 08:33:16 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:58:59 am
Not in until February.
You never know. They'll be top seeds, and they might get a really shite 2nd pot team. Like the mancs.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 09:00:17 am »
This is a headline from the Mail. Im not posting a link, its on their site if you want to see the video.

Furious Jose Mourinho waits in the car park to tell Anthony Taylor he's a 'f***ing disgrace' after labelling the English ref's Europa League final display 'bulls***' following Roma's defeat by Sevilla
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,220
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 09:03:02 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 09:00:17 am
This is a headline from the Mail. Im not posting a link, its on their site if you want to see the video.

Furious Jose Mourinho waits in the car park to tell Anthony Taylor he's a 'f***ing disgrace' after labelling the English ref's Europa League final display 'bulls***' following Roma's defeat by Sevilla

Respect for Mourinho has just increased 25%
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,016
  • The first five yards........
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1622 on: Today at 09:03:10 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 09:00:17 am
This is a headline from the Mail. Im not posting a link, its on their site if you want to see the video.

Furious Jose Mourinho waits in the car park to tell Anthony Taylor he's a 'f***ing disgrace' after labelling the English ref's Europa League final display 'bulls***' following Roma's defeat by Sevilla

That wasn't Mourinho. That was our Andy in a Mourinho mask.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,016
  • The first five yards........
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1623 on: Today at 09:03:55 am »
Point proven!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Antonio Chigurh

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1624 on: Today at 09:05:48 am »
  Fair fucks to anyone who watched all of that last night, I couldn't even make it through a 10 minute highlight package with all the surrounding of the ref, fake outrage, diving and waving imaginary cards. What a load of shit football is now. At least Mourinho lost, miserable joy destroying prick.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 09:05:49 am »
Assuming there will be a mass witch hunt and call for respect for officials

:lmao
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,943
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 09:07:27 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:03:02 am
Respect for Mourinho has just increased 25%

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:03:10 am
That wasn't Mourinho. That was our Andy in a Mourinho mask.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1627 on: Today at 09:07:59 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:03:10 am
That wasn't Mourinho. That was our Andy in a Mourinho mask.
Andy would have started thread about it by now.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,943
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1628 on: Today at 09:08:38 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 09:07:59 am
Andy would have started thread about it by now.

With a poll.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1629 on: Today at 09:12:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:03:02 am
Respect for Mourinho has just increased 25%
😁
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1630 on: Today at 09:13:29 am »
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1631 on: Today at 09:17:48 am »
I popped into this thread last night with the intention of watching the game, see if Sevilla could win another. These were several posts from Reds about the whining one, saying how they were growing to like himI closed the page and started a rewatch of The Wire. Hes always been and always will be a narcissist and a huge c*nt. How anyone whose a Red could like the c*nt is beyond me.
Logged

Online goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,177
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1632 on: Today at 09:36:57 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 09:17:48 am
Hes always been and always will be a narcissist and a huge c*nt. How anyone whose a Red could like the c*nt is beyond me.
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,717
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1633 on: Today at 09:40:42 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 09:17:48 am
I popped into this thread last night with the intention of watching the game, see if Sevilla could win another. These were several posts from Reds about the whining one, saying how they were growing to like himI closed the page and started a rewatch of The Wire. Hes always been and always will be a narcissist and a huge c*nt. How anyone whose a Red could like the c*nt is beyond me.

Thing is I agree with that in terms of how he is on the pitch, but I look at that the same way I look at Suarez or Costa or anyone like that, snide shithouse c*nts but you love it when they are on your side. So I've always separated that and can just laugh at it, unless of course they are playing you and for that moment you really have it in for them.

Also respect the fact that unlike cheats like pep, and although his football is dog shit, he has proven to win everything with much less than the rest. Winning the CL with Porto and Inter were pretty decent lets face it.

He may well be an uber c*nt in real life, no one knows on here, but he comes across pretty decent outside of the game too. Have you puked on your keyboard yet?  ;D

For the game last night though if you can't at least get on board with the fact he also like us has Taylors cards marked and knows what a bias, hate driven corrupt c*nt he is then your hatred for him might have gone too far to pull back  ;D
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1634 on: Today at 10:07:02 am »
Any replay of rui patricio encroaching for the retaken penalty. Was it fair?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,016
  • The first five yards........
Re: UEFA Europa League 2022/23 - Knockout Stages, Semi-Finals, & The Final
« Reply #1635 on: Today at 10:12:37 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:07:02 am
Any replay of rui patricio encroaching for the retaken penalty. Was it fair?

I'd like to say it was a ghost encroachment, but unfortunately it was fair.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 